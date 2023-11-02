10 Movies To Get You Into The Holiday Spirit Faster Than Santa Near A Plate Of Cookies

Community·Updated on Nov 10, 202310 Movies To Get You Into The Holiday Spirit Faster Than Santa Near A Plate Of CookiesA film guide to ease you into the season!by PandaswifeCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 10. The Family Stone 20th Century Fox This movie follows its all star cast's attempt to have a happy holiday as Sarah Jessica Parker's character travels home with her boyfriend for their first family Christmas. Filled with chaos, romance, and questionable decision making, this movie uses Christmas as a backdrop for the family's humanity. 9. Edward Scissorhands 20th Century Fox A spooky seeming entry for what is a holiday season film list, this Tim Burton film features Christmas time elements and a thematic education in accepting others and practicing kindness to those that are different from you, making it a great way to ease yourself into the holiday season. 8. Planes, Trains and Automobiles Paramount Pictures With the holiday season as a backdrop, this movie is less about the holidays itself and more about the chaos that comes with the traveling throughout the season. Starring Steve Martin and John Candy, this movie centers on two friends trying desperately to make their way home while trapped by a massive blizzard. 7. Last Holiday Paramount Pictures This film takes place during the lead-up to Christmas but primarily focuses on Queen Latifah's titular character, Georgia, as she blows her life savings to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip believing her life is ending. With a star-studded cast rounded out by LL Cool J, this movie is all about finding your joy and living for it while you have the chance. 6. While You Were Sleeping Disney This '90s rom-com stars Sandra Bullock as a woman who assumes the role of her comatose crush's girlfriend, and finds herself questioning her feelings as she grows closer to his brother. The film takes place throughout the holiday season without too strong a focus on Christmas itself, making it a great way to ease in to the hustle and bustle of the holidays. 5. Trading Places Trading Places Starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd, this film follows a modern retelling of The Prince and the Pauper when a wealthy man and a struggling man switch lives for the sake of a bet. Taking place over the course of the holiday season this movie will have you laughing your way through the holidays. 4. The Night Before Sony Pictures This Seth Rogen film follows a group of friends attempting to have one last hurrah before one of the crew has a baby. With Christmas and Chanukah traditions acting as a supporting character to the story, this film focuses more on making time to spend with the people you care for most than the holidays themselves making it a funny, adventurous way to fall into the holiday season. 3. Bridget Jones' Diary Miramax Starring Renee Zellweger, this film follows Bridget Jones as she navigates work, family and love against a holiday backdrop of Christmas in the UK. From ugly Christmas sweaters to family events gone wrong, this movie will have you laughing your way into the holiday season. 2. Holiday Inn Paramount Pictures Starring Christmas legends Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, this movie follows a former performer as he attempts to leave the spotlight to open an inn that opens for various holiday celebrations throughout the year. With romance, comedy, and great music, this is a feel-good film that is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. 1. And Die Hard 20th Century Fox / Via 20th Century Fox In an effort to put the "is it a Christmas movie?" debate to bed, I say this is the perfect movie to segue into the holiday season! Starring Bruce Willis doing what he does best, fighting bad guys, during a corporate Christmas party. This film has the perfect blend of action and heart designed to lift your holiday spirit without pushing it.