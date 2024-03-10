45 Products You Probably Need If It's Really Really Hard For You To Stay Organized

1. An expandable spice rack if you're like me and your seasonings are crowded in a cabinet right now, so who knows if you really have any celery seed back there? This innovative rack helps you arrange your spices, so they can be seen all at once. No more ending up with three bottles of cinnamon!
Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer
Get two shelves from Amazon for $27.99.
2. A garment rack just perfect for anyone living in a cramped apartment or home that is seriously lacking in closet storage. This standing rack makes sure all your hanging garments have a place to go, and optional shelves offer storage for shoes, sweaters, jewelry, and more!
Promising review: "I really like this clothing rack. I’m using it for clothes that I wear most often so they are easier to get to than digging through my closet of clothes I wear less often. It was easy to put together and directions were clear but I did need a second person to help me. I probably could have done it on my own but it was easier to have someone else hold up the pieces while I screwed in the hardware. It’s pretty sturdy on its own. I wouldn’t put anything super heavy on the top overhead shelf, but I have folded up clothes on the top shelf, like 20 sweaters/dresses/shirts hanging currently and two pairs of shoes on the bottom, and I don’t feel it rock when I pull clothes off. Seems durable as well; the metal bar the clothes hang on is thick and holds my heavy wooden hangers fine." —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in 10 styles and four colors).
3. An over-the-sink wooden rack because sometimes your sink simply doesn't have enough counter space to hold everything (aka your soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, tissues, hand sanitzer, floss picks, etc.). This customizable rack not only looks spectacular, but also offers dimension and must-have storage to your sink that's sure to usher in compliments from everyone who visits your bathroom!
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! She matched the color I described perfectly and it’s so freaking cute in my little bathroom! Shipping was fast considering these are handmade to order and painted. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my new shelf! I 10/10 definitely recommend. I love it!" —Alissa Hastings
Get it from The904BlondeSquad on Etsy for $28.50+ (available in 16 widths and six heights).
The904BlondeSquad is a small business based in Jacksonville, Florida creating handmade home decor and more.
4. A Shoe Slotz space saver to help you organize your massive shoe collection in a way that makes sense and allows your to see all your options at once. The white device neatly stacks shoes on top of each other, so they take up half the shelf space. Did I mention this method also means you'll have a less cluttered closet?
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa has to say about this handy organization unit: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Promising review: "These things are genius. I had my closet redone and asked for the back wall to have cubbies so I can easily display my shoes, but I either underestimated the number of shoes I have or overestimated the space that was in the closet and I couldn't display them all. I bought a few packs of these and now I have extra space. I guess I'll have to go out and buy more shoes now!" —Hercules
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $34.99+.
5. A set of space-saver bags in case your bulky clothing, bedding, or towels not-in-use are taking up a lot of closet or under-bed space. These vacuum bags help minimize their size by removing *all* the air, so you can slide them out of sight and out of mind until you need them!
Promising review: "First of all, when you see 'jumbo' in the title, you better believe these things are JUMBO! These bags of limitless storage can hold just about anything fabric that you need squishing down into a manageable block. I've used these for blankets, clothes, and precious keepsakes and I feel secure in the knowledge that they are all well-protected. The plastic is thick but not stiff, so you know it's good quality." —Kimball Household
Get a pack of six large bags from Amazon for $43.99 (also available in five other sizes and a variety pack).
6. A styling station that's designed with silicone and heat-resistant mesh, so all your hot tools can safely end up where they belong after use and you don't have to worry about leaving your straightener on to cool down on your countertop. 😅
Plus, it conveniently hangs on your towel rack!
Promising review: "I have a ridiculously small bathroom and a super small vanity. After too many instances of my dryer and straightener falling to the floor, I went searching for an option to get them off the non-existent counter and onto the towel holder next to my sink. This product has done the trick — it helps me keep my counter space organized and provides me with a great, heat-resistant holder to place them in while I'm working through my hair. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.09+ (available in three colors). Or, check out an over-the-cabinet-door styling station.
7. A set of drawer organizers because having all your items haphazardly existing in one place is not the answer. These allow you to organize the interior of the drawer, so everything has its proper place. Plus, you can customize the arrangement to your needs, meaning practically anything will fit in that drawer if you know how to Tetris it the right way.
