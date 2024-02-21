Former Disney Channel Star Bridgit Mendler Just Revealed A Major Life Update And Fans Are Absolutely Thrilled For Her

If you were a Disney Channel kid during the 2010s then I'm sure you know Bridgit Mendler.
She's best known for starring in TV shows and movies like Good Luck Charlie and Lemonade Mouth. She also released an album called Hello My Name Is... with hit singles like "Ready or Not" and "Hurricane," and she later released an EP called Nemesis.
In recent years, however, she's taken a break from Hollywood to continue her education in graduate programs at MIT and Harvard.
So naturally, Bridgit's fans are absolutely thrilled!
If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.