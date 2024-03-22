40 Products That’ll Help You Solve So Many Skin Issues

1. The uber-popular K-Beauty I'm From goami rice toner, which is created with rice extract and niacinamide to give your skin a hydrating boost during dry season (which might be year-round for some of us)! Now, your skin can be protected and moisturized, all underneath a glowing complexion!
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I love this toner! I’ve finished the whole bottle. It’s light and moisturizing. I can definitely tell the difference, my skin is smoother and plump. I love it cause I have both oily and dry skin and it makes my skin normal again! Best of all it doesn’t burn or irritate my skin, if anything it calms it down. Will definitely be buying again." —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $20.80.
2. A tub of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream, if you want to soothe dry, itchy skin all over. A gentle paraben-, fragrance-, and formaldehyde-free formula makes this skincare superstar earn a gold star (actually, it's a blue seal, but still) from the National Eczema Association. We love to see it.
Promising reviews: "I have had eczema my whole life. I have tried many different creams and lotions. Vanicream by far is the best I have used. It does not burn my skin when I apply it. It is very reasonably priced." —Carzie
"Finally a moisturizer that doesn’t burn, sting, or irritate my skin. I’ve had super-sensitive skin all my life, especially on my face, and I am 46 years old. I have finally found the one lotion that doesn’t irritate my face. I am day two into using the cleanser and the moisturizer, and you have no idea how great it is for my face not to burn and turn bright red — just fantastic!!!! The moisturizer is a bit thick so you don’t need a lot; even though it’s a little higher priced it’ll last forever, and it’s worth it when you have super-sensitive skin. FAN FOR LIFE!!!" —Alisa Griffey
Get it from Amazon for $13.56.
3. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash — it's designed to gently exfoliate your skin, which can help make KP bumps or "strawberry skin" a thing of the past. Plus, its formula boasts a blend of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which are great for keeping your skin hydrated and looking its best!
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A two-pack of dark spot corrector bar soap boasting a revitalizing and hydrating blend of retinol, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, turmeric, and vitamins C and E for a hydrating cleanse to help even skin tone and reduce dark spots wherever you need it.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
5. A multitasking eye cream to help reduce the appearance of puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles under your eyes with a combination of vitamin C, rosehip oil, and soothing aloe. Tell those bags to go back to where they belong (out of sight) with this gentle formula.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60-years-old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. A vegan sugar body scrub that'll leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and smelling sweet with a hint of tangerine and vanilla essential oils.
This is my favorite exfoliator. My go-to. I use it all over and I love the smell. I also use it to exfoliate my tattoos and afterwards the colors pop and look almost brand new. Post-shaving, again everywhere, and it makes my underarms, pubic area and legs feel smoother and moisturized even before toweling off and moisturizing. I pair this scrub with the matching oil and I'm obsessed.
Promising reviews: "The smell is incredible, there's barely any excess waters in it diluting the product so I know it'll last a long time. Used it a few times and I can already see a difference in my skin. Excited to see how great my skin is once the tub is gone!" —Emily M.
"I’ve had great results from this product! Smells amazing and has significantly improved the smoothness of my bikini area. I definitely would recommend!" —Anonymous
7. O'Keeffe's Lip Repair — an overnight lip mask to help heal and repair dry, cracked, or chapped lips. Over 9,000 people rated it 5 stars, and I bet they were smiling while they did it with their moisturized lips!
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic and I won't go anywhere without it now." —Anna C. Adams
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. An anti-chafe balm, so you can protect your skin wherever it's been rubbing together, be it your thighs, armpits, chest, etc. Perfect for those humid days when sweat and chafing just seem inevitable!
Promising review: "This stuff really is awesome. It really works and I don't know where it has been all my life. I started looking for something for thigh chafing after running into a few issues (not fun). It is super easy to use, just slide it on like you'd use deodorant." —SweetPea
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five sizes; also available in an anti-blister balm).
9. *AND* an anti-chafing lotion specifically made for the nuts, the family jewels, the rocks below the surface...
Promising reviews: "This product is AMAZING, and that's an understatement. Throughout the years I've tried out every product out there, from generic powders to corn starch and so called advanced formulas. All of those worsened the situation between in my groin and gave me a rash. The Nutt Butter keeps my scrotum, butt crack, and thighs rash-free and comfortable when I sweat. I work in a warehouse being on my feet and running around eight hours a day. With the Nutt Butter, my groin area no longer sweats, no longer stinks, and is smooth and comfortable. This is a fantastic product. Worth every penny despite its high price." —L Bick
"I’m a mailman who walks 12 miles a day in all sorts of weather and this product is the best thing I’ve found for chafing in 20 years." —Shawn March
Get it from Amazon for $9.50+ (available in two sizes).
10. An octopus-shaped blackhead-removing stick that'll help disappear blackheads and excess oil from your T-zones effortlessly so you can conquer the day without a single worry about your skin!
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me; smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.52.
11. Medicated, waterproof bandages with over 35,000 5-star reviews from customers who've seen jaw-dropping results (some after just one application)! These medicated bandages will protect your warts while helping to exfoliate stubborn warts from your skin like bibbity-boppity-bye.
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $6.96.
12. Foot exfoliating peel masks that must be magic considering the way dead skin flakes off after one application, eventually leaving you with feet softer than when you were born, TBH. Is the peeling skin process gross? Definitely. It's basically black magic, but over 49,000 5-star ratings prove it's worth it.
Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel (or be totally grossed out) at the layers of dead skin peeling off your feet over the next couple of weeks.
Promising review: "I’ve tried these peels before and NOTHING has ever been this effective. I usually get the pack of 5 in lavender because they’re cheaper and you get more product. But now I see why, you get what you pay for. I’ve never had a foot peel do this much work. The lavender peels are not as effective on the heel or calluses as I’d like, but these are a game changer!" —iCandi
Get two pairs from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 10 scents, two sizes, and multi-packs).