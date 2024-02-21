Skip To Content
Former Disney Channel Star Bridgit Mendler Just Revealed A Major Life Update And Fans Are Absolutely Thrilled For Her

"Bridgit Mendler will be president of the united states one day."

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

If you were a Disney Channel kid during the 2010s then I'm sure you know Bridgit Mendler.

Bridget in patterned shirt and red checked blazer at a SXSW event
Mindy Best / Getty

She's best known for starring in TV shows and movies like Good Luck Charlie and Lemonade Mouth. She also released an album called Hello My Name Is... with hit singles like "Ready or Not" and "Hurricane," and she later released an EP called Nemesis.

Five band members performing, one singing into microphone, others with guitars and drums
Disney Channel / Â©Disney Channel/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

In recent years, however, she's taken a break from Hollywood to continue her education in graduate programs at MIT and Harvard.

closeup of her in a off-shoulder striped dress smiling at a Save the Children event
Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

She earned a PhD from MIT's Center for Constructive Communications and Social Machines group and her JD from Harvard Law School. 

On Feb. 19, she announced that she will serve as the CEO of Northwood Space, a startup that strives to build a "data highway between earth and space."

Twitter: @bridgitmendler

And then shortly after, she also broke the news to the world that she's a mom! "The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

@bridgitmendler / Twitter: @bridgitmendler

So naturally, Bridgit's fans are absolutely thrilled!

If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

Twitter: @caroldenvrs
Person on stage in sparkly outfit gestures emotionally. Text praises them as inspirational, comparing to Elon Musk
x.com

Twitter: @bIoodceII

@bridgitmendler / Twitter: @whyrev

Twitter: @netcapgirl

Twitter: @whyrev

Twitter: @leylanocontext

Twitter: @mendlerminaj
Tweet praising Bridgit Mendler for being an actress, R&amp;amp;B singer, Harvard Law graduate, and CEO of a space company
x.com

@bridgitmendler / Twitter: @mendlerminaj

Hollywood Records / Twitter: @madiscoven
Tweet saying, when i say i need a bridgit mendler biopic i&#x27;m actually dead serious
x.com
her email signature is like, bridgit mendler, BA, MBA, JD, PhD, CEO, Actress, Singer, better than you, etc.
x.com

Mattel / Twitter: @goodniteng0

Disney Channel / LinkedIn / Forbes /  Twitter: @PopCulture2000s

Congrats, Bridgit!!!!!