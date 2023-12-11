Skip To Content
    17 Wholesome (And Hilarious) Times Celebs Were Totally Starstruck While Meeting Other Celebs IRL

    Nothing brings me greater joy — and makes me cry harder — than watching Adam Scott meet Mark Hamill for the first time.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. First, when Margot Robbie kept her cool through an entire interview with Cillian Murphy for Variety's Actors on Actors, and then finally told him how much she loves him as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

    margot sitting for the interview and aksing if they can please talk about tommy fucking shelby for just a minute
    Variety / Via youtu.be

    2. When Julie Andrews called Jennifer Garner while she was recording Katie Couric's podcast, and Jennifer freaked out (naturally) and got to tell Julie how much she admires her.

    jennifer freaking out of the phone and julie andrews telling her to call her julie or jules
    Katie Couric / Via youtube.com

    You can watch the full conversation between Jennifer and Julie below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Katie Couric / Via youtu.be

    3. When Brie Larson appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and got to finally tell Kelly how she's been a fan of hers since she voted for her on American Idol in 2002.

    brie telling kelly that she went to watch from justin to kelly the day it came out
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    4. When Adam Scott was surprised by Mark Hamill after telling a story about how he looked up to Mark so much as a kid that he invited him to his second birthday party, which was Star Wars themed.

    mark surprising adam and saying, i&#x27;m sorry i missed your birthday party
    ABC / Via youtu.be

    The entire video makes me cry every single time I watch it, so here you go:

    View this video on YouTube
    ABC / Via youtu.be

    5. When Keke Palmer talked about how she's had a crush on Michael Ealy forever, and then he surprised her with flowers after hearing the whole thing.

    keke freaking out and trying to crawl over the couch to hide and then eventually hugging him
    BET / Via youtu.be

    6. When Jacob Elordi did his first in-person talk show with Julie Bowen, and he revealed that he had a huge crush on her growing up.

    she gives him a kiss on the cheek after he praises her
    ABC / Via youtube.com

    7. When Kelly Clarkson spotted Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes and it was the appropriate reaction anyone would have if they just happened to run into THE Meryl Streep.

    kelly asking if she can meet Meryl because she&#x27;s adored her since she was. 8
    E! News / Via youtu.be

    8. When Viola Davis gave this, honestly, breathtaking speech to Jennifer Lawrence about how much she loves Jennifer's performances.

    voila praises her and jennifer pretends to get up and say goodbye i have to leave
    Variety / Via youtu.be

    9. When Ian McKellan told One Direction how much he loved going to one of their concerts, and then Harry Styles got to tell him how much he loved watching The Lord of the Rings movies.

    harry leaning into Ian to rest his head on his shoulder
    BBC / Via youtu.be

    10. When Brandy was doing an interview about how much she loved Whitney Houston before they both performed at the 1995 Kids' Choice Awards. Then, their entire first interaction was caught on camera where Whitney shared how much she admired Brandy, too.

    brandy crying after meeting whitney
    Extra / Via youtube.com

    11. When Harrison Ford told Benedict Cumberbatch that he loved him as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock, and Benedict was stunned. This also happened mere seconds after Benedict did a Wookie impression.

    the two sitting together on a couch
    BBC America / Via youtu.be

    12. When Emilia Clarke, who is a huge Friends fan, got to sit next to Matt LeBlanc on The Graham Norton Show and had one request for him.

    emily giggling and asking matt to ask her how she&#x27;s doing
    BBC / Via youtu.be

    13. When Sebastian Stan got to tell Jennifer Aniston that Friends has gotten him through some tough times.

    the two sitting for an interview
    Variety / Via youtu.be

    14. When NSYNC presented Taylor Swift with an award at the 2023 VMAs, but she was so starstruck seeing them all together that she mostly just talked about how much she loves them.

    taylor telling them she had their dolls and asking if being all together means they&#x27;re going to do something
    MTV / Via youtu.be

    15. When Brie Larson shared the moment herself, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Nia DaCosta got to meet Harrison Ford at D23, and Iman said she freaked out talking to him.

    Brie Larson / X / Via Twitter: @brielarson

    16. When Florence Pugh shared with Tom Hanks that when she was younger and was in and out of the hospital, Toy Story used to soothe her, and he started singing "You've Got A Friend In Me" to her.

    florence with her hands over her heart as tom sings to her
    BBC / Via youtu.be

    17. And finally, when Olivia Colman and Lady Gaga spent an entire awards season competing against each other, and Olivia ended her Best Actress speech at the Oscars by just blowing Gaga a kiss.

    lady gaga blowing a kiss back from the audience
    ABC / Via youtu.be

    We can't fit everyone into one post, so which other moments where celebs freaked out about meeting their favorite actors, singers, and more are the best? Tell us in the comments below!