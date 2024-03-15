1. Ilia Multi-Stick — a multifunctional beauty product that delivers buildable coverage and color on your cheeks and lips for a natural *or* dramatic look, your preference. It's made with nourishing shea butter, softening avocado oil, and protective orange peel wax!
You can even blend it in with your fingers after applying! Here's a TikTok about using multisticks if you want to see more!
Promising review: "I have been lazy with my makeup routine as of lately, so having a multi-stick and not having to whip out a brush and brush has been so helpful. I like how I can just swipe this on my cheeks and rub in with my fingertips. It gives a beautiful flush to the cheek area. This product has no smell that I can tell, which I am happy for. I love that this product is clean and I can feel good about using it. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a beautiful and well-made product that is not only good for the world, but good for the face." —Brittany0890
Get it from Sephora or Amazon for $36 (available in 12 shades and radiant or shimmer finishes).
2. Youthforia's BYO Blush Oil, which is perfect for anyone sick of swatching blushes that end up too pigmented or not pigmented enough on their skin. This is designed to react with your skin's pH to deliver a customized color to your cheeks that's *Goldilocks's voice* juuuuuuuust right.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord says: "I tried this out myself, and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
Promising review: "Obsessed with this blush and the natural flush it gives my cheeks. Super blendable and buildable and doesn't dry out my skin. Don't think I will ever go back to powder blush after trying this hydrating blush oil!!" —SQW
Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business creating cruelty-free makeup products with renewable and environmentally-friendly ingredients. Plus, all of their products are perfectly fine to sleep in, if you happen to fall asleep after a night on the town!
3. Too Faced Born This Way concealer, so you can step out in confidence with a full-coverage look that doesn't feel heavy on your skin, thanks to a lightweight formula. Plus, it's a must-have versatile tool in your makeup arsenal that you can use for concealer, highlighter, contour, and even a quick touch-up!
Promising review: "I am lazy when it comes to makeup. I don't wear a lot of makeup and hate foundation. I like products that require little effort. Not only does this concealer do an amazing job of coverage under my eyes and on my red cheeks, but also, a little goes a long way. For someone like me who doesn't wear a lot of makeup, a small amount provides an impressive amount of coverage." —snw17
Get it from Sephora or Ulta for $35 (available in 30 shades, and in a mini size for $16).
4. A Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer for anyone who's favorite makeup look is a "no makeup" look. This lightweight moisturizer delivers an even and matte complexion, so it's perfect for touch-ups or applying midway throughout the day if you need to put on makeup before your next event. Me-thinks, you should add it to your collection, stat.
This is SPF 20 and, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, SPF 30 and higher is recommended for sun protection, so you should still apply sunscreen with this product!
Promising review: "Game changer. Omg. This product legit changed the makeup game for me. I was ready to give up on face makeup forever before I found this. It matches my skin tone perfectly, sinks into my skin well, and is undetectable even after hours of use!" —Nats20
Get it from Sephora for $53 (available in 20 shades and also in a mini size for $29).
5. A tube of Maybelline Colossal mascara for anyone who wants the most bang for their buck when it comes to volume that lasts. This collagen-infused formula will lift your lashes for a plump and lengthier look — so if you want the look of falsies without having to hastily apply them between work and happy hour, this will do the trick!
Promising reviews: "This has been my favorite since it came out, like, 10 years ago. I've tried every other mascara, and I always come back to this one. It lasts long, has good color, and doesn't flake/clump. I prefer volume over length, and this delivers. It's the best mascara. It's easy to layer, too." —LH
"Nothing works quite as well! I've tried more expensive mascaras, and when it comes to single coats, they can do pretty well. However, this mascara's strength is in how buildable it is — a couple of coats can take me from zero to 'are you wearing false lashes?'" —S. Mcwalters
Get it from Amazon for $7.59.
6. Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly, so you can enjoy all the perks of a glossy pout without any of the sticky finish, thanks to a jelly formula packed with a blend of nourishing oils to help soothe and protect your lips.
Here's a TikTok featuring an unboxing and application of the XOXO glossy shade.
Promising reviews: "I’ve totally found my newest favorite gloss. XOXO is so pretty (and I know because I tried literally almost all of the glosses out there). I’ll repurchase till I die." —Madelyn H.
"Honestly so impressed with how amazing the ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly is! I saw someone recommend it, and loved it, but was hesitate at first. But since I've tried it, I have become OBSESSED (to the point I am going to get some for my sisters). So excited for a lip gloss that is actually nonsticky. :)" —Holly
Get it from Tower28 or Sephora for $16 (available in 12 shades and two finishes).
