    1. First, Naya Rivera revealed that her least favorite Glee scene was when Santana yells a bunch of insults at Kurt in Season 6. While Santana had some pretty messy moments on the show, Naya said this one felt like it "blurred the lines too much" between Kurt as a character and Chris Colfer, who played him.

    her character saying, maybe blaine woke up one day and said, you know what i don&#x27;t want to marry a sexless self-centered baton twirler
    Fox

    "I remember, like, [Chris] being upset about it and me just having to do it over and over and over again," Naya began. "I was like, 'I'm sorry, I didn't write it.'"

    2. Reese Witherspoon recently revealed that she regrets filming the explicit rollercoaster sex scene in Fear between her and Mark Wahlberg's characters. "I didn’t have control over it," she began. "It wasn’t explicit in the script that that's what was going to happen."

    the two characters looking at each other
    Universal Pictures / Via youtu.be

    Reese said she said no on the day of the shoot once it became clear it was going to be more explicit than originally written and she requested a stunt double for the below-the-waist moments. She was only 20 years old when the movie premiered in 1996.

    3. Looking back, Margot Robbie regrets saying yes to the scene in Suicide Squad when Harley Quinn throws herself into the vat of chemicals. She described the scene as "the most unpleasant thing" she's ever done in her "entire life."

    her character in the big vat of goo with someone pulling her up
    Warner Bros

    On filming the scene, Margot explained, "I was choking on it underwater and I couldn't breathe, and I tried to open my eyes, and it would glaze over my eyeballs, and I could only see white. It was horrible."

    4. Taylor Lautner said that if he could go back and change something from the Twilight movies, he would not have so many shirtless scenes. Looking back, attaining what was perceived as the "perfect body" is something he regrets and he said, "If I had to choose, I would never take my shirt off again in a movie."

    his character talking to bella without a shirt on
    Summit Entertainment / Via youtu.be

    He continued, saying, "My motivation was the movie and the fans, but I don’t want to become known as just a body." While never doing a shirtless scene again will likely not happen, Taylor said he'll never ask to do one.

    5. Sophia Bush said she really struggles to be underwater after filming a scene in One Tree Hill Season 8 when Brooke Davis almost drowns inside a car. On an episode of the Drama Queens podcast, she explained that in order to film the scene she was submerged in a pool with weighted belts in her lap and had to act like she was drowning. However, her brain obviously didn't know she was not actually drowning so now her body thinks it really happened to her.

    her character in the car saying, julian i love you, while drowning
    The CW

    "I have nightmares about drowning," Sophia continued. She even explained that she can't even put her face in a bowl of water because it freaks her out.

    6. Amanda Seyfried wished she never agreed to sing live while playing Cosette in Tom Hooper's film adaptation of Les Misérables in 2012. She explained her voice was "pretty weak" and she considers singing live for that movie her "one regret."

    closeup of her in the film
    Universal Pictures / Via youtu.be

    Amanda continued, saying, although she had done Mamma Mia, which involved singing, prior to this, Les Mis was totally different and she felt her voice wasn't as strong as she wanted it to be. "I wish I could go in a studio and re-do my vocals, but, of course, that's not the point," she added.

    7. Harrison Ford reportedly hated doing the voice-over moment in Blade Runner. He called it a "fucking nightmare" and said they had previously agreed on a version of the film without voice-over, however, he was forced to do it in the end after the studio reportedly mandated it.

    voice over saying, they don&#x27;t advertisse for killers in a newspaper that was my profession, ex-cop, ex-blade runner, ex-killer
    Warner Bros / Via youtu.be

    The director's cut of the movie, which was released in 1992, notably cut the voiceovers throughout the entire film, as Ridley Scott said the voiceovers that ended up in the theatrical release were not how he wanted them.

