23 Entire Households From Grenfell Tower Are Still Missing, Presumed Dead

Police investigators searching through the burnt-out shell of Grenfell Tower are now focusing on the inhabitants of 23 flats from which there are not thought to be any survivors.

Two weeks on from the disaster, the number of those missing and presumed dead now stands at 80, and it will take at least until the end of the year for a final figure to emerge – even longer for all those who died to be formally identified.

At a briefing for reporters at Scotland Yard on Wednesday, Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack, who is leading the investigation, said that the families of those who are thought to have died in the tower were being prepared for the likelihood that their remains may never be found, or may be unidentifiable.

The Metropolitan police have managed to speak to at least one person from 106 flats in the tower at the time of the fire, and have established that these flats account for 18 people who are missing, presumed dead.

But they have yet to identify anyone from the remaining 23 flats, which are between the 11th to the 23rd floor, raising the possibility that entire families or households may have perished together.

"That means, and it’s a terrible reality, that there are 23 flats where despite huge investigative efforts we have been unable to trace anyone alive who lived there. So at this stage we must assume that no one in those 23 flats survived," McCormack said.

"That would include those who lived there and any visitors. I can’t say with any certainty the number of people in those flats on that night."

Investigators have been trying to glean all they can from 26 emergency 999 calls made during the fire from people in these 23 flats.