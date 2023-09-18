  • lhm 2023 badge

23 Actors Who Appeared On "Wizards Of Waverly Place" That You Might've Totally Missed When You Were A Kid

At the beginning of his acting career, Dwayne Johnson guest-starred on a few Disney Channel shows as himself, including sharing a hilarious scene with Selena Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

While there are a lot of iconic Wizards of Waverly Place guest stars who appeared in more than three episodes, like Gregg Sulkin, Bridgit Mendler, Hayley Kiyoko, and Bailee Madison, there are other celebs who popped in for just one or two episodes.

So, here are 25 actors, musicians, and more who appeared on Wizards of Waverly Place that you might've missed the first time around (or totally forgot about):

1. Five years before black-ish, Yara Shahidi appeared as Olive, a little girl who takes Alex's old dollhouse home, not knowing Alex (Selena Gomez) is actually inside it.

young yara in the episode
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Doll House" (Season 3, Episode 6)

2. Long before he received critical acclaim for his work in Elvis, Austin Butler appeared in several Disney Channel shows, including a 2010 episode of Wizards of Waverly Place where he played George, a boy Alex has a crush on, but he doesn't like her back because she's too negative.

austin&#x27;s character in the school hallways
Disney Channel

Episode he appeared in: "Positive Alex" (Season 3, Episode 11)

3. Four years before winning an Academy Award, Octavia Spencer appeared in two episodes as Dr. Evilini, a wizard who works at Wiz Tech, in 2008.

octavia wearing a velvet cape
Disney Channel

Episodes she appeared in: "Wizard School: Part 1 and Part 2" (Season 1, Episode 13 and Episode 14)

4. The same year she landed the lead role on Shake It Up, Bella Thorne appeared as Nancy, Max's girlfriend who suspects the Russos are wizards.

her standing in a school hallway
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Max's Secret Girlfriend" (Season 3, Episode 19)

5. Justin Guarini popped up in an episode in 2011 as Keith Keith, a reporter who asked Alex who she was really dating.

him as a reporter holding a mic
Disney Channel

Episode he appeared in: "Wizard of the Year" (Season 4, Episode 15)

6. Shakira guest-starred in a Season 3 episode as herself when Uncle Kelbo (Jeff Garlin) accidentally turns into the award-winning singer.

shakira in the episode
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Dude Looks Like Shakira" (Season 3, Episode 13)

7. Dwayne Johnson guest-starred as himself in a 2009 episode, when he comes looking for Max (Jake T. Austin) after he made up that he has a fake disease.

his character in the school
Disney Channel

Episode he appeared in: "Art Teacher" (Season 2, Episode 15)

8. Cindy Crawford guest-starred in a 2009 episode of Wizards of Waverly Place as Bibi Rockford, a model who was brought to life by Alex from a poster in Justin's (David Henrie) room.

her character in the family home
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Fashion Week" (Season 2, Episode 13)

9. China Anne McClain appeared in an episode in 2011, right before A.N.T. Farm premiered, as Tina, a guardian angel in training.

a young china in the episode
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Wizards vs. Angels" (Season 4, Episode 9)

10. The Office star Kate Flannery guest-starred in an episode in 2010 as Elaine Finkle, Harper's (Jennifer Stone) mom.

her and harper dressed dramatically in the episode
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Wizards vs. Finkles" (Season 3, Episode 23)

11. Daryl Sabara guest-starred in Season 1 and Season 2 of Wizards of Waverly Place as TJ Taylor, a wizard who attends school with Alex and uses magic for everything.

him in the school hallways
Disney Channel

Episodes he appeared in: "Disenchanted Evening" (Season 1, Episode 5) and  "Art Teacher" (Season 2, Episode 15)

12. Two years before landing her notable role in Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale appeared as Miranda, Justin's girlfriend in Season 1.

closeup of her in the episodes
Disney Channel

Episodes she appeared in: "First Kiss" (Season 1, Episode 2) and "Pop Me and We Both Go Down" (Season 1, Episode 10)

13. Modern Family and Best In Show star Fred Willard guest-starred in two episodes as Mr. Stuffleby, a career counselor from the wizarding world.

closeup of him in the show
Disney Channel

Episodes he appeared in: "Make It Happen" (Season 2, Episode 11) and "Monster Hunter" (Season 3, Episode 3)

14. Sex and the City star Willie Garson appeared as Mr. Frenchy, a fashion designer whom Harper gets an internship with.

closeup of him in a suit
Disney Channel

Episode he appeared in: "Fashion Week" (Season 2, Episode 13)

15. The Carol Burnett Show star Tim Conway guest-starred as Cragmont, a wizard who tries to fail all of Justin's students in his class.

him wearing a wizard hat
Disney Channel

Episode he appeared in: "Justin's Back In" (Season 4, Episode 18)

16. Two years before landing her breakout role in Parenthood, Sarah Ramos appeared as Isabella, a girl Justin meets who ends up being a werewolf.

her transformed into a werewolf
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Beware Wolf" (Season 2, Episode 2)

17. Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch guest-starred in Season 2 as H.J. Darling, aka a future version of Harper.

her character wearing a fish bowl on her head
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Future Harper" (Season 2, Episode 16)

18. Before starring on Sonny with a Chance on Disney Channel, Tiffany Thornton appeared as Susan, a friend of Justin's whom Alex tries to befriend, too.

closeup of herr
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Movies" (Season 1, Episode 9)

19. Wilmer Valderrama guest-starred as Uncle Ernesto, Theresa's (Maria Canals-Barrera) brother who doesn't know the Russos are wizards.

closeup of him and theresa
Disney Channel

Episode he appeared in: "Uncle Ernesto" (Season 3, Episode 25)

20. Before starring on shows like Jonas and Baby Daddy, Chelsea Kane appeared in an episode of Wizards of Waverly Place as Kari, a girl Justin dates who is obsessed with baseball and cats.

closeup of her and justin
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "The Supernatural" (Season 1, Episode 15)

21. 13 Going on 30 and Revenge star Christa B. Allen guest-starred in a 2009 episode as Daphne, a girl who is obsessed with Justin and thinks he's in love with her.

closeup of her and justin
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Family Game Night" (Season 2, Episode 20)

22. Before starring in shows like The Goldbergs, Big Sky, and The Gifted, Natalie Alyn Lind appeared in a 2011 episode of Wizards of Waverly Place as Marisa, one of the girls who comes over for Maxine's (Bailee Madison) sleepover.

her character in pajamas
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Wizards vs. Angels" (Season 4, Episode 9)

23. And finally, The Goldbergs and Bridesmaids star Wendi McLendon-Covey guest-starred as Dr. Ice, a professional monster hunter who tries to capture Juliet (Bridgit Mendler).

her character holding a monster gun
Disney Channel

Episode she appeared in: "Three Monsters" (Season 3, Episode 4) 

