    "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Fans Are Sharing Their Favorite Captain Holt Moments In Honor Of Andre Braugher

    "Andre Braugher will always have a special place in my heart."

    Nora Dominick
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Andre Braugher, the Emmy Award-winning actor who was known for his work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Glory, and Homicide: Life on the Street, died at age 61.

    Closeup of Andre Braugher
    Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Paramount+

    According to the New York Times, his death was confirmed on Tuesday by his longtime publicist Jennifer Allen. She said that he died after a brief illness.

    Andre Braugher holding his Emmy
    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

    According to Deadline, Andre's family asked in lieu of flowers that donations can be made to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, where he served on the board.

    As soon as news broke, actors who worked with Andre on his various projects started sharing how much he impacted their lives and how his incredible work changed TV forever.

    And fans, like myself, also began sharing how much Andre's work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide, and more made a lasting impact on them and how much he will be missed. Here are some of the best reactions:

    Nora Dominick / NBC / X / Via x.com
    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    @jizzgaw / NBC / Via Twitter: @jizzgaw

    2.

    @laurenleti / NBC / Via Twitter: @laurenleti

    3.

    @gaypolastri / NBC / Via Twitter: @gaypolastri

    4.

    @_whatsinaname7 / NBC / Via Twitter: @_whatsinaname7

    5.

    @CabooseEK / NBC / Via Twitter: @CabooseEK

    6.

    @janineteaques / NBC / Via Twitter: @janineteaques

    7.

    Kathryn VanArendonk / X / Via Twitter: @kvanaren

    8.

    @pattbb8 / Tri-Star Pictures / Via Twitter: @pattbb8

    9.

    @EliasToufexis / Tri-Star Pictures / Via Twitter: @EliasToufexis

    10.

    @acecrisis / NBC / Via Twitter: @acecrisis

    11.

    @garrettkidney / NBC / Via Twitter: @garrettkidney

    12.

    @greg_jenner / NBC / Via Twitter: @greg_jenner

    13.

    @prknsiona / NBC / Via Twitter: @prknsiona

    14.

    @austenfiIms / NBC / Via Twitter: @austenfiIms

    15.

    @FilmIntuition / NBC / Via Twitter: @FilmIntuition

    16.

    @MichaelAvolio / NBC / Via Twitter: @MichaelAvolio

    17.

    Twitter: @DrakesWriter1 / Via x.com

    18.

    @vidsthatgohard / NBC / Via Twitter: @vidsthatgohard

    19.

    Twitter: @TyTheFilmAddict

    20.

    @RoyMustang786 / NBC / Via Twitter: @RoyMustang786

    21.

    @nightwaynes / Warner Home Video / Via Twitter: @nightwaynes

    22.

    @kurtslimabean / NBC / Via Twitter: @kurtslimabean

    23.

    @RFlores91 / NBC / Via Twitter: @RFlores91

    24.

    @oocsitcoms / NBC / Via Twitter: @oocsitcoms

    25.

    @HopeMullinax / NBC / Via Twitter: @HopeMullinax

    And if you're like me and now want to rewatch Andre's incredible moments as Captain Holt, all episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are streaming on Peacock.