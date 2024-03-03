30 Reviewer-Loved Products For Anyone Who Owns A Dog Over 100 Lbs.

This bowl can hold 3L of water, so you don't have to refill it as often as a normal bowl! Plus, the floating lid comes apart for cleaning (which I didn't know until reading a review...and will be cleaning mine again, ASAP).

I got one of these for my Chow Chow puppy, Tormund, after watching his beard get drenched whenever he drank water and stay wet. He was literally matting underneath his chin, and then a groomer told me he would get "mildew-y" if it stayed wet like that. Immediately went to Amazon to find a slow-feeder for water! I chose this bowl because it was stainless steel, so it would be easier to clean, and the reviews mentioned the floating lid allowed just enough water to come through without making a mess. My pup transitioned quickly and loves this bowl, and I only have to refill it about 2-3 times a day (he drinks A LOT of water). For cleaning — I've used Bottle Bright tablets for a very thorough cleaning, but it can be scrubbed with dish soap and set to dry. I try to clean his bowl once a week (he has access to water at all times) because sometimes dirt, kibble, and other things that fall off of my pup's fur can end up trapped underneath the floating lid.

Promising review: "Best money I’ve spent for my dogs water bowl. I have a large Shepard, two medium dogs, and a tiny chihuahua and they all drink out of it. My Shepard used to get water everywhere from all the bowls I bought, NOT ANYMORE! Not one drop on the floor from any of the dogs and they all use the large one big enough for my 100-pound Shepard and still perfect for my 3-pound chihuahua. Worth the money." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 17 styles and three sizes).