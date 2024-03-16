If Having A Cat Is Grosser Than You Anticipated, Here Are 26 Pet Products You’ll Definitely Want

1. A de-shedding glove to tackle your furry friend’s grooming routine with such ease, they’ll think you’re just really lovin’ up on them when you use it. And now you can sit on your couch (or in your car) without being covered in fur, too. 🥲
Promising review: "I love this brand of gloves. I find it works very well on short- and medium-hair cats and on a German shepherd mix with a soft undercoat. The gloves are not easy to clean completely. If you’re very fussy about cleaning this completely, a quick rinse under running water will take the hair off the blue part, and a lint roller will remove the hair from the back. I love being able to buy single gloves as I tend to use just one on my dominant hand for cats. For a large dog I use both at once. This is by far the most effective brand of deshedding glove that I have used. Due to its larger surface it takes off more fur more quickly than a comb or brush teeth deshedding tool." —K.
2. A carpet cleaning solution for anyone whose cat has a designated "puke spot" on the carpet, and not to mention the remnants of the occasional accident and shed fur that are buried deep down in the fibers. If you're this close *pinches fingers together* to ripping up the carpet — try out this biodegradable and non-toxic cleaner (adored by over 9,000 5-star rating reviewers, BTW) and ugly cry at your carpets looking and smelling like new.
Promising reviews: "I use this in my carpet cleaner about once a month due to being a cat foster parent who often has litters of kittens. This carpet solution, in combo with my carpet cleaner helps get the 'cat room' back to factory settings after each litter of kittens has found their forever home. The scent is crisp but not overwhelming and as long as you use the rinse setting on the machine after the clean setting, I don’t think it causes any allergies in the cats." —Mackenna
"My carpets had been cleaned a very long time ago. We have two cats with long hair. The carpets looked terrible. I hadn't intended on cleaning them myself, but replacing them, but I couldn't stand them anymore. I researched carpet shampoos and this one kept coming up. It made my carpets look amazing! It got out stains that had been there for years. You must put in the heavy work, ie, pretreat, shampoo, and rinse well. Wow, I'm so happy." —Jackie0972
3. An air purifier — if you have a dog or cat (or several), this will help you manage the quality of air inside your home, working to eliminate pet dander, dust, and odors that might be kicked up every time you walk across the room. Plus, it's whisper-quiet so that you can have it on in the background and not even notice it's running!
It captures not only pet dander and odors but also smoke, pollen, and other indoor irritants that can be harmful. One air purifier can cover up to 258 square feet of space. Just remember to replace the filter every 6–8 months!
Promising review: "I live behind one of the city's largest parks; which is beautiful, but also causes me more than frequent sinus issues. And, on top of that, I have three cats (one of which has slight case of asthma). I often wake up stuffy. I've tried air purifiers before but none seemed to work until I tried this and, WOW, what a difference a GOOD/REAL air purifier can make! I absolutely love it (and so does my cat). Since I started using it, no more stuffy mornings and I honestly haven't seen nor heard my cat wheezing even once. This machine works so well that I'm considering to buy one or two more, so I can have one in each room. Plus it's not loud (unless you have it on highest setting). Thank goodness I stumbled on this, just wish I had bought more than one. ;)" —James B.
4. A cat litter deodorizer because no one likes walking into a house that smells like a dirty litter box, but who has time to clean it out every day? This odor-absorbing powder keeps your space smelling its best and even works on multi-cat homes!
Promising review: "The only thing that truly works! Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
5. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner that tackles those stubborn stains like pet vomit, feces, urine, mud, etc. on your favorite furniture and not just your carpet, but also your stuffed animals, curtains, car interiors, really anything upholstery-ish you can think up.
