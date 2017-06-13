A Government-Run Youth Prison Was Just Branded "Unsafe" By Inspectors

A controversial government-run youth prison has been branded unsafe by inspectors almost 18 months after serious failings and abuse by staff were uncovered in a TV documentary.

Medway STC in Rochester, Kent, was labelled "inadequate" for its safety, its promotion of positive behaviour, and the effectiveness of its managers in a report from Ofsted, the prisons inspectorate, and the Care Quality Commission on Tuesday.

Critics who have been campaigning for the closure of youth prisons said the report's findings was evidence that Medway was "unfit" to hold children.

The centre, which holds children as young as 13, was the subject of a BBC Panorama investigation in January 2016 when it was run by outsourcing firm G4S.

Concerns raised by that programme, and 35 separate letters detailing serious allegations about G4S's running of youth prisons, prompted the then justice secretary Michael Gove to put the centre under the control of the government in July 2016.

G4S only runs one youth prison, Oakhill STC, and is in the process of selling its children's homes. But inspectors noted that the vast majority of Medway's staff are former G4S employees, who require better skills and training.

The report found:

– Since the last inspection there were five "serious injuries or warning signs" arising from staff use of restraint, all involving children who said they couldn't breathe;

– Some keys to doors in the prison were unaccounted for and several locks were faulty, compromising the centre's safety, as was the case at the centre's last inspection;

– After an increase to the prison population, there were 40 uses of restraint by staff in February this year, up from a monthly average of 20;

– Violence had risen since the last inspection, but accurate records were not kept, with data missing from July to October 2016;

– Areas of the jail where children said they felt unsafe, including stairwells, were not covered by CCTV.

The report said the jail needed to improve in four other categories: the health, care, resettlement, and achievement of its inmates.

Frances Crook, CEO of the Howard League for Penal Reform, which has campaigned for the closure of youth prisons, said: "Almost 18 months have passed since the BBC’s shocking Panorama documentary, and yet today we read another awful report on Medway, which is clearly unfit to look after children.



"The G4S years were disastrous. Unfortunately, running Medway in the public sector does not appear to have made much difference. Children are still being placed in this jail, despite there being empty beds in the well-run local authority units."

Crook will visit the the jail later this week.

The Ministry of Justice had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.