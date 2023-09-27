    23 Celeb Couples On Their First Red Carpet Together Vs. Now That Are Just Pretty Wholesome, TBH

    My favorite red carpet genre: costars walking carpets together and then still attending events together as a couple years later.

    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. First, here's Beyoncé and Jay-Z walking the red carpet at the 2004 VMAs:

    Closeup of Beyoncé and Jay-Z
    Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

    And here they are attending the 65th annual Grammy Awards in 2023:

    Closeup of Beyoncé and Jay-Z
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    2. Here's Tom Holland and Zendaya on their first red carpet together in 2016 when Spider-Man: Homecoming was announced at San Diego Comic-Con:

    Tom Holland and Zendaya
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    And here they are attending the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere together in 2021:

    Tom Holland and Zendaya
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    3. Here's Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walking the red carpet at the premiere of Green Lantern in 2011:

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    And here they are in 2022 attending the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards:

    Closeup of Blake and Ryan
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for American Cinematheque

    4. Here's David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attending the Antonio Berardi fashion show in 1998:

    Closeup of David and Victoria Beckham
    PA Images / Getty Images

    And here they are attending the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus Fashion Show in 2023:

    Closeup of Victoria and David Beckham
    Stephane Cardinale / Corbis / Getty Images

    5. Here's Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. walking the red carpet at the 9th annual MTV Movie Awards in 2000:

    Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    And here they are attending the premiere of Wolf Pack together in 2023:

    Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
    River Callaway / Variety / Getty Images

    6. Here's Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attending opening night of Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway in 2015:

    Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
    Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    And here they are walking the carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party:

    Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

    7. Here's Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson attending a fundraiser together in 1993:

    Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
    Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

    And here they are at a fundraiser together in 2023:

    Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    8. Here's Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the premiere of The Losers in 2010:

    Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    And here they are attending the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City in 2023:

    Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
    Rob Kim / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

    9. Here's Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick walking the red carpet at the 45th annual Golden Globes in 1988:

    Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
    Ron Galella / Getty Images

    And here they are at a screening of Space Oddity in 2023:

    Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    10. Here's Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of Maid in Manhattan in 2002:

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
    Evan Agostini / Getty Images

    And here they are walking the red carpet at the premiere of The Flash in 2023:

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    11. Here's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita walking the carpet at the ELLE Women in Television event in 2011:

    Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
    Jason Merritt / Getty Images

    And here they are at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023:

    Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
    Gary Gershoff / WireImage

    12. Here's Viola Davis and Julius Tennon walking the carpet at the premiere of Antwone Fisher in 2002:

    Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
    Lee Celano / AFP via Getty Images

    And here they are at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023:

    Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    13. Here's Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley walking the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards:

    Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

    And here they are at the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie in 2023:

    Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    14. Here's Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attending a gala together in 2016:

    Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant
    David M. Benett / Getty Images

    And here they are walking the carpet at the MOCA Gala in 2023:

    Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant
    Elyse Jankowski / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    15. Here's Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick walking the carpet at the 50th Golden Globes in 1993:

    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

    And here they are at the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022 alongside their daughters:

    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick and their daughters
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    16. Here's Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey walking the carpet at the premiere of Togetherness in 2015:

    Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    And here they are attending the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards:

    Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey
    Amy Sussman / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    17. Here's Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks walking the red carpet at the premiere of Nothing in Common in 1986:

    Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks
    Ron Galella / Getty Images

    And here they are at the premiere of Asteroid City in 2023:

    Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    18. Here's Adam Brody and Leighton Meester walking the red carpet together at the Tony Awards in 2014:

    Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    And here they are at the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods in 2023:

    Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    19. Here's Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen at the premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015:

    Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    And here they are walking the carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party:

    Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    20. Here's Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attending a red carpet event together in 1996:

    Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    And here they are walking the carpet at an event in 2023:

    Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    21. Here's Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attending a red carpet event together in 1996:

    Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
    Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    And here they are attending the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors in 2023:

    Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
    Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for ACM

    22. Here's Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attending a gala together in 2010:

    Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    And here they are attending the Met Gala together in 2022:

    Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

    23. And finally, here's Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attending a screening of The Red Shoes in 2009:

    Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    And here they are walking the red carpet at the 29th annual SAG Awards in 2023:

    Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
    Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images