This thing is a miracle worker! I have a one year old chow chow puppy, and we've successfully entered the no-more-accidents-in-the-house phase of life 🙌 , but I had five months of poorly-cleaned stains from vomit and urine on my carpets that needed some serious power put behind them. I nabbed the Little Green on a discount during Fall Prime Day and a week later, my puppy threw up SEVEN times after a later dinner and very exciting round of the zoomies throughout the night. Long story short: this portable carpet cleaner removed every single stain, including older stains that I thought had set into the carpet and were a lost cause, and I learned I can use it on my couch from a previous vinegar and baking soda stain! If you have pets or children, I seriously recommend adding this portable cleaner to your arsenal. I wish it came with a storage bag because I literally take it to other people's houses to tackle their stains. So satisfying!
Promising review: "I was actually quite disappointed in this product when I first received it, I was under the impression that it would steam clean as well, but no. All it is, is a very strong wet vac and you have to use the Bissell solution to really see real results. We have a cat, and like every cat owner out there, the cat occasionally attempts to hurl hairballs, leaving a pukey mess on various carpeted, upholstered surfaces. This little vac does the job beautifully, leaving no puke trace. Obviously, if the puke is fresher, I do fewer passes, but even with hardened puke patches, I give the liquid a moment to soak and vacuum it all up without much of a mess. It's a deceptively simple machine that works perfectly and I highly recommend it to all fur parents." —petrichor
6. A self-cleaning slicker brush — to deal with *all* the shedding that will inevitably occur, its retractable-bristled design means all you do is press a button to remove all the hair you brushed off, plus the angled wires make for top-notch detangling! It's perfect if your furry companion is one with a "long hair, don't care" kind of attitude.
Hi, Negesti, here. 👋 You've read about me having a now, one year old chow chow puppy, well THIS, let me say it in bold THIS BRUSH HERE is quite possibly the most important pet tool I own. It gets everything out of his fur from burrs, thistles, mud, slobber, dirt, and whatever else gets in there! I use it daily, seriously, and it has yet to fail me. My favorite part is being able to click the button and the fur just peels right off the brush, no digging or struggling around bristles like a regular comb at all. I wish I had one of these for my own detangling process. Plus, he loves it! I can literally brush him while he sleeps, no problem. Get it. GET IT NOW. Also, it literally has over 68,000 5-star ratings, so I'm not the only one.
Promising review: "I have a Maine Coon that’s a fluff ball and always needing a good comb out. This is by far the best in a long line of similar products that fill up quickly and require you to peel off the fur. The retracting head makes it easy to remove hair you’ve just combed from your pet, and they’ll love the supple but sturdy combs. It’s 'next level' and just works great." —L. Beggins
7. A bag of premium clumping litter, which boasts a hard-working odor-control, dust-free, and low-tracking formula. Over 46,000 people have rated this 5 stars for a damn good reason.
Promising review: "Love Dr. Elsey's cat litter! I have tried several brands throughout the years with my cats and this one clumps nice and it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan hardly at all. If it does stick a little, it will scoop off easily. It has almost NO DUST and the litter barely sticks to my cat’s paws. This litter is superior over all of the brands I have tried. It also has good odor control too. I smell it a little bit but not as much as some of the other brands. If you’re thinking about trying Dr. Elsey’s litter, go for it, I don’t think you would be disappointed... Make sure you get the ULTRA litter. I have tried the other ones and they are pretty good too, but this one is the best out of all of Dr. Elsie’s litter." —Roku Fan
8. Plus, this double-layered litter mat created with a honeycomb design to catch and trap litter your cat might track onto the floor. And whenever you're ready to clean, just press the sides in to open the mat and dump it out (into the litter box or trash)! This way, you don't have to worry about stepping on crunching litter while walking barefoot across your carpeted floors.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses these protectors, and here's what she has to say: "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size, and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, and they used to track cat litter everywhere in my house! I mean, it was everywhere! Since I've been using this mat, the amount of cat litter that gets tracked around has been reduced by about 95%. I'm not exaggerating. I used to have to vacuum up the tracked litter several times a day. Now I vacuum it up about once a week, and it's still less than I used to have in one day. I wish I had gotten this mat years ago. My cats even love the texture of it, and roll around on it frequently. You don't really even have to empty it. You can vacuum the litter out of it with a dust buster or hose attachment. It truly is miraculous!" —Amazon Customer
9. The uber-popular Chom Chom pet hair remover that's earned over 113,000 5-star ratings from reviewers whose leggings, sweatshirts, couch cushions, cars, and more are now (temporarily) cat hair-free after each use. If a member of your family happens to have four legs and very long hair, this is a must-buy.
