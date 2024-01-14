52 Random TikTok Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

1. A sleek time-marked water bottle because hydration is key, and this bottle boasts style and function. Its frosted, lightweight design is also leakproof and minimalist motivators help you keep track of your water intake throughout the day, so you can feel good instead of parched all the time!
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors and two sizes).
2. A flexible power strip, which is ready for action with three outlets, two USB ports, and a five-foot extension cord, so you can pretty much place it anywhere, no matter the interior design of your home. Seriously, it can wind its way around the legs of furniture or through nooks and crannies, without sacrificing any function!
Promising reviews: "I saw this on Tiktok, so I ordered one. I absolutely love it. Everyone needs one in their life." —Dani Jo Stengsar
"I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
iJoy is a small business creating unique and functional tech accessories.
3. An award-winning mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen designed to effortlessly (read: painlessly) brighten your smile at a fraction of the cost of professional treatments or messy strips. A unique gel formula starts working from the moment it's painted onto your teeth, helping to remove years' worth of stains!
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99 (clip the $4 off coupon on the product page for this price).
4. A pair of opaque thermal tights, so you can stay warm thanks to an insulating fleece lining, but still have the chic look of tights that pairs perfectly with a winter dress or skirt. Who knows? This winter you might become a fashion icon!
Promising reviews: "I saw someone on TikTok talk about these so I bought them. I am so happy I did, they're very warm and stretch. It fit me perfectly. I can’t wait to get skirts so I can wear them." —Eren
"The warmest tights ever. I have several pair of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest. I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20mph north winds during the winter. A 40-degree day can feel like 20 degrees and a 20-degree day can feel like 0 or below. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants. They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I have a hard time finding tights to fit properly because of my long legs. A lot of tights are either too short and sag in the crouch area or come all the way up to my neck, but these don't do either. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." —Cindy Henley
Get them from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in women's sizes S–XL, six colors, and in two-packs with various color combos).
5. A "flossing toothbrush", in case having things between your teeth is a fear right out of your nightmares. These nifty tools will help you out! Each toothbrush is designed with several layers of soft bristles that are similar to floss, helping reach between teeth, under the gums, and deep into those hard-to-reach spaces that regular brushing can't get.
Friendly reminder that this isn't a substitute for flossing, and if you have any questions or concerns you should talk to your dentist!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord has to say about using these: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
Mouthwatchers is a dentist-founded small business that specializes in creating toothbrushes to help patients get a truly deep clean.
6. An undetectable mouse jiggler if you work from home and need to make sure you show up as "active" or "online" even if you've stepped away for a bathroom break, some fresh air, or even a quick coffee run! You won't need to update your Slack, Teams, or Gchat status every time you get up from your desk with this little gadget.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four styles).
7. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger for anyone who prides themselves on being tech-savvy but whose cord and charger situation screams "CLUTTER!" This space-saving charger set unfolds from square to rectangle, offering space for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch to charge simultaneously. You'd be remiss not to have this with you the next time you travel.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in eight colors).
8. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which has earned its loyal TikTok fanbase and hundreds of thousands of positive reviews for a darn good reason. It helps you tackle the most difficult of stains in your home from hard water stains in the bathroom to caked up grease and food on the stovetop. Plus, it'll do it all with the least amount of elbow grease you've had to use in awhile.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "The Pink Stuff is definitely worth all the hype it has been receiving. I had seen it in some TikTok compilations and decided to give it a try. The very first thing I cleaned was the inside of my bathtub and wow! It really made my bathtub shine. Before I was using Kaboom, and that didn't clean as well as The Pink Stuff did. I was seriously shocked. The next thing I decided to use it on was some caked on grease on my hood vent. Just like the bathtub I was shocked that it was able to get it all off. All you do is apply the paste with a sponge or cloth to whatever you're cleaning, and then rinse it with warm water. I found with stubborn spots add a little warm water on the paste (if you have a spray bottle I'd recommend filling that with warm water and mist the paste), scrub the spot a little longer, and then rinse. It worked with no issue. I'm definitely interested in to looking at their other cleaning products. I would highly recommend giving The Pink Stuff a try yourself!" —JMURR
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because who wants to deal with wearing falsies when you can get an equally voluminous look with a few swipes? This cruelty-free mascara boasts a long-lasting, flake- and clump-free formula, so you can bat those lashes without any worries.
The face above is BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord's who's used this product, and here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, so you don't have to stick your hand in like a scene from a horror movie trying to find the gross source of the smell. Just run hot water, place a packet in the disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink. Routine cleaning can help the disposal last longer and run smoother, so you may not have to call the plumber as often!
Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you will need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "I don't know what it is about these, but putting one down my sink and watching the foamy bubbles come up is SO satisfying. Really scratches an itch that I didn't even realize I had. I read about these in some article about popular products on TikTok and wanted to try them because my garbage disposal had not been smelling super lately. They did not disappoint! Super easy to use and leaves the disposal smelling fresh." —Liz R.
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.90.
11. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light — it'll add a chic, cottagecore accent to your space with pastel lighting to help you wind down for the night.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
12. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that'll actually fit your budget without sacrificing sound quality. Plus, over 233,000 reviewers have rated these 5 stars for the premium sound quality, six-hour battery life, and TBQH the incredible value for the under-$25 price!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (clip the "15% off coupon" on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
13. A set of four Swedish dishcloths — these super-absorbent and biodegradable alternatives to paper towels are designed with a blend of cotton and wood, so you can scrub messes and dishes to your heart's content without needing to grab a fresh roll from the cabinet. If you tend to go through paper towels like nobody's business or deal with a ridiculous amount of spills and messes, you definitely need to add these to your cleaning arsenal!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and had to order them as I love products that reduce my carbon footprint! I am very impressed and recommend 100%!" —Emilia
Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 14 color variations).
Skoy Enterprises is a woman-owned small business in California creating unique and functional kitchen accessories.