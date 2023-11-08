Skip To Content
    17 Child Actors Who Stepped Away From Acting — Either By Choice Or Not — And Then Came Back With Notable Performances

    After Taxi Driver, Jodie Foster notably took a break from acting to attend Yale. At the time, people said it was a "bizarre interruption" that would impact her future as an actor. When she returned to Hollywood after graduation, she won two Oscars.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. First, Anna Chlumsky has talked about how important it was for her to take a break from acting following My Girl and My Girl 2 in the '90s, in order to pursue her education. She became a fact checker for Zagat and an editorial assistant at an imprint at Harper Collins before she eventually returned to acting, most notably with Veep. Her work as Amy on Veep earned her six Emmy nominations.

    her as a child in my girl and then later as an adult in veep
    Sony Pictures / HBO / Via youtu.be

    Since Veep, Anna went on to star in the Netflix and Shonda Rhimes series, Inventing Anna.

    2. Ke Huy Quan has been very transparent about how he struggled to find acting roles after his early success in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. After moving to working behind the scenes as a stunt coordinator and stepping back from acting, he made a big return by playing Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once in 2022.

    him as a child and then acting as an adult in the everything everywhere
    Paramount Pictures / Lucasfilm / A24

    Of course, Ke went on to win an Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG Award, and more for his work in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Now, he's also starring on Loki Season 2 as OB.

    3. Josh Hutcherson starred in around 27 movies between 2004 and 2015, becoming one of the most recognizable young actors thanks to The Hunger Games movies, Bridge to Terabithia, and more. Following Mockingjay – Part 2, Josh largely took smaller roles in a few movies here and there and he starred in the TV series Future Man. In 2023, he made a comeback by playing Mike Schmidt in Five Nights at Freddy's, which earned $133 million worldwide opening weekend.

    him in 2005 and then acting in a movie in 2023
    Universal Pictures / Peacock

    Five Nights at Freddy's also earned the biggest opening weekend for a horror movie in 2023, with Josh consistently being talked about on TikTok and X, formerly Twitter.

    4. When he was younger, Jason Bateman notably starred in Little House on the Prairie, The Hogan Family, and Teen Wolf Too until he largely took a break from acting in the '90s. Jason said he consciously took a break "to catch up with all these inabilities [he] had as a kid, because [he] was always working." Then, Jason really returned with Arrested Development in 2003 and went on to win an Emmy Award for directing Ozark, which he also starred in.

    him acting as a child and then a closeup of him in ozark
    NBC / Netflix

    Jason's also starred in Juno, Up in the Air, Identity Thief, Game Night, Horrible Bosses, and more in recent years.

    5. After acting consistently on Disney Channel while she was growing up, Selena Gomez hit pause on her acting career to focus on music, executive producing, her beauty line, her health, and more. Aside from some voice acting roles, Selena didn't return to TV until 2021 when she began starring as Mabel Mora on Only Murders in the Building.

    closeup of her in wizards of waverly place and then in only murders in the building
    Disney Channel / Hulu

    Her work on Only Murders in the Building has earned her Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics' Choice Award nominations.

    6. After starring in Blossom for five seasons, Mayim Bialik largely did voice acting and small TV roles but kind of stepped back from Hollywood and earned her PhD in neuroscience. Fifteen years after Blossom ended, Mayim landed her notable role as Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

    closeup of her as a kid and then later in the big bang theory
    NBC / CBS

    Mayim has talked about how her real-life PhD helped inform her character of Amy on The Big Bang Theory, who was a neurobiologist.

    7. After starring in movies like Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and more all before he was 16 years old, Freddie Highmore took some time off to study. He even worked in a law firm at one point. His choice to take a small break from Hollywood was his way of making "acting as an adult an active decision, one chosen out of a desire to perform." In 2013, Freddie returned with his critically acclaimed role in Bates Motel, and he's been starring in The Good Doctor since 2017.

    him acting as a kid and then later in the good doctor
    Warner Bros / ABC

    Freddie said it was the script for Bates Motel that made him realize acting was something he wanted to continue doing. He recalled, "That was something that made me realize I wanted to pursue acting as an adult and make a commitment to be a part of something that could ­— fortunately for me, it ended up happening — end up running for several years."

    8. When he was just 13 years old, Alfred Enoch began starring as Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter films. After the movies wrapped in 2011, he took a short break and attended Queen's College, Oxford, where he studied Spanish and Portuguese. In 2014, Alfred notably landed the role of Wes on How to Get Away with Murder opposite Viola Davis.

    him acting as a child and then a closeup of him in how to get away with murder
    Warner Bros / ABC

    Since How to Get Away with Murder ended in 2017, Alfred has continued acting steadily, appearing in TV shows like Trust Me and Foundation.

    9. Natasha Lyonne starred in Pee-wee's Playhouse in 1986 when she was seven years old. She went on to star in the American Pie movies, Slums of Beverly Hills, But I'm A Cheerleader, and more before she took a break from acting after a series of arrests and a mandate to complete court-appointed rehab in 2006. After her recovery, Natasha landed a role on Orange Is the New Black, Russian Doll, and Poker Face, with all three roles earning her Emmy Award nominations.

    her as a child and then as an adult in orange is the new black
    CBS / Netflix / Via youtu.be

    Natasha has always been vocal about her addiction and recovery. Looking back on how the media covered her arrests and rehab, she told the New Yorker, "What always made me feel really bad with, like, Terry Gross or Barbara Walters was when they would just come for me with the drug stuff. And I’m, like, 'Dude, why are you victimizing something I’m transparent around?'" She's been drug-free since 2006 and even quit smoking in 2023.

