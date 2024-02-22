31 TikTok-Approved Products So Helpful For A Bunch Of Small Problems

1. An octopus-shaped blackhead remover if your pores tend to be clogged up with blackheads, whiteheads, and other sebum-causing gunk. This sea animal scrubber will help you extract impurities from your skin, so you can end up with a clearer, smoother complexion that any mermaid would trade their voice to have.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"I have never reviewed anything on Amazon before. The minute I used this product, I ran to write a review. My entire life, I have had perfect skin. I didn’t use any products, masks, moisturizer, nothing. It was a blessing. I had a baby and ever since, my skin has been horrible, especially my nose. Pores so filled even estheticians couldn’t help me. One use of this scrubber and I see a NOTICEABLE difference. It’s honestly incredible. I’m finally feeling like myself again. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cristian
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
2. A pet hair remover with over 130,000 5-star ratings from reviewers who are amazed and obsessed with how effectively it works. Roll it on everything from your bedding, furniture, clothes, and even your carpet to get rid of your favorite floof's calling card. Plus, it's reusable, so you can use it again and again and again...
Promising review: "GAME CHANGER! I have both cats and dogs at home. One of my dogs loves to sleep in the bed, under the blankets. She has pretty fine fur and tends to shed a good bit so there always seems to be dog hair in my bed where she has laid. I had seen this in a few BuzzFeed articles and on TikTok but I was pretty hesitant to buy it because of the price and being skeptical that it worked. I am SHOCKED by how amazing this thing is! IT PICKS UP SO MUCH PET HAIR!! It’s super easy to use and clean which is also a plus. I use this on my bed where my dog sleeps and it does such a great job at picking up her hair that you can’t even tell that she’s laid in the bed all day! I can’t say anything negative about this. I plan to buy a couple more to keep in different rooms where my pets like to be on furniture! If you have pets, then you NEED a ChomChom!!" —Melissa Eggleton
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
3. A set of reusable silicone Nippies for anyone who dares to go braless no matter the season — these will allow you to wear your favorite tops and dresses without worrying about stubborn bra straps showing *or* a sudden drop in temperature. Lots of reviewers love that these nipple covers look seamless underneath clothing and stay put, no matter the occasion.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried these and raves: "I've worn them four or five times now, washing with hand soap and water afterward every time as directed, and they're exactly what I needed! It's simple: you stick 'em onto clean, dry, lotion-free skin, and they stay put and comfy for hours, even through moderate sweat. They've performed perfectly every time I've worn them: for day-long shopping excursions, outdoor parties, and for nights out dancing. They come in a small reusable storage box with two stiff plastic domes for them to sit on, so they'll stay perfectly intact and dust-free in your drawer and are easy to pack for travel. Oh and over 14,000 reviewers — like, five times the number of people in my high school graduating class — have rated them 5-stars on Amazon, so I know I'm not alone in my success with them!"
Promising review: "Obsessed with these. Best stickies I’ve ever had. I saw them on TikTok and tried them out, so glad I did." —satisfied customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.50 (available in two sizes and five shades).
4. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste, which has earned its loyal TikTok fanbase and hundreds of thousands of positive reviews for a darn good reason. It helps you tackle the most difficult of stains in your home from hard water stains in the bathroom to caked up grease and food on the stovetop. Plus, it'll do it all with the least amount of elbow grease you've had to use in awhile.
All you have to do to use this all-purpose paste is apply it to a surface with a damp cloth, rub it into the stain, and rinse with water. Afterward, polish the area with a dry cloth and marvel at how it looks like new! See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and, grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
5. A TikTok-famous cloud magnetic key holder, so you can put your keys, wallet, and other important things you shouldn't leave the house without in a designated space to never be forgotten. This attaches to the wall and can hold up to three key rings at once — not to mention, it will look super cute hanging in your room, office, or front entryway.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I bought this product almost two years ago for my college apartment and it's the best thing I ever bought! Perfect place to hang my keys up when I get home and I never lose them! It also looks very cute and simple. The adhesive is really strong and the magnet in it super strong as well. It holds up my apartment keys, my car keys, and my boyfriend's heavy Audi keys perfectly fine. Love it." —Meghan Consadene
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
6. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer to help you create a flawless canvas for your next makeup look, giving you a photo-filter effect...without the filter. It'll keep your makeup in place, so touch-ups become a thing of the past *and* it boasts squalene in the formula to keep skin hydrated underneath!
