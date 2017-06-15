A man was arrested after pictures of what appeared to be the body of a Grenfell Tower fire victim were posted to Facebook.

Police made the arrest at 6pm on Wednesday near the tower in west London. It is understood the arrest directly relates to the images being posted online, but police would not confirm this.

The pictures – which were still online on Thursday morning but have now been removed – showed a man in a body bag. In one picture the bag was sealed; in several others the man's face was visible.

The same Facebook account also posted pictures of the fire as it was in progress.

The Metropolitan police said in a statement: "A 43-year-old man was arrested near to Latimer Road station at around 6pm on Wednesday, 14 June, on suspicion of sending malicious communications and obstructing a coroner.

"The arrest relates to the fire at Grenfell Tower. The man has been to a west London police station where he remains in custody."

Under the Malicious Communications Act is it illegal to send any communication, physical or digital, with the intent to cause distress or anxiety. This includes a message that is deemed to be indecent of grossly offensive.

It is not necessary for someone to receive the communication to fall foul of this law, only for someone to have sent it. The maximum penalty for this crime, when tried in a crown court, is 12 months in prison or a fine, or both.

Police confirmed on Thursday morning that at least 17 people are known to have died in the fire.

BuzzFeed News has contacted Facebook for a response.