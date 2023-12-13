"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Fans Are Sharing Their Favorite Captain Holt Moments In Honor Of Andre Braugher
"Andre Braugher will always have a special place in my heart."
Andre Braugher, the Emmy Award-winning actor who was known for his work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Glory, and Homicide: Life on the Street, died at age 61.
According to the New York Times, his death was confirmed on Tuesday by his longtime publicist Jennifer Allen. She said that he died after a brief illness.
As soon as news broke, actors who worked with Andre on his various projects started sharing how much he impacted their lives and how his incredible work changed TV forever.
And fans, like myself, also began sharing how much Andre's work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide, and more made a lasting impact on them and how much he will be missed. Here are some of the best reactions:
andre braugher as captain holt might be one of the best comedy performances of the last decade — he was so good at the comedy, but the heartfelt moments, man, those floored me ❤️ https://t.co/5OQ49khy9e— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) December 13, 2023
1.
andre braugher thank you so fucking much for the unfathomable amount of joy you brought to myself & the rest of the world. raymond holt will forever be one of my favourite tv characters and he will always hold a place in my heart because of you.— cameron 🧩 (@jizzgaw) December 13, 2023
RIP 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/3sGsdnSJZg
2.
i bring this clip up all the time but it has to be shared now. this is the perfect encapsulation of andre braugher. he commanded every single scene he was in and MADE YOU pay attention and then the look he gives at the very end breaks you out of it with a laugh. he was incredible pic.twitter.com/FFtblO4XPu— Lauren 🥯 (@laurenleti) December 13, 2023
3.
i watched this scene right when i was coming out, it was so touching and helped me so much that i never forgot these lines. andre braugher will always have a special place in my heart pic.twitter.com/E1NwL0D77w— nick miller (@gaypolastri) December 13, 2023
4.
He was my favourite TV Dad, even if he wasn’t a Dad on the show. One of my most cherished moments of Holt. 😭— ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) December 13, 2023
Rest easy Captain. #AndreBraugher pic.twitter.com/ufTaMu3qUA
5.
Literally one of the funniest scenes in any show I’ve ever watched. Rest in Peace Andre Baugher. pic.twitter.com/Dd1sUlt3hr— Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) December 13, 2023
6.
I am so heartbroken, andre braugher you will always be so loved thank you for bringing captain holt to our screens pic.twitter.com/XPOolPJJVf— j (@janineteaques) December 13, 2023
7.
andre braugher had a way of speaking like he loved every weird little clause of a sentence, like somehow his voice and his gravity could hold onto more separate thoughts and rhythms and linguistic turns than most people could ever hold at once. it was such a pleasure to hear him.— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) December 13, 2023
8.
Besides his incredible work in ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’, Andre Braugher's performance in ‘Glory’ is nothing short of amazing. RIP pic.twitter.com/yZiS5upk1U— Pat (@pattbb8) December 13, 2023
9.
Everyone is (justifiably) referencing Andre Braugher’s work in Homicide and Brooklyn 99.— ᴇʟɪᴀꜱ ᴛᴏᴜꜰᴇxɪꜱ 🖖 (@EliasToufexis) December 13, 2023
But for me, forever, it will be GLORY.
That’s where I first saw him, and that’s where I began admiring his work.
“I’ll see you in the fort Thomas” pic.twitter.com/tnV49bDaJD
10.
rest in peace Andre Braugher,, you brought to life so many that meant so much 🫶 pic.twitter.com/fAIeXnOTwf— ace/ STRIKE FOR GAZA (@acecrisis) December 13, 2023
11.
A good 70% of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s appeal was Andre Braugher’s ability to nail literally any line delivery. They clearly wrote toward it in later seasons, where they’d just see can he make saying single words funny and he always could. pic.twitter.com/nOIklWdHwg— Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) December 13, 2023
12.
Get yourself a renowned Shakespearean actor for your ludicrously silly comedy, and you get scenes like this peppered in amongst the goofing and slapstick - ‘gravitas’ doesn’t even come close to describing Andre Braugher’s mastery of big speeches pic.twitter.com/0lu5niVrR6— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 13, 2023
13.
andre braugher as captain holt was the absolute cherry on top of this show. he made them a family. pic.twitter.com/QQuQidW7aK— iona (@prknsiona) December 13, 2023
14.
brooklyn nine-nine got me through some really rough days & continues to be my comfort show. thank you for the laughs, captain 🫡 rest in power, andre braugher 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UbGoBUrYl6— marga (@austenfiIms) December 13, 2023
15.
Soulful, empathetic, & with a vocal delivery as powerful as it was rich in emotion, in the '90s, nothing was more thrilling than watching Andre Braugher's scenes in "the box" on HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET. A tremendous talent, he will be greatly missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/yj2evN9kYX— Jen Johans (@FilmIntuition) December 13, 2023
16.
Andre Braugher brought to life one of the most interesting & complex characters in television, Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street. A monumental performance, full of detail, intelligence, depth, personality, & energy. Braugher shone among the amazing Homicide cast. pic.twitter.com/GmZHqApQFZ— Michael Avolio | michaelavolio.bsky.social (@MichaelAvolio) December 13, 2023
17.
Andre Braugher was a tremendous actor, who deserved so many accolades.— Syed (@DrakesWriter1) December 13, 2023
My favourite moment of him in Brooklyn 99
No Captain Holt, everything is not okay...😭 pic.twitter.com/T0OmIRT5Ld
18.
Andre Braugher was an absolute treasure as Captain Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. RIP🕊️ pic.twitter.com/s0zQ3N2xQD— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) December 13, 2023
19.
Detective Frank Pembleton was the single greatest detective in TV history due almost entirely to the magnetic, powerhouse and idiosyncratic performance of Andre Braugher. I'm gonna need a moment. pic.twitter.com/tBtE7KKj9j— Ty The Film Addict (@TyTheFilmAddict) December 13, 2023
20.
Noooooooooooooooo, actually lost for words.— Ali (@RoyMustang786) December 13, 2023
I can't believe Andre Braugher has passed away - absolutely loved him in Brooklyn 99.
Goodbye captain Holt 🫡♥️ pic.twitter.com/jFMVeit0GI
21.
Andre Braugher as Darkseid in Batman/Superman Apocalypse appreciation tweet..RIP ❤️— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) December 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/G2Y4uD5ZfR
22.
rest in peace andre braugher 💔 here's one of my most favorite scenes of him on brooklyn nine-nine, thanks for the laughs andre pic.twitter.com/IztwTlgs26— mary ⎊🎄 (@kurtslimabean) December 13, 2023
23.
Captain Holt is one of the greatest TV characters of the 21st century.— Richie Flores (@RFlores91) December 13, 2023
RIP Andre Braugher pic.twitter.com/XmVB8WvCPF
24.
I know how much Andre Braugher’s character meant to so many people, and I know many grieve those we lost by remembering their best moments.— no context sitcoms ☮︎ 🍉 (@oocsitcoms) December 13, 2023
In order to honor him & provide a space to talk about your love for Captain Holt and Andre, i will be hosting a B99 (pilot episode)… pic.twitter.com/cIMjHwpLUm
25.
Thank you for all the laughs, Captain Holt. What a talent Andre Braugher was pic.twitter.com/UeiEpMwfMw— Hope ✨🎄💖 (@HopeMullinax) December 13, 2023