5.

Sophia Bush said she really struggles to be underwater after filming a scene inSeason 8 when Brooke Davis almost drowns inside a car. On an episode of thepodcast, she explained that in order to film the scene she was submerged in a pool with weighted belts in her lap and had to act like she was drowning. However, her brain obviously didn't know she was not actually drowning so now her body thinks it really happened to her.