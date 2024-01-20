Just 58 Products For Anyone Who Wants To Relax More This Year

1. An orthopedic memory foam pillow designed specifically to help side and back sleepers get the best sleep possible. Its butterfly shape cradles your neck and back to deliver premium support, and the memory foam offers a firm, but comfortable contour customized to your body.
Promising review: "I’ve had this pillow for about a week now. I was skeptical at first buying a $50 pillow but I woke up every morning with horrible neck and shoulder blade pain so I convinced myself to buy the pillow because it was cheaper than buying a new mattress. This is the best thing I’ve ever bought! I sleep all night and wake up in the same position I fell asleep in. I have no pain! It’s comfortable and I’m a side/back sleeper. I highly recommend this pillow. It does have a slight chemical smell but I only noticed it for a couple of days. BUY IT!!" —BRITTNI Murphy
Get it from Amazon for $58.99 (clip the coupon for an extra 30% off!).
2. A bottle of Dr Teal's soothing foaming bath with epsom salt, so you can wind down from a long day with a luxurious warm bath that'll help relieve achy muscles and deliver some much-needed me-time. Plus, it comes in different aromatherapy scents, like soothing lavender, comforting chamomile, and relaxing eucalyptus!
Promising review: "I needed something to help me relax that was not a nap and this did it for me! I used this in an evening bath. Not only did it help me relax, it also helped me fall asleep so good that night. I tend to stay awake in bed (usually on my phone) most nights, but after this bath I fell asleep right away. It didn't bubble a whole lot for me, but it smelled amazing and made my skin the softest it's been in a long time! It's a good sized bottle with a sufficient amount of baths per bottle. Overall, I loved it. I don't take baths too often, but this has inspired me to do this more! 10/10 would buy again." —Priscilla Perez
Get it from Amazon for $6.29.
4. The FP Movement Hot Shot onesie, so you can enjoy the slow, winter months in such comfort, you may wear it all year long and end up buying several colors! The future is now, and it's one-piece outfits.
Promising review: "I love, love, love this onesie! It is perfect for everything: Shopping, lounging, sleeping, dancing, exercising. It is a great everyday piece. I bought a large because I wanted a baggy fit. I have to tie the shoulder straps. It is too big, so in the second one I bought a medium, which is still a size up, and I really like this fit. This is perfect and I definitely recommend this onesie!" —Free People Customer
Get it from Free People for $70 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 21 colors).
5. A Bawdy butt mask because the booty deserves some TLC too! These sheet masks are designed with plant-based ingredients to help moisturize and tone your cheeks!
They're available in four varieties:
* Slap It (pictured; retexturing and detoxifying with caffeine)
* Squeeze It (brightening and rejuvenating with citrus)
* Shake It (firming and illuminating with marine algae)
* Bite It (hydrating and toning with plant-based collagen)
Promising reviews (for "Bite it"): "Oh my gosh. I’m obsessed. Bought this on a whim because I love face masks. My butt has never felt so good." —khensler1913
"I was skeptical about this, butt it really works!! My tushy was firmer and softer after using these for 10 mins! Highly recommend to anyone who wants a juicy booty!" —Suz
Get them from Amazon for $9.99 each.
6. A hybrid robot vacuum and mop, so you can get your floors cleaned without lifting a finger, or better yet, lifting those fingers to adjust the volume as you binge-watch your favorite series because this smart machine will get the job done. All you have to do is set a schedule!
You can schedule this smart vac-and-mop to clean at three different power levels (low for daily cleaning, medium for care cleaning, and high for deep cleaning), depending on what you need. A magnetic boundary strip helps tell the tool where not to go, so you don't have to worry about it going off the path into rooms it shouldn't. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa and Google, so you literally don't have to lift a finger.
Promising review: "We LOVE this! It works so much better than our four other Roombas. It always returns to its home base to charge. It rarely gets stuck on anything. It’s very convenient. Our robot mop is so finicky and never wants to start. This product is so nice! We add water about once a day." —Ali Bruder
Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (available in two styles).
10. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" because the worst feeling after settling into a movie night or TV marathon is realizing your cup is empty and your snacks are low. This is designed with expandable cup holders to fit pretty much any kind of drinkware or hold snacks, and even has an insulating foam interior to help keep drinks hot or cold for longer. It includes four holes for snacks or beverages, so you could share with your couch buddy or keep the whole dang thing to yourself and make an epic movie snack board!
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc. close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked, but it works, and I love it, so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that creates family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
11. Zombie face masks that'll definitely give you a fright in the mirror when you add this to your skincare routine. This tightening sheet mask helps reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles in just 15 minutes!
Promising review: "I'm 27 and this is my second time purchasing these masks. I use these about once every other week or so. I have seen drastic improvements in my skin. After one use my skin was not nearly as dry and flaky. My face seemed a lot more supple and plump as well. After continued use, I have noticed my fine lines on my forehead are less noticeable and the overall texture of my skin is smoother compared to bumpy looking. I also noticed I don't look as tired even though I'm exhausted LOL. My uneven skin tone has improved and my face has brightened some. I live and work in the city and I think you can tell by my skin appearance but after using these my skin looks fresh, soft, and has a nice glow to it even after one use. I will continue to keep these masks stocked in my vanity." —Rachel
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $18.96.
