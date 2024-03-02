You Can Only Choose One Oscar-Winning Movie For Each Of These Celebs, And It's Kind Of Hard

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Oscars 2024
Here's the deal: Below is a list of actors, directors, costume designers, writers, and musicians who have won more than one Oscar in their memorable careers.
Your job is to pick which of these projects from those celebs you prefer, aka which one you think showcases their very best work.
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions