Tracy Chapman Sang "Fast Car" At The Grammys With Luke Combs, So Here Are Some Of The Best Reactions

Describing the importance of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Luke Combs said, "Tracy is such an icon and, I mean, one of the best songwriters that, I think, any of us will ever be around to see."

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 Grammy Awards were last night, which celebrated the very best in music released between Oct. 2022 and Sept. 2023. It was a big night for some of the biggest artists.

Closeup of Taylor Swift accepting her Grammy
John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In terms of the "big four" awards, Miley Cyrus took home her first Grammy Award ever, and walked away with Record of the Year for "Flowers." Meanwhile, Victoria Monét won Best New Artist, Billie Eilish and Finneas took home Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, and Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for Midnights.

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

There were also some incredible performances last night. SZA gave a stunning performance in support of her album SOS, Joni Mitchell joined Brandi Carlile on stage to sing "Both Sides, Now," Annie Lennox, Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste, Fantasia, and more performed during the emotional In Memoriam segment, and more.

Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile sitting onstage at the Grammys as they perform
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

While all of the performances were stellar, there was one that everyone could not stop talking about, and that was Tracy Chapman joining Luke Combs on stage to sing her hit song "Fast Car."

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This was the first time Tracy has performed "Fast Car" live in nine years, and she notably performed the song at the Grammys in 1989 when she took home the award for Best New Artist.

CBS / Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This year, Luke Combs received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of "Fast Car." Luke's rendition of the iconic song even earned Tracy a Country Music Award for Song of the Year, making her the first Black songwriter to win the award.

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs hugging onstage
John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In his acceptance speech at the CMA's, Tracy did not attend, Luke said, "First and foremost, I want to thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the best songs of all time. Never intended for that — I just recorded it because I love this song so much. It's meant so much to me throughout my entire life. It's the first favorite song I ever had from the time I was 4 years old."

Luke has consistently put Tracy's incredible artistry front and center while celebrating the success of his "Fast Car" cover. After Tracy said she was "honored" to have a No. 1 on the Billboard country chart, Luke added, "The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones."

Luke bowing his head to Tracy onstage at the Grammys
Timothy Norris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

All of this brings us to the 2024 Grammys, where Tracy and Luke performed the song together, and it was beautiful.

Screenshots of Tracy and Luke performing at the Grammys
CBS

The way Luke was so excited to be on stage with her, you could tell how special this was for him.

Tracy and Luke onstage at the Grammys
CBS

Meanwhile, Tracy was just stunning per usual. Every time she performs live, it's an incredible moment, and this is no exception.

Closeup shots of Tracy Chapman performing at the Grammys
CBS

Everyone in the audience was so into it, and gave the duo a standing ovation at the end of their performance.

People cheering at the Grammys
CBS

Following their performance, Tracy's version of "Fast Car" went to No. 1 on the US iTunes top song chart, and her debut album, Tracy Chapman, also hit No. 1 during the ceremony.

&quot;Tracy Chapman&quot;
Elektra

People at home could not stop talking about it, too. So many fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their love for Tracy and her performance with Luke. Here are some of the best reactions:

If you love what you read, make sure to give your favorite users a like and a follow to make your timeline a great place to be.

@TVietor08 / CBS / Via Twitter: @TVietor08

@manatee73 / CBS / Via Twitter: @manatee73

@MrErnestOwens / Via Twitter: @MrErnestOwens

@itsafronomics / CBS / Via Twitter: @itsafronomics

@justinkirkland4 / CBS / Via Twitter: @justinkirkland4

@itszaeok / Via Twitter: @itszaeok

Amanda Mull / Via Twitter: @amandamull

@yashar / CBS / Via Twitter: @yashar

@franklinleonard / Via Twitter: @franklinleonard

@heymrsbond / CBS / Via Twitter: @heymrsbond

@ClaireMPLS / CBS / Via Twitter: @ClaireMPLS

@crosby_katie / Via Twitter: @crosby_katie

@Steven_Hyden / BBC / Via youtu.be

@sbliss89 / CBS / Via Twitter: @sbliss89

In conclusion:

@bigu / Via Twitter: @bigu

