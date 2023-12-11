1.First, when Margot Robbie kept her cool through an entire interview with Cillian Murphy for Variety's Actors on Actors, and then finally told him how much she loves him as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.
2.When Julie Andrews called Jennifer Garner while she was recording Katie Couric's podcast, and Jennifer freaked out (naturally) and got to tell Julie how much she admires her.
You can watch the full conversation between Jennifer and Julie below:
3.When Brie Larson appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and got to finally tell Kelly how she's been a fan of hers since she voted for her on American Idol in 2002.
4.When Adam Scott was surprised by Mark Hamill after telling a story about how he looked up to Mark so much as a kid that he invited him to his second birthday party, which was Star Wars themed.
The entire video makes me cry every single time I watch it, so here you go:
5.When Keke Palmer talked about how she's had a crush on Michael Ealy forever, and then he surprised her with flowers after hearing the whole thing.
6.When Jacob Elordi did his first in-person talk show with Julie Bowen, and he revealed that he had a huge crush on her growing up.
7.When Kelly Clarkson spotted Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes and it was the appropriate reaction anyone would have if they just happened to run into THE Meryl Streep.
8.When Viola Davis gave this, honestly, breathtaking speech to Jennifer Lawrence about how much she loves Jennifer's performances.
9.When Ian McKellan told One Direction how much he loved going to one of their concerts, and then Harry Styles got to tell him how much he loved watching The Lord of the Rings movies.
10.When Brandy was doing an interview about how much she loved Whitney Houston before they both performed at the 1995 Kids' Choice Awards. Then, their entire first interaction was caught on camera where Whitney shared how much she admired Brandy, too.
11.When Harrison Ford told Benedict Cumberbatch that he loved him as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock, and Benedict was stunned. This also happened mere seconds after Benedict did a Wookie impression.
12.When Emilia Clarke, who is a huge Friends fan, got to sit next to Matt LeBlanc on The Graham Norton Show and had one request for him.
13.When Sebastian Stan got to tell Jennifer Aniston that Friends has gotten him through some tough times.
14.When NSYNC presented Taylor Swift with an award at the 2023 VMAs, but she was so starstruck seeing them all together that she mostly just talked about how much she loves them.
15. When Brie Larson shared the moment herself, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Nia DaCosta got to meet Harrison Ford at D23, and Iman said she freaked out talking to him.