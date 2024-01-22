2.
Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice in 1995 vs. Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice in 2005:
3.
Rachel McAdams as Regina George in Mean Girls in 2004 vs. Reneé Rapp as Regina George in Mean Girls in 2024:
4.
Lizzy Caplan as Janis Ian in Mean Girls in 2004 vs. Auli'i Cravalho as Janis 'Imi'ike in Mean Girls in 2024:
5.
Daniel Franzese as Damian in Mean Girls in 2004 vs. Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard in Mean Girls in 2024:
6.
Winona Ryder as Jo March in Little Women in 1994 vs. Saoirse Ronan as Jo March in Little Women in 2019:
7.
Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010 vs. Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians in 2024:
8.
Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010 vs. Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Olympians in 2024:
9.
Brandon T. Jackson as Grover Underwood in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010 vs. Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood in Percy Jackson and the Olympians in 2024:
10.
Donald Sutherland as President Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games in 2012 vs. Tom Blyth as Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in 2023:
11.
Whoopi Goldberg as Celie in The Color Purple in 1985 vs. Fantasia Barrino as Celie in The Color Purple in 2023:
12.
Oprah Winfrey as Sofia in The Color Purple in 1985 vs. Danielle Brooks as Sofia in The Color Purple in 2023:
13.
Margaret Avery as Shug Avery in The Color Purple in 1985 vs. Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery in The Color Purple in 2023:
14.
Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001 vs. Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider in 2018:
15.
Michelle Pfeiffer as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Batman Returns in 1992 vs. Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman in 2022:
16.
Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man in 2002 vs. Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012:
17.
And finally, Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 vs. Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017: