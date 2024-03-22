40 Products That’ll Help You Solve So Many Skin Issues

Promising reviews: "I have had eczema my whole life. I have tried many different creams and lotions. Vanicream by far is the best I have used. It does not burn my skin when I apply it. It is very reasonably priced." —Carzie

"Finally a moisturizer that doesn’t burn, sting, or irritate my skin. I’ve had super-sensitive skin all my life, especially on my face, and I am 46 years old. I have finally found the one lotion that doesn’t irritate my face. I am day two into using the cleanser and the moisturizer, and you have no idea how great it is for my face not to burn and turn bright red — just fantastic!!!! The moisturizer is a bit thick so you don’t need a lot; even though it’s a little higher priced it’ll last forever, and it’s worth it when you have super-sensitive skin. FAN FOR LIFE!!!" —Alisa Griffey

