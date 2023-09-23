21 Celebrities Whose Parents Aren't From Hollywood And Have Very Normal Jobs

1.First, Jenna Ortega's mom is a full-time ER nurse and would drive Jenna from their home in the Coachella Valley to Los Angeles for auditions. "She would drive me, it was like a 6–7-hour roundtrip, LA and back," Jenna explained. "And she has five other kids."
2.Chris Evans's dad is a dentist, and his mom was once an artistic director at the Concord Youth Theater in Massachusetts. During his first appearance ever on a late night talk show, Chris joked about his dad being a dentist when he showed his old school pictures.
3.Margot Robbie's mom is a physiotherapist, and she worked on the family's farm in Australia. After Margot's dad, who was a fruit farmer, left when she was around 5 years old, Margot's mom raised her and her siblings alone. When Margot booked her first big movie, The Wolf of Wall Street, she paid off her mom's mortgage.
4.Pedro Pascal's dad was a fertility doctor, while his mother was a child psychologist while he was growing up. Pedro has talked about how his parents fled Chile in the 1970s and were able to build a life for Pedro and his siblings in the US.
5.Jessica Chastain's stepfather is a firefighter. Jessica has openly talked about her family struggling financially when she was growing up, saying, "I did grow up with a single mother who worked very hard to put food on our table. We did not have money. There were many nights when we had to go to sleep without eating. It was a very difficult upbringing."
6.Paul Mescal's mom was a police officer in the Garda, the national police of Ireland, and his dad is a teacher. His mom retired from the Garda in 2023, and Paul called her a "force of nature."
7.Sandra Oh's mom is a retired biochemist while her dad is a businessman. They immigrated from South Korea and eventually settled in Ontario in the 1960s before Sandra was born in 1971.
8.Selena Gomez's mom used to work for a small modeling agency in Texas, and was responsible for doing makeup. In fact, Selena explained her mom's love of makeup helped inspire her company Rare Beauty. Selena said, "She would do their makeup and would take me to work with her. I just loved watching her create, I loved the colors. I loved how she could make someone look completely different."
9.Leonardo DiCaprio's dad was once an underground comic book writer and distributor, while his mom used to work as a legal secretary. Leo grew up with his dad taking him to comic book stores and introducing him to small, local artists.
10.Sofía Vergara's mom was a homemaker while her dad was a cattle rancher in Colombia. Also, Sofía originally went to dental school before she decided to become an actor.
11.Julia Roberts's parents founded a theater school called Atlanta Actors and Writers Workshop in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King sent their children. After working at the school, Julia's dad sold vacuums, and her mom was a secretary.
12.Sam Claflin's dad is an accountant, while his mom is a classroom assistant at the high school he attended. Speaking about his parents, Sam said, "My parents don't have any show business links. They are so far away from it. It is nice to be able to share it with them and hold hands and scream together."
14.Dolly Parton's dad was a sharecropper, who later grew tobacco on his own land. He also worked construction to help supplement the income he was making from farming tobacco. Dolly often credits her impeccable "work ethic" to her father.
15.Taron Egerton's mom works in social services, while his dad once ran a bed-and-breakfast near Liverpool.
16.Olivia Rodrigo's mom is a teacher, while her dad is a family therapist. When her album Guts dropped, many fans loved the line "but I am my father's daughter, so maybe I could fix him," in "get him back!" knowing her dad is a therapist.
17.Jodie Comer's dad is a physical therapist for the Everton Football Club, while her mom is a transport employee who works on the Merseyrail, aka the metro railway that serves the Liverpool area.
18.Taylor Lautner's mom once worked at a software development company, and his dad is a pilot for Midwest Airlines. Speaking about growing up with his dad as a pilot, Taylor said it came in handy when they were traveling from Michigan to LA for auditions.
21.And finally, Paul McCartney's dad was a salesman for a cotton merchant, and then during WWII, he found work as a lathe turner, and he volunteered for the fire brigade. Meanwhile, his mom was a nurse and visiting midwife.