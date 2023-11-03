44 Products That’ll Solve A Lot Of Your Annoying Household Problems

1. A bottle of Folex spot remover with over 49,000 5-star ratings from customers amazed at how effectively it disappears stains from pretty much any fabric surface. Go ahead, enjoy that sloppy joe or bowl of spaghetti on your brand new couch. With this in your cleaning arsenal, you can't lose.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes).
2. The Pink Stuff all-purpose paste and spray if you want a cleaner that's basically witchcraft, aka can do it all. This top-rated all-purpose cleaner can help you tackle tough-to-scrub stains on your walls, appliances, bathroom fixtures, and even your shoes if you need to get a stubborn scuff out!
Promising review: "WOW!!!! This stuff is amazing. I literally just have to spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, come back, and depending on what I’m using it for, I either wipe it and it comes right off, or I just use a scrubbing pad and it comes off. There’s nothing out there that is anywhere in comparison to this product!!!! This stuff is the absolute best. I highly recommend purchasing this. I can tell you that half of my cleaning products are now going to be thrown out because all I need is The Pink Stuff. Whoever invented this stuff is an absolute genius; if you’re a clean freak like me, this really is the way to go. Also it doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell; it smells great. Just buy it; you won’t regret it." —Twin33
Get the original cleaning paste and multi-purpose spray from Amazon for $16.42.
3. A drain clog remover for anyone with really thick or long hair that inevitably ends up clogging the shower and bathtub drains on wash day. Upgrade your bathroom cleaning regimen with this under $10 gadget and be both disgusted and amazed at what's lurking in your drain. But like, everything will start running much smoother.
Promising review: "When I pulled the orange plastic spiked strip from the package, I was immediately skeptical and felt like all those five-star reviews were from people who exist in an alternate universe. I was tempted to initiate a return on Amazon but decided that I might as well gamble on a piece of $9 plastic before gambling $200 on a plumber. I slipped the plastic strip down my shower drain and literally FIVE SECONDS LATER I was pulling up gobs and gobs and gobs of hair. HOLY COW!!!!!!!! OHMYGOSH. I can't believe I still have any hair left on my head. SO MUCH REPULSIVE GUNK!!!! I saved my prize hairball on the shower floor to show my husband because I knew he would be as skeptical as I was. We both agree it looks like a small raccoon or a large squirrel lying helplessly on my shower floor. It's a grisly, messy, smelly and oh-so-rewarding job." —Chocolate and Chips
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
4. A shirt folder to transform your closet and shirt drawers into an organized haven of style. This folding board works in less than five seconds, so at the end of laundry day, you'll end up on Pinterest trying to figure out what to do with all of this newfound closet space.
Promising review: "My first reaction was 'Why did I buy this?' because when I opened the box I wasn't too convinced by the way it looked. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neatly, and easily. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. It's a must-try! I am in love with how beautiful it leaves my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors).
5. A portable carpet cleaner that's made to tackle those stubborn stains on your favorite furniture (remember that one time with the red wine?) and not just your carpet, but also your stuffed animals, curtains, car interiors, really anything upholstery-ish you can think up.
Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza
Get it from Amazon for $109.59+ (available in three configurations).
6. A mold and mildew removal gel because tackling mold and dirt in the bathroom can be an impossible task. With this top-rated no-scrub gel, you can say goodbye to gross-looking grout in your bathroom, and join the 6,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo uses this and raves: "This mildew remover can destroy any stain in its path. When I moved into my apartment, it looked like there hadn't been repairs since the '60s, and that included re-caulking the bathtub. I tried bleach and every type of shower cleaner at the store, but nothing removed the mold and mildew stains that had been there for like, 40 years. UNTIL I BOUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE MAGIC GEL. I am one happy customer."
Promising review: "I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it, it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" —Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. A toilet bowl ring remover to make your porcelain throne sparkle from the inside out. This pumice stone tackles tough jobs including rust, mineral deposits, soap scum, and other build-up and stains on hard surfaces.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
8. A magnetic ironing pad for anyone who hates when their laundry comes out the laundry freshly...wrinkled. This innovative gadget can go right on top of the washer or dryer, so you can get those wrinkles out ASAP without having to fold and unfold a humongous ironing board.
Promising review: "If you're like me and living in a space that doesn't have a ton of room let alone space for a big old ironing board, this is the perfect solution. This mat easily sticks with the magnets to the top of the dryer. It's a great space-saving solution. If you're looking to minimize, this is what you want!" —JD
Get it from Amazon for $13.87.
9. An expandable shelf kit if you find yourself lacking in storage space due to annoyingly placed pipes or randomly measured cabinets. This expandable shelf kit goes around the pipes and offers much-needed organizational space that literally ~fits~ your needs.
Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small — under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do-comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. 👍🏻 Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." —Jennifer Mowry
Get it from Amazon for $22.87 (available in three finishes).
10. A top-selling stain- and odor-eliminating spray that works so well, even your pet will forget the exact spot they marked their territory on your bedroom floor! Created with an enzymatic formula, this spray goes beyond eliminating odor, but also tackles the dirt and grime of the stain, too!
Hey! You can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Check out our in-depth Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
11. A cutlery drawer organizer because having a drawer of loose utensils is not only stressful, but can also be a safety hazard. Organize your full set of knives, forks, spoons, and wine stoppers in a way that makes sense, but also takes up half the space of a typical organizer, making room for larger cooking utensils that desperately need a place to go.
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
12. A hanger stacker if you're like me and have an overflowing bag of hangers in your bedroom that's both unsightly and impractical. Organize your hangers with this innovative stand, so you don't have to fight with ten tangled hangers just to retrieve one.
Promising review: "Great functionality. I gather hangers as I gather dirty clothes. This stacker lives in my laundry room between the washer and dryer. It keeps my plastic hangers under control and I no longer suffer 'clothes hanger rage' from them getting tangled and not cooperating with me." —msw
Get it from Amazon for $25.21+ (available in six different pack sizes).
13. A water bottle organizer for anyone who has more emotional support bottles than cabinet space. This will help you optimize your cabinet organization and cut down clutter!
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with two or three shelves).
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business specializing in home and kitchen storage solutions.
14. A clear toy blocker if your kitten constantly bats her toys underneath the fridge or you have a toddler whose dolls started an exclusive club under the depths of the couch! 🤦 This transparent gadget fits underneath appliances, furniture, and more, stopping small items from getting trapped, lost, or forgotten.
Promising review: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners so much time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." —Allison Goldstein
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).