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Leslie Mattingly
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A pack of AirPod putty cleaners because yup, your AirPods are looking pretty gross after using them for so long. Fortunately, all you have to do is press one of the flexible putty squares gently into your speaker and peel it back off... Once you see all the grossness that's been "living" in your ears without your knowledge, you'll definitely make these must-have cleaners a repeat purchase! 🤢
Because AirPods and other tech can be difficult to clean, a putty cleaner like this effectively gets the job done without needing to use any harsh cleaners or oversized cloths.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I use my AirPods every single day to listen to music at work. I only use one AirPod just in case my boss needs my attention. I had noticed that I could barely hear anything through my AirPod, even though I had the volume all the way up. I saw this putty in a BuzzFeed article and so decided to order and test it. I’m writing this about two minutes after using it and I am amazed with how well it works! It got all the gunk out and the sound is amazing, I don’t need to have the volume up very much to be able to hear everything anymore. If you have literally any doubts about this product, forget them. This stuff works great and is a great price for the amount you get. You get 12 squares of putty; I used a whole one to clean my AirPod, though I suspect you could clean both AirPods with just one square." —Katelyn
Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
8. Plus, a pair of AirPod ear hooks to help keep your AirPods from falling out of your ears every time you bend over during your workout or to give your pet some loving belly rubs. These hooks simply slide onto each AirPod and deliver some seriously comfortable peace of mind as you go about your day.
Check them out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "The best solution ever. I have an awkward shaped ear canal and struggle to find earbuds that I like and that are comfy, and I LOVE my AirPods but they don’t fit snug enough for me to work out in them (one actually flew off on the treadmill and I stopped wearing them to the gym since then) but these hooks are AMAZING. They are so comfortable you don’t even notice they’re there and it provides the perfect amount of security for running/jumping around. So happy I tried these out. If you’re thinking of buying them just do it." —Larissa
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A Revlon dual dryer and brush if you're a top-notch multitasker and want to make your daily routine even quicker. This beloved hair tool blow dries and styles hair at the same time thanks to three heat settings to handle damp hair and an oval brush design to help deliver volume and curling. Not to mention, a ceramic-coated barrel helps protect your hair from excessive heat damage, for salon-quality results that last!
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair, and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS, I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously, my favorite styling tool. Seriously, so in love." —Sydney
Get it from Amazon for $38.98+ (available in nine styles).
10. A jewelry-cleaning pen that'll revitalize your favorite gems and jewelry to deliver as-close-to-new-as-one-can-get luster. This micro-fine cleanser helps bring the shine back to dulled gemstones and diamonds and remove scuffs and unintentional patina from metals.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
11. A Takeya cold brew maker just perfect for iced coffee fanatics who want to save a couple dollars and more than a few midday trips to the cafe to re-up on their favorite bevvie. This nifty kitchen gadget allows you to become your new favorite barista, whipping up iced coffees, lattes, chai, and more without leaving the comfort of your home.
The kit includes a cold brew pitcher, ultra-fine mesh filter, and instructions to help you get started. All you have to do is pour freshly French pressed grounds into the filter, screw the filter into the lid, pour water into the pitcher, place the lid on and leave it to brew in the fridge for up to 36 hours! Easy, peasy...iced mocha with three pumps of caramel, venti!
Check it out on TikTok here.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer swears by this coffee gadget and said: "It's so delish, it makes mornings far more bearable. It’s also great for keeping in the office when that 3 p.m. slump hits but you don’t feel like going to a coffee shop (or spending $5 on cold brew)." Read more of her Takeya cold brew maker review.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (also available in a 2-quart size and three colors).
12. And, a sturdy glass tumbler, so you can take your favorite cold bevvies with you on the go. With over 28,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and a cult following on TikTok, this aesthetically-pleasing tumbler is a must-have for your hydration needs!
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TIkTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" —Rose
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 24 colors and in 2-packs).
13. An acupressure mat and pillow set for anyone whose lifestyle consists of sitting at a desk all day, lots of exercise, or lack of regular stretching. You can help relax your body and relieve muscle tension at home with the help of over 7,000 small acupressure points to target your muscles. Just lie down and close your eyes (or scroll through TikTok for 10–30 minutes to start feeling a difference.
Read more about acupressure and stress at Cleveland Clinic.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Honestly a friend sent me a TikTok video on this item. I was like for $20 I'll try it, and oh my god, I have lower back problems and 20 minutes lying on this spiking mat helped relieve pressure. I work remotely and am sitting down for 8 to 10 hours a day, so tension builds up and this totally worked. So many ways to try using the mat." —Arlington Ink
Get it from Amazon for $23.86+ (available in 11 colors).