I just got one of these, and I use it on everything. My chow chow puppy is only a year old, so when I got this, I hadn't even experienced his true shedding season, but he's already started leaving fur any and everywhere around my house. This roller keeps my couch, bed, blankets, and definitely my clothes, looking like I don't even have a dog at home. It's my new favorite product, seriously.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! If you have pets in your house, and they get on the couch, armchairs, or anything that seems to magnetize their hair to it, this thing will suck up the hair in no time! Super simple to use and is SELF cleaning! Once you've used it across a few pieces of furniture (or rug, coat, shirt, etc.,) just open the back of it and remove all the hair to the waste can. We have a large 10x12 foot rug in our living room, and two cats that seem to love to roll around on it. I've vacuumed the rug plenty of times to try and get all the cat hair out of it. The other day I decided to use this tool on it and it only took about 15 minutes to clean the whole 10x12 foot rug AND it looked to me to do a better job in less time then the vacuum ever did. Of course I did vacuum the rug first to get the dirt and crumbs and such up. But after that I used this tool to go over it specifically to pull up the cat hair and it was worth it! Highly recommend this device to all pet owners — a thousand times better then those rolly tape things that you have to keep peeling off layer after layer every few passes and buying refills by the dozen. This just works, and is self cleaning, and doesn't require any refills of any kind! If you have pets (and kids) in the house, do yourself a favor and get this, you'll be glad you did." —iflogic
10. A citrus pet odor eliminator to use on *any* surface that your pet might consider a great potty spot, including tile, carpet, non-leather furniture, and more. It's designed to make sure your pet doesn't find their go-to spot after cleaning, and you can keep working on successfully potty training them.
Promising review: "I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone! I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" —Lori
11. ORRRR an odorless odor eliminator spray that helps get rid of staining and smells with an enzyme-eating formula you'll love *without* any fragrance to cover it up! Plus, you can even use it on your pet if the stinkiness seems to emanate from them.
My best friend swears by this enzyme cleaner — she says it's the only product that's actually gotten rid of any odors after cleaning up an accident left by her beloved cat, Winston.
And of course, check the ingredients (or with your vet) and do a spot test before spraying down your cat!
Promising reviews: "Loved that I could use this on all items related to my kittens. Sprayed down their cat tunnel toys, their stuffed animals, the carpet they played on, their cat bed AND to wipe down my kittens. You would not know I have 3 kittens and 1 adult cat if you come into my house. No cat smells, including no litter box smells!! Highly recommended." —Luana Aiona
"I have a cat with, shall we say, 'digestive issues.' After his visits to the litter box, at times I would literally gag, it smelled so bad. And to make matters worse, the whole house would stink in a matter of time. And stay that way. I have lost count of the things I have tried - scented candles, endless deodorants and air fresheners. Some worked better than others but they all just 'covered up' the scent. Until this stuff. This is nothing short of miraculous. He goes, I cover and then spray it into the box and into the air — and the smell is not just covered but GONE. As in no trace of it at all. Now, you have to use several sprays in the air but no lie, the smell is just gone as if it never was. Even if I come home and he used the box while I was gone and the whole house smells, this gets rid of it — immediately. A miracle in a bottle, for me at least." —Angela Prose
12. A UV black light flashlight if you can smell the pee but cannot see it. 🤨 Shine this handy light in the dark and finally find the source of your kitty's favorite spot when they're ~relieving~ some big feelings or marking their territory when you're not around.
Promising review: "I adopted a male cat that hadn't been fixed. Naturally, he sprayed and I couldn't find the source. This thing is allowing me to hold on to my sanity. Every day I come home from work, whip out the flash light and see what my cat has been up to. Sometimes you can't tell if it's picking up urine or something else, but overall it's a great product." —OM
