You Actually, Most Definitely, Deserve To Treat Yourself To One Of These 38 Items

1. A "flossing" toothbrush, in case having things between your teeth is a fear right out of your nightmares, these nifty tools will help you out! Each toothbrush is designed with several layers of soft bristles that are similar to floss, reaching between teeth, under the gums, and deep into those hard-to-reach spaces that regular brushing can't get.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord uses these, and here's her take: "I personally bought a few months ago this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
Mouthwatchers is a dentist-founded small business that specializes in creating toothbrushes to help patients get a truly deep clean.
2. An undetectable mouse jiggler if you work from home and need to make sure you show up as "active" or "online" even if you've stepped away for a bathroom break, some fresh air, or even a quick coffee run! You won't need to update your Slack, Teams, or Gchat status every time you get up from your desk with this little gadget.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in nine styles).
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because who wants to deal with wearing falsies when you can get an equally voluminous look with a few swipes? This cruelty-free mascara boasts a long-lasting, flake- and clump-free formula, so you can bat those lashes without any worries.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A copy of Burn After Writing, so you can lessen your screen time and spend more time filling out the prompts, questions, and other activities in this guided journal designed to help you get in better touch with yourself and your feelings.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
5. A matcha-infused moisture stick which just might become your favorite multipurpose beauty tool because of how well it delivers hydration to the skin, and even helps reduce the appearance of puffiness or dark circles under your eyes. Plus, it's created with a vegan formula boasting organic matcha tea powder and coconut oil for a nourishing, antioxidant-rich feel.
Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick in action.
Promising review: "This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer. It's a great multitasking product." —alizza d.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 or Cocokind for $9.
Cocokind is a small business based in San Francisco creating vegan and botanical-based skincare products.
6. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that'll actually fit your budget without sacrificing sound quality. Plus, over 233,000 reviewers have rated these 5 stars for the premium sound quality, six-hour battery life, and TBQH the incredible value for the under-$25 price!
Included is also a wireless charging case designed to provide up to 14 hours of charge, so the earbuds can play for around four hours on a full charge.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $19.99+ (get this price by clipping the $5 off coupon on the product page; available in five colors).
7. An octopus-shaped blackhead remover — it's so cute *and* functional, helping disappear blackheads and excess oil from your T-zones effortlessly, so you can walk around with confidence, knowing this little monster's got you covered.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
8. A roomy duffel bag if you're someone who loves to pack their bags and get on the road often. This weekender is water-resistant, durable, and even designed with a back panel for looping through your carry-on handle and interior compartments for separating dirty and clean clothes. Time for a roadtrip!
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for in a weekend bag. It is very well made, good construction from zippers to straps, inside and out. I was able to pack all my needed items for the weekend, including laptop. Extremely happy with this bag. Will gladly use this bag on longer trips as well. I purchased the light pink color and it's perfect." —pixie trinket
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 58 colors).
9. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which has earned its loyal TikTok fanbase and hundreds of thousands of positive reviews for a darn good reason. It helps you tackle the most difficult of stains in your home from hard water stains in the bathroom to caked up grease and food on the stove top. Plus, it'll do it all with the least amount of elbow grease you've had to use in awhile.
10. A Renpho percussion massager because sometimes foam rolling just isn't working out your knots enough and paying for massages quickly gets expensive. This handheld gadget helps you release knots, muscle tension, and other body aches you might not even have noticed were making you a grump on the daily!
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.
Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three colors).