The 16-piece set includes one large rectangle bin, two medium square bins, two medium rectangle bins, five small rectangle bins, and six small square bins.
Promising review: "Love this product. Tall enough to fit things, short enough to not block drawers when closing. Sturdy to put in all kinds of things. This round I used for makeup, toiletries, etc. Ordering more for junk drawer and crafts. Extremely versatile and practical and look good too. My husband loves the organization of our bathroom drawer and I love the fact if I need something I can take that piece out to where I need it and then bring it back nice and neat." —Jen
Get a set of 16 organizers from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. A storage cabinet that no one needs to know about! This unique storage solution fits behind your door and can be used as a cabinet for medicine, accessories, crafting supplies — whatever you need!
Promising review: "This is a must-have for any small space. My bathroom has no medicine cabinet, just a mirror, and is pretty small, so storage is a huge deal. My girlfriend came across this item, so I figured I would give it a shot. I know it states it needs a two-person install, but I put this together and hung it in about an hour by myself with very minimal effort. This fits so much stuff, it really is amazing, and it does not impede any operation of the door. I can't fully explain how much I recommend this. I'm about to order the mirror version for my bedroom for colognes and little knick-knacks to declutter the countertops." —happy shaver
Get it from Amazon for $219.99.
9. Orrrr an over-the-door basket system for anyone who's running out of places to store things but still has empty doors... Now, you can hang your daily must-haves in a place where you won't forget them and you won't need to reorganize your cabinet space to do it.
Promising review: "This cabinet door organizer is the perfect use of “vertical space” in my small bathroom! I now have all my supplements and bathroom potions out of my tiny hall linen closet and conveniently located on the door for easy access! Great product!" —Amy
Get it from Wayfair for $44.99+ (available in six colors).
10. A tower of slide-out baskets to help you organize your cabinet space, be it under the sink or in the hall closet. Vertical storage is the "newest" frontier and if you haven't yet, you really need to add this game-changing storage to your home. You'll be amazed at how much fits!
The bins also include dividers if you need a little more organization!
Promising review: "This product was sooo easy to put together!! I recently moved into a new house and have way too many skincare products that I’m not using everyday as part of my routine. I needed a way to organize them and this was perfect and has the area underneath my sink looking so neat and organized! I fit my surplus of skincare, all my nail stuff, and some extra bath stuff all inside. I love it!!" —B
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
11. A fireproof document bag whether or not you've been doing your due diligence by keeping your most important documents and items in a weatherproof bin up to now. Go a step further and protect your valuables from destructive flames with this heavy-duty carrier which boasts 16 card slots, mesh pockets, and a lock, of course, to keep people out.
Promising review: "I have bought this to store my certificates and valuable documents. Most of my documents are of letter size or a4 and few of them are a bit bigger. And luckily all of these are properly fit in the bag. The bag is strong and thick. I have tested it by pouring some water over it and it looks water resistant. The zip and lock is of good quality." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $25.63.
12. A cabinet door organizer, so your cutting boards can actually have a place to go when not in use instead of becoming a permanent fixture on your countertop taking up valuable space. Or, you can use it as an alternative for storing parchment paper, foil, and saran wrap and use the drawer they're currently stored in for something else...like utensils.
Promising review: "This thing made my life so much easier. Instead of trying to shove all my tinfoil and sandwich bag boxes into one drawer I can now put them all in here. Saves space and fits great over cabinets! And, it’s super easy to put together." —Maggie Hundshamer
Get it from Amazon for $16.87 (available in a single or double pack).
13. A shower caddy just perfect for anyone who doesn't want to damage their shower walls with a drill, but desperately needs more storage space. This sleek caddy stays in place with a strong adhesive and can hold all your go-to products, plus your loofah, razor, and whatever else you might need for your shower routine.
Promising review: “Holy crap! This is way better than an over-the-shower head caddy or a corner shelf! Its adhesion is amazing, as you can tell we have it chuck-full and it’s not once moved or came undone!!!! Gives our shower more space and way easier to keep clean now!! I’d highly recommend it!!! Also, please note we don’t have tile, so I’m unsure how it would hold up on different surfaces but they give you two adhesive strips so it gives you an opportunity to try on different areas.” —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).