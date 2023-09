14.

Demi Lovato said they decided to open up about their eating disorder and addiction in 2010, even after they were warned it could be the end of their career on Disney. Demi said , "I came out of the experience with the choice of talking about my struggles or my journey with the possibility of helping people, or keeping my mouth shut and going back to Disney Channel. And I was like, that doesn't feel authentic to me. So I chose to tell my story."