While there are a lot of iconic Wizards of Waverly Place guest stars who appeared in more than three episodes, like Gregg Sulkin, Bridgit Mendler, Hayley Kiyoko, and Bailee Madison, there are other celebs who popped in for just one or two episodes.
So, here are 25 actors, musicians, and more who appeared on Wizards of Waverly Place that you might've missed the first time around (or totally forgot about):
1.Five years before black-ish, Yara Shahidi appeared as Olive, a little girl who takes Alex's old dollhouse home, not knowing Alex (Selena Gomez) is actually inside it.
2.Long before he received critical acclaim for his work in Elvis, Austin Butler appeared in several Disney Channel shows, including a 2010 episode of Wizards of Waverly Place where he played George, a boy Alex has a crush on, but he doesn't like her back because she's too negative.
3.Four years before winning an Academy Award, Octavia Spencer appeared in two episodes as Dr. Evilini, a wizard who works at Wiz Tech, in 2008.
4.The same year she landed the lead role on Shake It Up, Bella Thorne appeared as Nancy, Max's girlfriend who suspects the Russos are wizards.
5.Justin Guarini popped up in an episode in 2011 as Keith Keith, a reporter who asked Alex who she was really dating.
6.Shakira guest-starred in a Season 3 episode as herself when Uncle Kelbo (Jeff Garlin) accidentally turns into the award-winning singer.
7.Dwayne Johnson guest-starred as himself in a 2009 episode, when he comes looking for Max (Jake T. Austin) after he made up that he has a fake disease.
8.Cindy Crawford guest-starred in a 2009 episode of Wizards of Waverly Place as Bibi Rockford, a model who was brought to life by Alex from a poster in Justin's (David Henrie) room.
9.China Anne McClain appeared in an episode in 2011, right before A.N.T. Farm premiered, as Tina, a guardian angel in training.
10.The Office star Kate Flannery guest-starred in an episode in 2010 as Elaine Finkle, Harper's (Jennifer Stone) mom.
11.Daryl Sabara guest-starred in Season 1 and Season 2 of Wizards of Waverly Place as TJ Taylor, a wizard who attends school with Alex and uses magic for everything.
12.Two years before landing her notable role in Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale appeared as Miranda, Justin's girlfriend in Season 1.
13.Modern Family and Best In Show star Fred Willard guest-starred in two episodes as Mr. Stuffleby, a career counselor from the wizarding world.
14.Sex and the City star Willie Garson appeared as Mr. Frenchy, a fashion designer whom Harper gets an internship with.
15.The Carol Burnett Show star Tim Conway guest-starred as Cragmont, a wizard who tries to fail all of Justin's students in his class.
16.Two years before landing her breakout role in Parenthood, Sarah Ramos appeared as Isabella, a girl Justin meets who ends up being a werewolf.
17.Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch guest-starred in Season 2 as H.J. Darling, aka a future version of Harper.
18.Before starring on Sonny with a Chance on Disney Channel, Tiffany Thornton appeared as Susan, a friend of Justin's whom Alex tries to befriend, too.
19.Wilmer Valderrama guest-starred as Uncle Ernesto, Theresa's (Maria Canals-Barrera) brother who doesn't know the Russos are wizards.
20.Before starring on shows like Jonas and Baby Daddy, Chelsea Kane appeared in an episode of Wizards of Waverly Place as Kari, a girl Justin dates who is obsessed with baseball and cats.
21.13 Going on 30 and Revenge star Christa B. Allen guest-starred in a 2009 episode as Daphne, a girl who is obsessed with Justin and thinks he's in love with her.
22.Before starring in shows like The Goldbergs, Big Sky, and The Gifted, Natalie Alyn Lind appeared in a 2011 episode of Wizards of Waverly Place as Marisa, one of the girls who comes over for Maxine's (Bailee Madison) sleepover.
23.And finally, The Goldbergs and Bridesmaids star Wendi McLendon-Covey guest-starred as Dr. Ice, a professional monster hunter who tries to capture Juliet (Bridgit Mendler).