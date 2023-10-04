The 9 Best Halloween Episodes Of All Of Your Favorite Sitcoms

Community·Updated on Oct 5, 2023The 9 Best Halloween Episodes Of All Of Your Favorite SitcomsGet in the spirit with these spooky sitcoms all throughout October, or simply binge all nine to celebrate on the 31st! 🎃by nikkimccaigCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. "HalloVeen" — Brooklyn 99 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF CBS The fifth installment of the yearly B99 Halloween heist, and honestly, the best. So much double-crossing, topical references, spooky vibes, and heartwarming moments (plus a very special Jamy twist at the end)! What more could you ask for? 2. "The One With The Halloween Party" — Friends Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions Chandler as a giant pink bunny, Ross as Spudnik, Phoebe and Monica as iconic superheroes, and Joey as Chandler? This is perfect chaotic mix for a Halloween special, with trick-or-treaters in the form of a young Emily Osment, confusing costumes, tons of candy, and impressions. Snuggle up and enjoy! 3. "And Then There Was Shawn" — Boy Meets World ABC In a classic slasher parody, the ultimate Boy Meets World Halloween episode takes place in the school after hours, with the BMW gang going through the usual teen horror flick tropes. There's blood on the walls, friends being taken out one by one, creepy janitors, and Jennifer-freaking-Love-Hewitt! With some genuine jump scares and an overall creepy atmosphere, it's a perfect Halloween screening. 4. "Epidemiology" — Community Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC In the second Halloween installment of the cult sitcom, the Greendale Halloween Party gets out of hand when a zombie virus begins infecting the entire campus. With each character handling the outbreak differently, there are betrayals, sacrifices, movie references, and heroics galore, set to a classic Abba soundtrack throughout! 5. "Halloween" — The Office Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC Although The Office has had some great Halloween episodes over the years, the sheer uncomfortable tension of their very first seasonal special is easily my favorite. With the two-headed Michael being forced to choose an employee to fire before the end of the day, the cutesy costumes take a backseat compared to the real life horror of his decision-making. 6. "Meet 'n' Greet" — Parks and Rec Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF ABC April and Andy's Halloween party episode is one of the most fun and entertaining specials to enjoy this spooky season, with oddball costumes and a mixed approach to party planning from the hosting duo. With a wrestling match between Andy and Ben, Ron and Ann bonding over household DIY, and Chris attempting to woo Jerry's daughter, it's a great mix of chaos and silly scares! 7. "The Slutty Pumpkin" — How I Met Your Mother CBS As die-hard HIMYM fans know, "The Slutty Pumpkin" is a canon character in Ted's journey to love, and his dedication to finding her is his sole motivation every single Halloween. Whilst this story is explored in more detail in a later season, this Season 1 episode gives the whole backstory, alongside some great costumes from the rest of the gang too! 8. "Halloween" — Modern Family ABC in this early episode of Modern Family, it's hard not to feel infected by Claire's enthusiasm for Halloween as she attempts to get the entire family involved in her haunted house. But with the rest of the Pritchett clan focusing on their own issues, it's a chaotic and hilarious struggle to see them battle against Claire's spooky plans. 9. "Sal's Dead" — Superstore NBC There's nothing scarier than a real life corpse sitting in the store on Halloween. This second spooky special for Superstore delivers just that, along with great topical costumes, a dose of fake blood, and plenty of comedic moments from the group. With Jonah's political costume, Amy's mis-text to Kelly, and a fake coroner causing chaos, it's a classic Halloween episode for your cozy sofa binging. What's on your watchlist for this Halloween? Let me know in the comments!