Tower 28 is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that specializes in creating beauty products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and created with non-toxic ingredients.
7. Live Tinted Superhue Pigmentation Stick, which is applies to skin effortlessly, helping fade discoloration and leave you with a glowing, dewy complexion. It fits perfectly in your bag, in case you're one of those people who ends up doing their full-face makeup on the go, more often than not.
It's designed to target and reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation with a skin-loving blend of hydrating niacinamide, exfoliating glycolic acid, and more. BTW, this product is cruelty-free and made with vegan ingredients!
Promising review: "I HAVE NEVER HAD A HOLY GRAIL PRODUCT. UNTIL NOW!! Literally SO effective. Tons of people have been complimenting my skin from my boyfriend (who doesn't always notice subtle changes) to my coworkers ONLINE VIA VIDEO! My skin literally looks visibly brighter and smoother. The only thing you have to be careful of is if you freshly wax or thread any part of your face. Wait a day or two to use the product in case you have sensitive skin to be safe!" —Ulta Customer
Get it from Ulta or Live Tinted for $34.
Live Tinted is a South-Asian woman-owned beauty brand which focuses on creating multitasking products for a diverse and inclusive audience. Check out their top-selling, color-correcting Huestick for example!
8. Pixi On-The-Go Blush — it's designed in a compact tube that easily can be tossed in your bag and used whenever. The balm is also hydrating on your skin thanks to a blend of ginseng, aloe vera, and fruit extracts!
Here's a TikTok of a reviewer casually applying it while out at a party (and on the couch, no less)! And you can also check out this lazy makeup demo where the creator uses it on their lips for extra color!
Unfortunately, reviewers say this blush seems to work best for people with fair to medium skin tones because of the limited range of shades.
Promising reviews: "This was my first time trying a cream blush and I am obsessed with the shade Fleur. It’s the perfect rose pink for light to olive skin shades. I was a bit nervous the first time I applied it because I have sensitive skin and used to get really bad acne, so I tend to avoid oil-based makeup products but it didn’t clog my pores and left a dewy look that I love. I researched many brands before buying this product and I believe it was the best choice as far as formulation, shade, price, and super cute packaging! I also like that the stick retracts up and down so it doesn’t get messy inside the lid." —mär
"I really love this blush. I purchased the Juicy shade. I have a warm medium skin tone with dark brown hair and eyes and this blush looks beautiful on my skin. It gives my skin a natural beautiful color and glow to it. Apply a little at first and build up more color if you need to. Please do not discontinue this blush!! It is my favorite." —Nellie R.
Get it from Target, Ulta, or Pixi for $18 (available in four shades).
9. A 4.4-starred eyeshadow primer because you want to make sure that incredible smokey eye you created after work for an impromptu night of dancing STAYS PUT, so you can still be proud of your on-the-go makeup skills the next morning...right before you wash it off, LOL.
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper. Game-changer." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
10. A must-have and infinitely washable face roller for anyone with oily skin. Its volcanic stone roller ball soaks up excess oil and delivers an instant matte finish in seconds. A shiny T-Zone will never get you down, when you've got a magic stick like this!
Promising review: "I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them) and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next. I keep one in my desk and bought a second for my purse. This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom everyday." —Jennifer Helseth
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
11. The Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm by Fenty Beauty in case you looooooove having soft lips, but would prefer a little more oomph with your hydration. These nude tones offer a subtle tint and boast a moisture-locking formula thanks to a blend of mango and shea seed butters!
THIS? I carry it on my everywhere I go, and honestly, I wear it more than any other lip product I own. It's basically my go-to lip gloss, even though it's literally just a glossy balm. I'm obsessed with Cocoa Drizzle (currently sold out) because it looks so great with my skin, but I don't think you could go wrong with the invisible color or any of the others!
Promising reviews: "This is super nice. I got the sheer pink color, and it looks very nice! I doubted the color at first, but it ended up looking great. It’s also a perfect non-sticky texture and it’s so smooth. Some glosses I have look patchy, but this really doesn’t!" —KitKatTheLime
"Love the color and consistency. Super soft and hydrating with minimal stickiness. A new favorite / go-to!!" —MamaSop
Get it from Sephora or Fenty Beauty for $20 (available in three colors).
12. A waterproof eyeliner stamp, which makes it easier than ever to nail a perfect winged liner look. Now, you can change up your look for the evening without having to redo your entire eye makeup — and no smudging! 😭
This dual-sided pen is designed with a curved wing stamp on one end and a fine tip liner on the other. Plus, it comes in a pack of two — one for each eye!
Promising review: "I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should.
"Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise, I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect!" —