    10. Tyler James Williams landed his breakout role on Everybody Hates Chris when he was 13 years old. After the series ended, he consciously made the decision to step back from acting after he realized he "didn't like the road [he] was on." He said, "I decided to stop and pivot. I got with a really good acting coach and I turned down every single thing I was offered." Tyler returned with appearances in The Walking Dead and Dear White People before landing the role of Gregory on Abbott Elementary.

    him as a teen on his show and then a closeup of him on abbott elementary
    UPN / The CW / ABC

    Tyler's work on the first two seasons of Abbott Elementary has earned him a Golden Globe and SAG Award, as well as two Emmy Award nominations.

    11. Cole Sprouse worked consistently throughout his childhood in projects like Friends, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and more, then attended NYU and took a break from acting alongside his brother Dylan Sprouse. Cole called the break a "conscious decision to distance" himself from the industry. Following graduating with a degree in archaeology, Cole returned to acting two years later with his role as Jughead on Riverdale.

    him as a kid on friends and then later in riverdale
    NBC / The CW

    Speaking about his break from acting alongside Dylan, Cole said, "A lot of people asked us, 'Why did you guys leave?' And I think that way of phrasing it makes it sound like we were like, 'No, never again.' That's not really the way we thought about it. We always had an anticipation to go back, but we desperately wanted an alternative perspective on it."

    12. Jodie Foster rose to fame as a child appearing in numerous Disney movies, before landing her breakout role in Taxi Driver at 14 years old. Then, in 1981, Jodie put her acting career on hold to attend Yale, with many saying it was a "bizarre interruption" to her promising career. When Jodie returned to Hollywood she earned two Academy Awards for The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs.

    closeup of her in taxi driver and then in silence of the lambs
    Columbia Pictures / Orion Pictures / Via youtu.be

    Jodie said when she first arrived at Yale she felt like she didn't belong, saying, "I wasn't smart enough, deep enough, or pretty enough." And it didn't help that many people in the industry were saying she was throwing away her career by going to college.

    13. Robert Downey Jr. started his career appearing in his father's films, "Brat Pack" movies, and more before receiving critical acclaim for Chaplin, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. Shortly after, Robert faced multiple drug charges, went to jail, was fired from Ally McBeal, and entered court-appointed rehab. Robert's big acting comeback came in 2008 when he starred as Tony Stark in Iron Man, a movie that kicked off the MCU. He's also been drug-free since 2003.

    him acting in 1970 and then playing tony stark in 2008
    United Artists / Marvel / Via youtu.be

    Of course, Iron Man led Robert to star in 10 movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Recently, he received praise for starring in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

    14. Brooke Shields reached widespread notoriety as a child model and for starring in Pretty Baby and The Blue Lagoon. However, in the early '80s, she took a break from Hollywood and attended Princeton University, which she said, "changed the entire trajectory of the way [she] looked at [her life]." After returning to acting with minor roles, she eventually landed Lipstick Jungle, a short-lived show that earned her two Golden Globe nominations.

    closeup of her in pretty baby and then later in lipstick jungle
    Paramount Pictures / NBC / Via youtube.com

    Brooke has been open about how important attending college was for her. She said, "The level of education and the difficulty and the challenge of Princeton was so important for me to triumph in, because it gave me a sense of my own self. Up until then, I was only what other people said I was or projected on to me. I just accepted it all because it didn’t occur to me to really nurture anything else."

    15. Miranda Cosgrove made a name for herself at a young age by starring in School of Rock, Drake & Josh, and iCarly, and then she decided to go to college, where she majored in film. While she notably continued to do voice work for the Despicable Me films, Miranda didn't do much live-action work until she reprised her role as Carly Shay in the recent iCarly revival series.

    her as a student in school of rock and then recently in her icarly reboot
    Paramount Pictures / Paramount+

    Speaking about attending college in 2012, Miranda said, "I definitely want to act. That's why I want to major in film. The most important thing is to find a good story. It's hard when you're coming from a TV show. I'm hoping to find something that's right."

    16. Quvenzhané Wallis was nominated for an Academy Award at just nine years old for starring in Beats of the Southern Wild. After starring in Annie in 2014, Quvenzhané didn't appear in much and she said she spent "a lot of time just living and being young." Then, in 2021, she began starring in Swagger, with many people praising her performance on the show, which is loosely inspired by Kevin Durant's life.

    closeup of her acting as a chile and then recently in swagger
    Sony Pictures Releasing / Apple TV+

    Talking about returning to acting with Swagger in 2021, Quvenzhané said, "So, when I got Swagger and began doing press, I'd keep seeing 'Oscar nominee,' and I'm like, 'Gosh!' I got a nice reminder of who I was because it's like, 'Oh, I did that.' It's just crazy to be 18 now."

    17. And finally, Haley Joel Osment received critical acclaim for his breakout role as Cole Sear in The Sixth Sense. Following the movie, he appeared in several movies and shows before he took a break to pursue a college degree in acting. Since graduating in 2011, he's landed consistent roles in shows like Silicon Valley, Future Man, and The Boys.

    closeup of him acting as a child and then recently on the show the boys
    Buena Vista Pictures / Prime Video

    Speaking about his time away from Hollywood while attending Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, Haley said, "The irony is, all I was doing was acting — all day, every day. Just nobody could see it."