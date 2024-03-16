If Having A Cat Is Grosser Than You Anticipated, Here Are 26 Pet Products You’ll Definitely Want

I just got one of these, and I use it on everything. My chow chow puppy is only a year old, so when I got this, I hadn't even experienced his true shedding season, but he's already started leaving fur any and everywhere around my house. This roller keeps my couch, bed, blankets, and definitely my clothes, looking like I don't even have a dog at home. It's my new favorite product, seriously.

Promising review: "This thing is awesome! If you have pets in your house, and they get on the couch, armchairs, or anything that seems to magnetize their hair to it, this thing will suck up the hair in no time! Super simple to use and is SELF cleaning! Once you've used it across a few pieces of furniture (or rug, coat, shirt, etc.,) just open the back of it and remove all the hair to the waste can. We have a large 10x12 foot rug in our living room, and two cats that seem to love to roll around on it. I've vacuumed the rug plenty of times to try and get all the cat hair out of it. The other day I decided to use this tool on it and it only took about 15 minutes to clean the whole 10x12 foot rug AND it looked to me to do a better job in less time then the vacuum ever did. Of course I did vacuum the rug first to get the dirt and crumbs and such up. But after that I used this tool to go over it specifically to pull up the cat hair and it was worth it! Highly recommend this device to all pet owners — a thousand times better then those rolly tape things that you have to keep peeling off layer after layer every few passes and buying refills by the dozen. This just works, and is self cleaning, and doesn't require any refills of any kind! If you have pets (and kids) in the house, do yourself a favor and get this, you'll be glad you did." —iflogic

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.