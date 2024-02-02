Skip To Content
    Maya Erskine And Donald Glover Are Just As Close Off Screen As They Are On "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," And Here's The Proof

    Without hesitation, both Donald Glover and Maya Erskine wish they could've guest-starred on The Sopranos.

    by Nora Dominick, Vicki Chen, Mariam Balogun

    Mr. & Mrs. Smith just started streaming on Prime Video, and it's one of the shows this winter that I recommend checking out.

    Screenshot from &quot;Mr. &amp;amp; Mrs. Smith&quot;
    David Lee / Prime Video

    In the series, two lonely strangers suddenly land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and the icing on the cake? A brownstone in Manhattan. However, there's a catch. The duo must assume new identities and embark on an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith.

    Screenshot from &quot;Mr. &amp;amp; Mrs. Smith&quot;
    David Lee / Prime Video

    So, to celebrate the new series, we had Donald Glover and Maya Erskine take a costar test to see how well they really know each other IRL!

    Donald Glover and Maya Erskine
    Shannon Soule / BuzzFeed

    From Maya guessing who the most famous person in Donald's phone is...

    Closeup of Donald Glover and Maya Erskin
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    ...to Donald learning what Maya's first TV acting gig was.

    Closeup of Donald Glover and Maya Erskine
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    They even did some singing after revealing what their go-to karaoke songs would be.

    Closeup of Donald Glover and Maya Erskine
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    And they genuinely just kept making each other laugh.

    Closeup of Donald Glover and Maya Erskine
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    The whole thing was so fun, and it made me love their dynamic on screen even more.

    Closeup of Maya Erskine and Donald Glover
    Shannon Soule / BuzzFeed

    You can watch Donald and Maya's full costar test below:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb / Via youtu.be

    All episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 are streaming now on Prime Video.