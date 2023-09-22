    17 Famous People Who Made Their Talk Show Debuts, And It Either Went Great Or It Aged Poorly

    On his very first talk show in 2007, Ryan Gosling told a great story about how Meryl Streep helped comfort his mother, who was self-conscious at the Oscars.

    When it comes to being a celebrity, part of the job involves talking to the media to promote a project (or even yourself). One of the biggest things is going on talk shows, and while some celebs are pros at it now, they all had to start somewhere.

    So, here are 17 moments from the first times these actors and musicians appeared on talk shows, and it either went great...or it has kind of aged poorly:

    1. First, Tom Holland's earliest talk show appearance was when he was promoting Billy Elliot: The Musical in 2010. Notably, he started singing one of the songs from the show during the interview.

    Young Tom Holland on a talk show
    Five / Via youtu.be

    While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya hilariously recreated the moment in front of Tom.

    2. When Finn Wolfhard made his first late night TV appearance with the cast of Stranger Things in 2016, he notably (and hilariously) insulted Jimmy Fallon.

    &quot;I&#x27;m just kidding...it&#x27;s called a fire back.&quot;
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    3. Madonna explained on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1987 why she picked this show as the first talk show she ever wanted to appear on, and her answer caught Johnny Carson off guard.

    &quot;Well, I suppose there has to be a first in my life.&quot;
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    4. Sofía Vergara went on Late Night with Conan O'Brien for the first time in 2003, and not even two minutes in, fellow guest Chris Rock made an offhanded joke about her boobs.

    Sofía Vergara with Conan O&#x27;Brien
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    5. Courteney Cox made her late night TV debut on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1994, the same month Friends premiered, and he began the interview by saying he wished she wore a different outfit after he saw her in just a towel backstage.

    Courteney Cox with Jay Leno
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    Also throughout the interview, Roseanne Barr, who was also a guest, could not stop laughing as Courteney tried to answer questions.

    6. Ryan Gosling's first talk show ever was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2007, and he told a great story about Meryl Streep helping him comfort his mom at his first Academy Awards.

    Ryan on &quot;The Ellen Show&quot;
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    7. Taylor Swift talked about the inspiration behind her song "Tim McGraw" during her first interview on The Megan Mullally Show in 2006, and Megan said she had a big career ahead of her.

    Taylor Swift on &quot;The Megan Mullally Show&quot;
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    8. Jennifer Garner's first talk show was The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn in 2001, where Craig awkwardly said she should not use her hyphenated last name after marrying Scott Foley, and he pointed out her dimples.

    &quot;Those aren&#x27;t the only ones.&quot;
    CBS / Via youtube.com

    9. When Jason Bateman first appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1984, Johnny Carson accidentally kept calling him the wrong name, and Jason had the perfect comeback.

    &quot;It&#x27;s alright, Jack.&quot;
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    10. Rachel Sennott hilariously told a story about how she hooked up with an intern from Late Night with Seth Meyers when she made her first talk show appearance on the show in 2022.

    &quot;Okay, whoever is getting salads for him, that&#x27;s the guy I&#x27;m gonna blow.&quot;
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    11. Drew Barrymore made her late night talk show debut on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1982, and took out her false front teeth halfway through the interview.

    &quot;It would be kind of easier to talk without my teeth.&quot;
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    After she took them out, she placed them on the corner of Johnny's desk, which made him laugh.

    12. Chris Evans went on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2011 while promoting Captain America: The First Avenger, and brought his old school pictures to prove he wasn't always "this ripped."

    &quot;And, for some reason, I buttoned the top button. What am I doing?!&quot;
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    13. Selena Gomez's first talk show was for Live with Regis and Kelly in 2008, and she was quickly asked if she had a boyfriend.

    &quot;Lookin!&quot;
    ABC / Via youtu.be

    14. Macaulay Culkin's first talk show was on The Arsenio Hall Show in 1990 when he was promoting Home Alone. He was adorably feeling pretty great about having the biggest movie in the US at the time.

    &quot;It&#x27;s...GREAT!&quot;
    Paramount / Via youtu.be

    Later in the show, Arsenio gifted Macaulay a TurboGrafx-16, which is what he wanted for Christmas that year.

    15. Megan Fox went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2007, and the first question Jimmy Kimmel asked her was how she was going to move up on Maxim's Hot 100 list, and then just continued to comment on her appearance.

    Megan Fox and Jimmy Kimmel
    ABC / Via youtu.be

    16. Ayo Edebiri made her talk show debut in 2022 when she appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and talked about how she was almost a teacher, until her students scared her.

    &quot;They will tell you when you&#x27;re NOT a good English teacher.&quot;
    Comedy Central / Via youtu.be

    17. And finally, when Julia Roberts went on The Arsenio Hall Show in 1990, a few months after Pretty Woman premiered, the first thing Arsenio Hall did was comment on how he wished she was wearing a dress.

    &quot;Umm...well...we had to measure them for a line in &#x27;Pretty Woman.&#x27;&quot;
    Paramount / Via youtu.be

