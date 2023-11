11.

Emma Stone and Colin Firth have a 28-year age gap, but still played love interests inin 2014. While the age difference wasn't specified in the script, Colin said he was concerned. He revealed, "I was very aware of it at the beginning, when I found out who is playing the roles. ... Once we were under way, other things came to the fore. But people are going to draw attention to it. I get it. I really do understand. It's noticeable."