12. An acupressure mat and pillow set for anyone whose lifestyle consists of sitting at a desk all day, lots of exercise, or lack of regular stretching. You can help relax your body and relieve muscle tension at home with the help of over 7,000 small acupressure points to target your muscles. Just lie down and close your eyes (or scroll through TikTok for 10–30 minutes) to start feeling a difference.
Promising review: "Honestly a friend sent me a TikTok video on this item. I was like for $20 I'll try it, and oh my god, I have lower back problems and 20 minutes lying on this spiking mat helped relieve pressure. I work remotely and am sitting down for 8 to 10 hours a day, so tension builds up and this totally worked. So many ways to try using the mat." —Arlington Ink
Get it from Amazon for $23.86+ (available in seven colors).
14. An Instant Pot 7-in-1 multicooker that will literally change your life once you start making large-batch meals with this thing and learn meal-prepping doesn't have to take up your entire day. From stews and soups to rice and slow-cooked meat, you'll be eating good with half the effort after investing in this kitchen must-have.
It can be used as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer for lots of food. For more inspo, check out our full review of the Instant Pot and Instant Pot recipes that'll basically cook themselves.
Promising review: "There are so many people who say they can't cook, but I swear I'm on a whole new level of not being able to cook. This little appliance helps expand our menu and I have learned to do so much with it. I will sum up in a nutshell, I love how easy it is and how I throw everything in and it comes out done. No stirring and not many messy dishes. I still don't love it for meats (which I don't eat much of anyway), but I think that's just a matter of needing to experiment more with them. I seriously can't believe how many foods can be cooked in here!" —Aundrea
Get the 6-quart from Amazon for $99.99 (also available in 3- or 8-quart sizes).
16. A splash-proof spa foot tub if you've been looking for ways to elevate your self-care routine or make an at-home spa day happen on your day off. Jets, bubbles, and heat settings offer your feet a decadent escape from the norm, so grab a glass of wine or turn on your favorite podcast and use the toe-touch controls to press "on." 😌
17. Foot exfoliating peel masks that must be magic considering the way dead skin flakes off after one application, eventually leaving you with feet softer than when you were born, TBH. Is the peeling skin process gross? Definitely. But over 13,000 5-star ratings prove the results are worth it.
Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel (or be totally grossed out) at the layers of dead skin peeling off your feet.
Promising review: "Easy to use and will make your feet peel. And I mean peel aaaaaa lot!! The first time I used them was on a Friday night and by Monday I was peeling. Soaked my feet on Tuesday and used a pumice stone on my heels and calluses under my big toe. Be prepared as you will have skin in your socks and everywhere you walk without shoes/socks in the house. So worth the results." —Tracey
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.59+ (available in three scents).
18. *OR* a foot file, which requires a little elbow grease to tackle those crusted and calloused feet once and for all (or at least, regularly) — and literally in minutes. If you want to work on saving money in the new year, skip those costly pedis and enjoy a spa day from the comfort of your home!
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently, and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them. This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kyla Jackson
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
19. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl because now that you've gotten the coveted Stanley cup, you have to make the most of your hydration routine. This attachment allows you to keep your snacks, honestly, within tongue's reach (LOL), so no more getting up from your Netflix marathon to re-up on snackage.
BTW, according to reviewers, this doesn't only fit Stanley cups, but it also works with more affordable alternatives of the viral tumbler, including the $29 Simple Modern tumbler.
Promising review: "This is like a snack tray for adults (I’m sure people can use it for kids), but it’s so fun during a binge-watching session or a long trek in the car. You might have to refill if you have popcorn even in the large part. It’s a little small for light snacks like popcorn but more than spacious for medium to heavy snacks. I just love it and highly recommend." —SloaneZ
Get it from Amazon for $12.79 (available in three colors).
20. The cult-favorite Laneige lip sleeping mask — it's earned over 29,000 5-star ratings from customers who've transformed their dry, chapped lips by using this overnight balm. A hydrating blend of coconut oil and shea and murumuru seed butters helps soften lips, but there's also a glossy finish in case you ever want to wear it out!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer uses this product, and here's what she has to say: I use this lip mask all the time! If I have severely dry lips, I'll reach for my Aquaphor lip repair (also a holy grail), but for everyday use, this mask is great — I even use it in the daytime, too! The shine is pretty enough for Zoom meetings, too!
Promising review: "BEST PURCHASE! I am pretty sure I have postpartum chapped/dry lips because of breastfeeding. I never had this issue of having to deal with chapped lips. I literally tried lip scrubs, chapsticks, Vaseline even, and nothing worked, but I am gonna be honest, the first time I used this product, I literally saw instant results overnight! I know I can be on a little pricy side, but if you want to get your chapped/dry lips taken care of, PLEASE buy this product; it’s HANDS DOWN THE BEST!!!" —Abdullah S.
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in six colors/scents).
23. Orrrr, a pair of "teddy" slippers if you've been on the hunt for the perfect house shoe that'll keep your toes toasty without scuffing up your floors. These ultra-soft and cozy slippers are just perfect for lounging around the house or sneaking off to the fridge at 2 A.M. for a late-night snack.
Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a pair of slippers for a long time. Literally have bought and returned many. I bought a pair for my husband and he loved them so I decided to try them. So glad I did. Love the color, fit, comfort and warmth. Also, machine washable. I’m going to buy another style. Highly recommend." —J
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and seven colors).