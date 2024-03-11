1. A daily planner that boasts un-dated pages, so you can use it whenever you'd like and keep track on the days you're feeling extra chaotic. Each sheet also includes areas for you to take notes on water intake, fitness goals, achievements, gratitude, and even the occasional doodle!
My sister swears by these planners, and she's a Capricorn, so you know she means business when it comes to being organized.
Promising review: "I love this list. Like many these days, I’m working virtually. It’s difficult having everything online, and I like having this tangible to-do list. Instead of randomly lurching from one overwhelming task to another, this to-do list lets me plan out each day and keeps me organized so I don’t get distracted. I start fresh each day (I actually wrote my list the night before — that way, I’m ready to go when I get up) so I don’t feel like I have tasks that never go away! I also love the spot to keep track of food and activities as that gives me a break to focus on something other than work. My favorite part is the very top ‘today I am grateful for.’ This helps me build gratitude into my day and appreciate all the wonderful people I have in my life." —Joy
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. A pack of Mighty Patches designed to practically disappear your pus-filled blemishes and pimples with barely any effort. Whether you wear them to sleep or throughout the day, these circular patches work their gunk-sucking magic over the course of a few hours, aka right before your eyes.
Promising review: "These patches are great for white heads. I personally put these on right after I wash my face and let my skin dry. The patch will absorb the gunk from your blemish preventing the bacteria from spreading to other parts of the skin. These speed up the healing process as well. They stick very well but only to clean and dry skin. They come off easily when you need them to without causing any discomfort. I always need to have these on hand!" —Tristan Schultz
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
3. Or these larger Mighty Patches, which can tackle several pus-filled pimples or zits at once in larger areas (like your jawline, back, or neck). Get at those blemishes in harder-to-reach areas and worry less as the hydrocolloid works overnight, and even if you move around in your sleep, these sticky strips won't budge!
Each strip is 2 inches long and can be cut into smaller sizes if necessary.
Promising review: "Amazing! I was using a number of little patches on large areas and they just didn’t work that well. I put this patch on my chin and left it over night and was extremely pleased with the results. I had two little pimples and a bunch of hard-to-get blackheads. My chin has never been more clear. It basically feels like those clear waterproof Band-Aids so it did not slide off during the night. I was so surprised and a little grossed out that so much gunk was in my chin. I highly recommend these patches!" —Erin Brown
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
4. A sleek time-marked water bottle because hydration is key, and this bottle boasts style and function. Its frosted, lightweight design is also leakproof and minimalist motivators help you keep track of your water intake throughout the day, so you can feel good instead of parched all the time!
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two colors).
5. A nail strengthening cream just perfect for anyone who wants to achieve IG-worthy manicures but has no idea where to start. This cream helps condition cuticles and promote nail growth, so you'll be showing off your new mani in no time!
Promising review: "My natural nails are thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel, and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting. For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my fingertips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." —M. Hill
Get it from Amazon for $7.80 (also available in packs of two or three).
6. A dual hair dryer and brush if you want to make your daily routine even quicker. This beloved hair tool blow-dries and styles hair at the same time thanks to three heat settings and an oval brush designed to help deliver volume and curling. Plus, a ceramic-coated barrel helps protect your hair from excessive heat damage for salon-quality results that last!
Promising review: "OK. I never write Amazon reviews which isn't cool since I rely on them so much ... but I just had to write one for this!!! So my BFF has been trying to talk me into this dryer for a while. I have REALLY thick, wavy, frizzy hair. I either get blowouts or spend about 20 minutes blow-drying my hair and THEN flat ironing it. So I finally caved and tried this dryer for the first time last week. I started out with pretty wet hair and product in it. About 90% of the way into the dry, I thought it was OK...but then everything came together. My hair was straight, smooth, and styled in about 10 min tops. I couldn't believe it. I immediately called my friend who told me to try it with my hair almost air dried. WHAT? So I did it the next time and again...WOW! This time I dried my hair in about three minutes...not as straight and smooth as the first time but pretty darn close. This dryer is a GAME-CHANGER. I can't believe the amount of money I'm going to save on blow outs!!! My BFF said it's also great for bedhead and quick touchups too. Can't wait. TRY IT...you won't be disappointed!!!" —Ann
Get it from Amazon for $39.87+ (available in nine styles).
7. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash — it's designed to gently exfoliate your skin, which can help make KP bumps or "strawberry skin" a thing of the past. Plus, its formula boasts a blend of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which are great for keeping your skin hydrated and looking its best!
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
8. A top-rated, alcohol-free oral rinse for anyone struggling with keeping their breath fresh even after a thorough brush and floss routine. Not to mention, it helps combat bad breath caused by allergies or nasal drips, which is great because, until those clear up, there's not much you can do!
Pour a capful, swish and gargle for 30 seconds, after you've finished brushing your teeth in the morning and at night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post-nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest-lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.34 (also available in mild mint).
And if you need more convincing, check out our in-depth review of TheraBreath oral rinse!
9. A two-pack of dark spot corrector bar soap boasting a revitalizing and hydrating blend of retinol, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, turmeric, and vitamins C and E for a hydrating cleanse to help even skin tone and reduce dark spots wherever you need it.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
10. L'Oreal rinse-out moisturizing hair treatment — it revitalizes your tresses with a nourishing formula that leaves you with lustrous, soft-to-touch locks. Depending on your hair type (it works for all), you can use a different dosage to make sure your hair gets the TLC it needs in order to shine bright like a diamond 💎!
Apply this directly to wet hair (not the roots) and massage for eight seconds, then rinse. Reviewers also say that it works on all hair types from straight to curly, 3a–4c!
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair...I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
"This stuff works. My hair was so dry and brittle, I tried a hair mask, deep conditioned it three times, etc., and nothing worked. I tried this the day I bought it and now my hair is soooo luxurious, soft, and bouncy. This stuff is magical." —@___.Fuego ig
Get it from Amazon for $8.62.
11. A Renpho percussion massager because sometimes foam rolling just isn't working out your knots enough and paying for massages quickly gets expensive. This handheld gadget helps you release knots, muscle tension, and other body aches you might not even have noticed were making you a grump on the daily!
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.
Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+.
12. An earwax removal kit if you're constantly feeling plugged up and want to do something about it without making a doctor's appointment (and shelling out for a hefty copay). This easy-to-use solution begins working in seconds to deliver massive relief to anyone whose ears seem to clog regularly.
I've been using this stuff for almost a decade, and I'm v v v excited people are finally getting hip and talking about it! I used to have horribly waxy ears and I was prone to ear infections as an adult, so I wanted to make sure my ears were as clear as possible, all the time. Ever since I started using this — which, the first time the crackling of the solution and the wax in your ear may startle you, but it's normal — my ears have been practically wax-free, to the point where even my doctors are impressed! If you don't believe me, just check out the customer reviews to see the GOBS of earwax being removed from people's ear canals. 🤢
Promising review: "I knew I had earwax build up problems when my hearing would randomly become muffled and wouldn't unblock for 2–3 days. I started applying the drops twice daily with a warm water bulb flush once a day. The first day only a little bit of wax came out but the ear wax build up was dissolving. The second day, after I applied the drops, my right ear was muffled the entire day but when I did the ear bulb flush, a ton of wax came out and my hearing was restored. I continued the treatment for both ears and by the third day, my left ear was cleared of most of the ear wax as well. By the fourth day, all of the built up ear wax was cleared out and my ears were no longer itchy or muffled. These drops are amazing and worked way better than I expected as I thought it'd help get rid of some wax, but that I would need to go to the doctor to get the rest out. Trust the process and continue using the solution for the recommended four days; it works!" —RnG
Get it from Amazon for $8.12.