    8. Kate Winslet revealed that the only reason she regrets the famous "Draw me like one of your French girls" scene in Titanic is because she is often asked to sign the photo by fans when she attends events. Years ago, she started telling people that she won't sign it.

    rose saying the line to jack and then him starting to draw
    Universal Pictures

    Kate said, "I don’t sign that [picture]. It feels very uncomfortable. Why would you do that?" She added, "There’s a photo of it as well that someone has lifted from a still of the film, and that photo gets passed around too. I’m like ’No! I didn’t mean for it to be a photograph that I would end up seeing still 17 years later. It’s still haunting me. It’s quite funny really."

    9. Sharon Stone has talked at length about how she felt exploited by the scene in Basic Instinct when her character is being interviewed by the police. In her memoir, Sharon recalled being asked to take off her underwear during the scene, after being told nothing would be visible on film. When she viewed the final scene, she said she slapped director Paul Verhoeven across the face.

    her sitting in a leather chair wearing a mini dress in the scene
    TriStar Pictures

    "That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, 'We can't see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on,'" she wrote in her memoir. Eventually, the scene ended up in the movie because at the time Sharon thought, she did film the scene so there was nothing else she could do.

    10. Following the release of Juno, Elliot Page said he regrets the scene where Juno makes an anti-gay comment while discussing potential baby names. He said at the time, it wasn't something that "totally registered," but he now sees the harm in the statement.

    his character saying, madison? wait hold on isnt&#x27; that like a little gay
    Fox Searchlight Pictures

    In an interview in 2017, Elliot added, "So many movies I loved as a kid are just rampant with homophobia and transphobia and biphobia, and I’m not excusing it by any means."

    11. Emilia Clarke didn't like the amount of nudity that was expected of her during Game of Thrones Season 1 and actually felt comfortable pushing back and requesting less in the following seasons. She says she was "fortunate" Jason Momoa took care of her on set during the first season and made sure the nudity scenes were handled with care.

    their characters up close having to film the nude scenes
    HBO

    "I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do and I don’t know what’s expected of me," Emilia recalled. "I've had fights on set before where I'm like, 'No, the sheet stays up,' and they're like, 'You don't wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.' And I'm like, 'Fuck you.'"

    12. Ryan Reynolds regrets agreeing to appear as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine because it wasn't the version of Deadpool he wanted to do. "It was sort of like, 'Play Deadpool in this movie or we’ll get someone else to,'" Ryan explained. "And I just said, 'I'll do it, but it's the wrong version. Deadpool isn't correct in it.'"

    his character in the elevator and then in a see through sort of outfit
    20th Century Fox

    He called it a "very frustrating experience," especially because he was already attached to the solo Deadpool movie.

    13. For the film Deliverance, Burt Reynolds dove off of a waterfall and ended up cracking his tailbone on a rock at the bottom. At the time, Burt was adamant about performing his own stunt after seeing the same stunt with a dummy that didn't look realistic. Not only did he injure himself, but he was trapped in the water afterwards.

    his fall into the water
    Warner Bros / Via youtu.be

    In his memoir, he detailed the harrowing stunt and how the injury still hurt him, and probably wasn't worth doing. He added in an interview, "[The crew] said later that they saw this 30-year-old guy in costume go over the waterfall and then about 15 minutes later they saw this nude man come out. It had torn everything — my boots and everything — off."

    14. Looking back on Sex and the City, Kristin Davis said her least favorite sex scene to film was in Season 3 when Charlotte sleeps with a man who shouts obscene things in her face. She wished she never had to do the scene.

    the character telling her, you fucking bitch, you fucking whore
    HBO

    "I hated it. I hated it. I hated it so much," Kristen continued and said it was her least favorite scene she's ever filmed for the show.

    15. And finally, Bruce Campbell expressed regret in letting Ellen Sandweiss film the moment in The Evil Dead when the tree attacks and assaults Cheryl. "I was always against it — and I'm still against it — because I thought it was too much. It was not necessary to show the full monty; you could have implied it differently," Bruce said. "You could always guarantee in a full crowd that somebody was going to walk out, and rightfully so."

    her character outside with a tree grabbing her legs
    New Line Cinema

    Director Sam Raimi has also said he regrets filming the moment, saying, "I think it was unnecessary, gratuitous, and a little too brutal."

