  • Quiz badge

Everyone Has A Leading Man From An Emily Henry Book They Are Meant To Be With, And Here's Yours

We can't all be soulmates with Gus Everett, but honestly, we can try to be.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

I think it's safe to say that Emily Henry has written some of the most talked about adult romance novels in recent memory. And because of this, everyone has a leading man from her books they LOVE.

Collage of Emily Henry&#x27;s book covers including &#x27;Beach Read&#x27;, &#x27;People We Meet on Vacation&#x27;, and &#x27;Book Lovers&#x27;
Berkley

So, it's time to find out which of Emily Henry's book boyfriends is actually your soulmate with this quiz:

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community