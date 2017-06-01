Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

A Police Officer Punched A Man In The Face While Detaining Him Under The Mental Health Act

A bystander filmed an Avon and Somerset police officer punching a man as was he being restrained on the floor.

Posted on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Avon and Somerset Police

An internal investigation is underway at Avon and Somerset police after one of its officers punched a man in the face while he was being detained under the Mental Health Act.

Footage of the incident, which happened in Yeovil after 5pm on Wednesday, was captured by shocked onlookers and posted to social media.

The force took the unusual step of releasing its own body-worn camera footage of the incident, in which an officer can be heard repeatedly telling the man to "let go of my arm," before counting down from five and hitting him.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

One video of the incident, which has been viewed on Facebook more than 500,000 times, shows three officers restraining a middle-aged man who, after being struck, struggles to his feet before falling to the floor.

The clip's poster, Luke Harris, said in a caption: "Avon and Somerset's finest. This guy was detained under the mental health act. (Not a criminal) whilst 3 officers had him in cuffs he was punched without being able to defend himself. I think this is wrong share this and get this prick sacked."

Avon and Somerset police said in a statement: "We’re issuing body worn video of an incident in Yeovil yesterday which has been widely published on social media.

"We were called shortly before 5pm from the ambulance service about a man acting aggressively towards their staff. It appeared the man was in mental health crisis, so officers took the decision to detain him under the Mental Health Act.

"While we always act in the best interests of the person in crisis, there is sometimes a need for restraint to protect the person, our officers and members of the public."

The statement, which made no reference to the punch, said the "public rightly expects police officers to use force reasonably so we welcome their scrutiny," adding that the force's own Professional Standards Department will conduct an investigation.

Police wouldn't provide any more details about the status of the man, who has been admitted to hospital.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews