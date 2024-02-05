The 2024 Grammy Awards were last night, which celebrated the very best in music released between Oct. 2022 and Sept. 2023. It was a big night for some of the biggest artists.
In terms of the "big four" awards, Miley Cyrus took home her first Grammy Award ever, and walked away with Record of the Year for "Flowers." Meanwhile, Victoria Monét won Best New Artist, Billie Eilish and Finneas took home Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, and Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for Midnights.
There were also some incredible performances last night. SZA gave a stunning performance in support of her album SOS, Joni Mitchell joined Brandi Carlile on stage to sing "Both Sides, Now," Annie Lennox, Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste, Fantasia, and more performed during the emotional In Memoriam segment, and more.
While all of the performances were stellar, there was one that everyone could not stop talking about, and that was Tracy Chapman joining Luke Combs on stage to sing her hit song "Fast Car."
This was the first time Tracy has performed "Fast Car" live in nine years, and she notably performed the song at the Grammys in 1989 when she took home the award for Best New Artist.
This year, Luke Combs received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of "Fast Car." Luke's rendition of the iconic song even earned Tracy a Country Music Award for Song of the Year, making her the first Black songwriter to win the award.
Luke has consistently put Tracy's incredible artistry front and center while celebrating the success of his "Fast Car" cover. After Tracy said she was "honored" to have a No. 1 on the Billboard country chart, Luke added, "The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones."
All of this brings us to the 2024 Grammys, where Tracy and Luke performed the song together, and it was beautiful.
The way Luke was so excited to be on stage with her, you could tell how special this was for him.
Meanwhile, Tracy was just stunning per usual. Every time she performs live, it's an incredible moment, and this is no exception.
Everyone in the audience was so into it, and gave the duo a standing ovation at the end of their performance.
Following their performance, Tracy's version of "Fast Car" went to No. 1 on the US iTunes top song chart, and her debut album, Tracy Chapman, also hit No. 1 during the ceremony.
People at home could not stop talking about it, too. So many fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their love for Tracy and her performance with Luke. Here are some of the best reactions:
