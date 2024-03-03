30 Reviewer-Loved Products For Anyone Who Owns A Dog Over 100 Lbs.

1. An outdoor bungee hanging tug toy just perfect for keeping high-energy pups entertained without any extra effort from you. They'll tire themselves out trying to get this ball out of the tree, and you can enjoy the nice day outside with them. IMO, waaaaaay better than a game of fetch, LOL.
You can mount it in a tree by wrapping it around the trunk, hanging it from a branch, or both. Also, reviewers say it's easy to swap out the included rope toy for another one if necessary!
Promising review: "My dog is a large 100 pound black lab who can easily mess up a wall trying to pull a toy off. I bought this for him, and he has been having a ball playing tug of war with the tree! Very durable!" —janelle
2. A length-adjustable pet hair broom that might end up replacing your vacuum (just kidding, you'll still want to vacuum because of dirt, dust, and surface pet hair), but its rubber bristles will remove all the embedded pet hair your vacuum misses. Just look at that pet-sized pile of hair in the photo below! 😭
Promising reviews: "What a game changer! We have a 100 pound shedding breed dog, three long-haired maine coon cats. Previously, I regular broom-ed, then microfiber mopped, then damp mopped the whole house daily. The dog is a legendary shedding breed — leaving a trail of white fibers wherever she walks. It was utterly impossible to keep up with. It's wonderful. I can do the entire house in ten minutes, one pass. Also use it on two natural fiber chunky rugs and it works great, and one medium nap hall rug, short flat bath rug, and cotton rag bed rug." —R. Day
3. An elevated pet food bowl because big dogs tend to be messy eaters, so this will help prevent water and kibble from flying everywhere at mealtime. The surrounding area collects kibble in the top tray and spilled water drains into the bottom basin, so you don't have to worry about touching soggy kibble.
Promising reviews: "We have a 100+ pound very messy drinker/eater who usually leaves that area pretty gross. This works so well at containing the mess. I wish I had before and after photos because it really does work as advertised for our dog." —A. Shlyakt
"True to its name, the Neater Feeder dramatically lessens the cleanup around the feeding and drinking bowls for our two large 100 pound dogs. The person who designed the backsplash deserves a medal! Drainage holes in the feeder captures water that gets splashed out of the bowl into a reservoir, which can easily be emptied." —zvondi
4. A stainless steel water bowl designed especially for slow drinking, so your pup makes less of a mess trying to quench their throat and doesn't gulp down too much at once!
This bowl can hold 3L of water, so you don't have to refill it as often as a normal bowl! Plus, the floating lid comes apart for cleaning (which I didn't know until reading a review...and will be cleaning mine again, ASAP).
I got one of these for my Chow Chow puppy, Tormund, after watching his beard get drenched whenever he drank water and stay wet. He was literally matting underneath his chin, and then a groomer told me he would get "mildew-y" if it stayed wet like that. Immediately went to Amazon to find a slow-feeder for water! I chose this bowl because it was stainless steel, so it would be easier to clean, and the reviews mentioned the floating lid allowed just enough water to come through without making a mess. My pup transitioned quickly and loves this bowl, and I only have to refill it about 2-3 times a day (he drinks A LOT of water). For cleaning — I've used Bottle Bright tablets for a very thorough cleaning, but it can be scrubbed with dish soap and set to dry. I try to clean his bowl once a week (he has access to water at all times) because sometimes dirt, kibble, and other things that fall off of my pup's fur can end up trapped underneath the floating lid.
Promising review: "Best money I’ve spent for my dogs water bowl. I have a large Shepard, two medium dogs, and a tiny chihuahua and they all drink out of it. My Shepard used to get water everywhere from all the bowls I bought, NOT ANYMORE! Not one drop on the floor from any of the dogs and they all use the large one big enough for my 100-pound Shepard and still perfect for my 3-pound chihuahua. Worth the money." —Amazon Customer
5. A pack of Earth Rated grooming wipes if you've got a pup with a fluffy butt that gets seriously nasty on a 💩 walk. Instead of using rough paper towels on your pooch's most sensitive area, these plant-based, odor-controlling wipes are perfect for keeping your pup clean without having to give them a bath.
I use these wipes every single day. No exaggeration. Look at that floofy butt. Yes, he manages to get poop on it during every potty trip that results in a #2. I was using warm, wet paper towels until I saw a 400-pack of these on sale during Fall Prime Day. THEY ARE SO MUCH BETTER!!!! They are so soft, and now, my puppy barely reacts when I have to wipe his butt, and it is so satisfying seeing all the dirt and poo come off of my buddy's backside and onto the wipe, so I don't have to worry about my rugs or couches being stained later on. 😮💨 PLUS, I use them for eye goop, dirty paws, his beard area, and even his wee-wee if it looks like it needs some extra TLC between baths and grooming appointments. Seriously, get these. Buy the 400 pack. I have a pack in the car, his go-bag, at home, and keep a few in a sandwich bag in my fanny pack. Also, they are thick and a pretty good size, so for booty cleaning, I only need to use one wipe, no matter how messy.
Promising review: "My son and daughter-in-law have two German Shepherds and they love this product. They use it to wipe their dirty paws when coming in from the outside." —bill
6. An XL glow-in-the-dark ChuckIt ball just perfect for large dogs who love to fetch, chase, and chew on rubber or tennis balls, but give you a scare every time because of how easily it fits in their mouth. This ball is 3.5-inches wide and specifically designed for dogs over 100 pounds, to lessen the chance swallowing it!
My friends have a Newfoundland puppy who is pushing 130 pounds, and he absolutely LOVES to chew on balls and play with them in the back of his throat, making the worst sound imaginable, but also terrifying all of us. For his first birthday, I got him this ball because he was mainly playing with large tennis balls, that still weren't big enough for him not to swallow. He quickly became obsessed with this ball and would play with it throughout the day, inside and outside, and he couldn't fit the whole thing in his mouth if he tried! The glow is also very strong, and it's super cool to see him play with it at night.
Promising review: "Great ball for playing catch in the day or beginning of night. It glows well in the dark but fades in time. The material Is bouncy but soft enough to protect dogs teeth from damage. Great buy! Update: I have had this ball for over a month and use it two to three times a day for 20 minute each time. The ball is still in near perfect condition. Update to the update: I have five dogs and still use this ball, it is still an amazing product. Recommend this 100%. I have a Saint Bernard, an Australian Shepard, a Border Collie, and two Border Collie Saint Bernard mix dogs. So yes the smallest is 45 pounds, the largest 150. This is their favorite ball." —Allthatisis
7. A durable dual dog leash that features a padded handle for comfort and a swivel clasp that automatically adjusts to pups who love to zigzag while walking down the street. If your love of big dogs has led to you trying to wrangle them both with separate leashes on every walk, you need to add this to your arsenal, ASAP.
It also converts to a single leash for solo dog outings.
Promising review: "This leash has been great for walking two dogs at the same time. I have two dogs that weigh about 100 pounds each and this is a life saver when I am walking them by myself. Sometimes, if the dogs decide to walk around me, I do have to step over the connecting piece — but we just recently adopted them and we are still working on leash training." —sm
"I had my 100 pound Newfoundland on one side and my large 95 pound pit on the other and they did great... it never got tangled and it doesn't make them pull at each other. I highly recommend this leash!!!!" —Marie Eliseo
8. An all-in-one vacuum pet grooming kit if your big baby is skittish at the groomers or sheds to the point of needing to be brushed out on the daily. This machine includes de-shedding and grooming attachments that can be combined with vacuum suction, so you can get grooming done at home and not have to worry about sweeping up piles of fur afterwards. Less mess!
The kit includes a grooming brush, de-shedding brush, electric clipper with four comb attachments of different sizes, a nozzle head, and a cleaning brush to help collect fallen pet hair.
Promising reviews: "Our 100+ pound German shepherd sheds a lot! This baby is gold! Works like magic. So happy I bought it! Feels like the gift the keeps on giving. Highly recommend!" —M.I.D. (Motivate Inspire Dream)
"I admit, I was hesitant to buy this...I thought it was another product that would let me down...but I was wrong! I have a 100 pound lab that sheds SO BAD, I'm talking tumbleweeds of dog hair. I have struggled for years to tame her shedding. I put the shedder comb on this, and it worked AMAZING!! Each brush down her, took huge clumps of excess hair off...then a push of the button and it instantly sucked it into the canister! No more making huge messes outside or chasing down clumps of hair! The first time I used this, four canisters of hair! This is worth it's weight in gold!! Amazing!!" —SweetMagnolia24
9. A licking pad designed with suction cups, so you can attach it to your shower wall to occupy your pup during their next bath. All you do is smear it with their favorite lick-able treat (yogurt, cottage cheese, wet food, peanut butter, spray cheese, etc.) and they'll be completely distracted while you scrub them down, clip those nails, or get things done around the house.
If you really want to give your pup a challenge, many reviewers suggest freezing the lick pad with the treat on it, so they're occupied for longer!
Promising review: "Anyone who knows what it is like to try and wrestle a large dog into the bathtub for a shower will find this tool invaluable. My lovely boy hates to take a bath, which is weird because he loves swimming in any water he can find! What can I say dogs love peanut butter...and this mat worked wonders for me to bribe my big boy into the tub to get clean!" —Ejrunner
10. A long-handled pooper scooper rake and bin set for anyone whose backyard is practically a minefield of dog poop and bending over with a plastic bag every five seconds is taking you to your breaking point. *internal screaming* This will scoop it all up, saving your back and patience the headache.
Promising review: "I have two 100 pound labs. It was daunting to clean up the yard. Then I bought this. No more bending down, the rake easily slides the poop into the bin. Use the bags and you can pick up until the bin is full. No more sore back or dread to clean the yard. Would recommend for owners of small and large breeds. Although plastic, it is holding up well and would buy again! FYI, the rake has no issues with large piles from my 100 pound dogs." —misty jurecek
11. *OR* a DogBuddy pooper scooper because let's be real: picking up dog poop can be an awful experience. This scooper is designed with built-in bags, so the mess is collected and bagged up with barely any work on your end. Plus, it can attach to your leash for easy access and use on your walks!
Promising review: "Having a GSD and a Great Pyrenees, both over 100 pounds made picking up poop on a walk… annoying. Let’s just say they can output more than a human on a good day. After my third time making a mess while trying to pick up a mountain of poo the old way, I started looking up portable scoopers. I was skeptical at first but honestly this thing works fantastically well. No more poop all over the edges of the bag, or my hands. It’s also a nice way to store them until I can find a trash can. If you prep the scoop with a bag before your walk, it’s very simple to put your dog in a sit while you grab — no multitasking while your dog hogties you with the leash. As someone who has huge dogs and huge poops to clean, I highly recommend this scoop." —x25064
12. Lavender-scented, leakproof poop bags that'll contain *all* your pup's business along with the smell, so you don't have to be reminded by the smell on your way to the nearest trashcan. These bags are thicker than your regular-degular poop bags, so you can count on them when your dog's mess is really running through them. 🤢
Promising reviews: "Best of the pack...nice smell and extremely sturdy plus large enough for my big dogs both 100 pounds. Lots of trials for me to find these great bags at a great price too. Highly recommend." —Steve Craft
"I've been using these for about two years now. I have a 100 pound golden and these are a large bag which I appreciate a lot. Strong and smell good, too." —AKKSKRK
13. A carpet cleaning solution for anyone who's owned a dog for awhile now and their carpets and rugs have been collecting dirt, mud, urine, poop, crumbs, and more deep down in the fibers for some time now. If you're this close *pinches fingers together* to ripping up the carpet — try out this biodegradable and non-toxic cleaner (adored by over 9,000 5-star rating reviewers, BTW) and ugly cry at your carpets looking and smelling like new.
Promising review: "This stuff works great! We have a 100 pound dog who decided my carpets were entirely too clean. So he decided to gift me. Repeatedly. While spinning in what I can only assume was the fastest circle ever performed by a dog, if I were to judge by the spray radius. The gift he left had a gut curling, nostril singeing, gag inducing smell. I used a carpet cleaner with 4 different products with no luck. That smell would still hit you like a brick in the face as you walked in our house. I used this once and BOOM! Magically gone! Could not be more pleased!" —Jessica Gregston
14. A hooded rain poncho to keep your pup looking dashing as heck on their next rainy walk instead of coming home like a wet rat. Plus, it comes in a wide range of prints, so you can find the perfect style to match their personality.
Promising reviews: "XL fits my 100 pound German Shepard pretty well, love the Velcro straps for easy on and off. The hood doesn’t stay up but that’s not an issue, it’s more because of my dog than the product. I get a kick out of putting a dinosaur raincoat on my dog and he doesn’t mind it either!" —Cindy
"It’s not easy to find nice raincoat for a large dog. Many of them look great, but are too small or don't last long. I think this one is a winner. Great looking, light, solid Velcros and, most importantly, it fits our dog." —Gene S.
