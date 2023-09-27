And here they are attending the 65th annual Grammy Awards in 2023:
2.
Here's Tom Holland and Zendaya on their first red carpet together in 2016 when Spider-Man: Homecoming was announced at San Diego Comic-Con:
And here they are attending the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere together in 2021:
3.
Here's Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walking the red carpet at the premiere of Green Lantern in 2011:
And here they are in 2022 attending the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards:
4.
Here's David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attending the Antonio Berardi fashion show in 1998:
And here they are attending the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus Fashion Show in 2023:
5.
Here's Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. walking the red carpet at the 9th annual MTV Movie Awards in 2000:
And here they are attending the premiere of Wolf Pack together in 2023:
6.
Here's Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attending opening night of Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway in 2015:
And here they are walking the carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party:
7.
Here's Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson attending a fundraiser together in 1993:
And here they are at a fundraiser together in 2023:
8.
Here's Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the premiere of The Losers in 2010:
And here they are attending the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City in 2023:
9.
Here's Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick walking the red carpet at the 45th annual Golden Globes in 1988:
And here they are at a screening of Space Oddity in 2023:
10.
Here's Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of Maid in Manhattan in 2002:
And here they are walking the red carpet at the premiere of The Flash in 2023:
11.
Here's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita walking the carpet at the ELLE Women in Television event in 2011:
And here they are at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023:
12.
Here's Viola Davis and Julius Tennon walking the carpet at the premiere of Antwone Fisher in 2002:
And here they are at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023:
13.
Here's Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley walking the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards:
And here they are at the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie in 2023:
14.
Here's Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attending a gala together in 2016:
And here they are walking the carpet at the MOCA Gala in 2023:
15.
Here's Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick walking the carpet at the 50th Golden Globes in 1993:
And here they are at the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022 alongside their daughters:
16.
Here's Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey walking the carpet at the premiere of Togetherness in 2015:
And here they are attending the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards:
17.
Here's Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks walking the red carpet at the premiere of Nothing in Common in 1986:
And here they are at the premiere of Asteroid City in 2023:
18.
Here's Adam Brody and Leighton Meester walking the red carpet together at the Tony Awards in 2014:
And here they are at the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods in 2023:
19.
Here's Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen at the premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015:
And here they are walking the carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party:
20.
Here's Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attending a red carpet event together in 1996:
And here they are walking the carpet at an event in 2023:
21.
Here's Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attending a red carpet event together in 1996:
And here they are attending the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors in 2023:
22.
Here's Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attending a gala together in 2010:
And here they are attending the Met Gala together in 2022:
23.
And finally, here's Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attending a screening of The Red Shoes in 2009:
And here they are walking the red carpet at the 29th annual SAG Awards in 2023: