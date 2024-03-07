54 Products If You Want To Feel Like An Organizational Mastermind

1. A magnetic meal planner notepad that you can keep in plain view on your fridge and figure out the meals for the week, the necessary ingredients, and any other essentials you need to grab at the grocery store. Plus, the sheets are perforated, so you can tear off the shopping list and take it with you!
2. A ball cap organizer just perfect for anyone who's amassed a collection of hats, but lacks the storage space for them. This allows you to keep track of them all without taking up valuable storage space or ruining their shape in the process.
Promising review: "I got this as one of my husband's birthday gifts and he loves it!!! He probably has 100 plus hats so I got him four of these which for what they are they’re pretty pricey. I love that when placed on the wall they had the floating design. You can probably put 25 hats on there, even though it says about 20. They do not fall off. He has had the boxes to put his hats in, hat bags, etc., this is by far the best out of all the hat storage things I have bought!!!" —chris c.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two colors and in packs of two).
Dome Dock is a small business based in Texas creating innovative storage solutions for hats.
3. A hanging purse organizer, so your handbags can stay in mint condition and protected against dust and scratches whenever not in use.
Promising reviews: "I was quite skeptical when I ordered this purse organizer but decided for the price, I'd go ahead and take the chance. Well! This is a winner. There's no assembly. It hooks over the clothes rod, right alongside the clothes hangers. I held my breath as I began to push through a couple of my larger purses. The larger ones protrude a bit on each end but the sling fits like a glove around the purse and prevents sliding. The smaller purses fit quite nicely. I like that my more costly bags will not be a dust catch-all now and also are protected from scratching. All in all, I'm impressed with this product and happy with this purchase. It is a space saver. I recommend it. I hope it holds up well. I think it will." —Beje
"Amazing!!!! Lifesaver for all my going out purses! I highly recommend!! Definitely something I will buy more of if I need more storage for my purses. I can see them all and pick which one I want to use. This is a must. Love it!!!" —Mary Mendoza
Get it from Amazon for $10.75+ (available in four colors).
4. A top-rated pan holder if your stovetop always looks cluttered because you have nowhere to put your pan set. This rack allows you to maximize storage space in your cabinets so you can actually see and utilize your countertop or stove.
It also includes hardware in case you want to screw it into a fixed position!
Promising review: "We have old cupboards, without the drawers that pull out to make access easier. Before we got this rack, our pots and pans were a jumble in a cupboard beneath the cook top. We have so much more space now that the skillets are stacked on this rack. A side benefit is that the nonstick pans don't get scratched because they aren't stacked inside one another. We love it." —Susan E.
Get it from Amazon for $14.33 (available in three colors/finishes).
5. A daily planner that's designed with un-dated pages, so you can use it whenever you'd like and keep track of the days you're feeling extra chaotic. Each sheet also includes areas for you to take notes on water intake, fitness goals, achievements, gratitude, and even the occasional doodle!
My sister swears by these planners, and she's a Capricorn, so you know she means business when it comes to being organized.
Promising review: "I love this list. Like many these days, I’m working virtually. It’s difficult having everything online, and I like having this tangible to-do list. Instead of randomly lurching from one overwhelming task to another, this to-do list lets me plan out each day and keeps me organized so I don’t get distracted. I start fresh each day (I actually wrote my list the night before — that way, I’m ready to go when I get up) so I don’t feel like I have tasks that never go away! I also love the spot to keep track of food and activities as that gives me a break to focus on something other than work. My favorite part is the very top ‘today I am grateful for.’ This helps me build gratitude into my day and appreciate all the wonderful people I have in my life." —Joy
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+.
6. A collapsible car trunk organizer for anyone whose trunk looks so bad you have your grocery drive-up orders placed in the backseat...(no, just me?) 🫣 This handy organizer is designed with large compartments and mesh side pockets, so you can organize your car essentials and actually use your trunk. Plus, Velcro straps help keep it secure and you can simply fold it up when not in use!
Promising review: "It was just what I needed for my messy and unorganized truck! I wanted something not too bulky, but just the right size to help me reorganize my trunk. This product did that for me. I was also concerned that it’ll move when I drove but luckily there is Velcro on the bottom that secures it in place while you drive, and sure enough it did just that! This product does not take up a lot of space and gives you the right amount of measure to place other things like groceries and a suitcase. I am completely satisfied and content with this product! I wish I had it all along!" —Neese
Get it from Amazon for $11.59.
7. A top-rated pack of six Command cord bundlers in case your cables are currently scrambled and tangled in a drawer or basket because #outofsightoutofmind. These will help you transform that mass of knots into an organized collection of cables, so you can simply reach in and grab what you need. Or better yet, keep the cables of your favorite electronics neatly wrapped and out of the way when not in use!
The bundlers are designed with a damage-free adhesive.
Promising review: "I have one of these attached to almost every cord-having thing I own and for maybe $30 in total I feel like my whole life got a facelift. My stand mixer looks better on the counter and it stays clean even when everything else is a mess. My space heaters store so neatly in the linen closet. I have an HDMI cord bundled to the back of each TV. There's a bundler stuck between my car's dash and console which holds two phone chargers. Truly, especially for the price, I could not recommend something more highly." —Amber Stewart
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. A flexible power strip, which is ready for action with three outlets, two USB ports, and a five-foot extension cord, so you can pretty much place it anywhere, no matter the interior design of your home. Seriously, it can wind its way around the legs of furniture or through nooks and crannies without sacrificing any function!
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered one. I absolutely love it. Everyone needs one in their life." —Dani Jo Stengsar
"I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in four colors).
iJoy is a small business creating unique and functional tech accessories.
9. A set of cascading closet organizers for anyone who prefers to hang all their clothes, including tops, jeans, and whatever else. Each of these organizers allows you to hang five pieces of clothing and then collapse it all, taking up the width of one hanger, so you still have lots of closet space to be used!
Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five different quantities).
10. A sleek, space-efficient silverware sorter because having a drawer of loose utensils is not only stressful, but can also be a safety hazard. Organize your full set of knives, forks, spoons, and wine stoppers in a way that makes sense, but also takes up half the space of a typical organizer, making room for larger cooking utensils that desperately need a place to go.
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.
Promising review: "Amazing organizer. I have hated every single utensil organizer I've bought. I always felt like they took up too much space, and were generally too bulky. I randomly came across this, and it's BRILLIANT! It takes up almost no horizontal space in my drawer, which means I can better use my only kitchen drawer. Anyone who has a small kitchen or lots of kitchen gadgets or hates seeing your forks looking all willy-nilly, you NEED this. I cannot express how much I absolutely love this. I cook 99% of our meals, spend a lot of time in the kitchen, and have just about every gadget you could want. This is my favorite kitchen purchase EVER. I would give up my Vitamix, my KitchenAid, and maybe my husband for this thing." —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $11.48+ (available in three colors and another style).
11. An über-popular Rocketbook reusable 32-page smartnotebook — it's earned over 52,000 5-star ratings for how convenient it is compared to having a stack of half-filled notebooks. With this, you can scan your pages immediately after writing them, so they're saved to your device. Then, simply erase the pages and start all over. Saving money *and* the environment with one sustainable tech product? We love to see it.
Promising review: "A must-have. This is a great product and a great idea. I am someone who has a lot of notebooks and journals; I like to write everything down so I remember it. I have wasted countless Post-it Notes writing to-do lists and this little notebook not only helps me preserve my beloved Post-its, it's great for the environment as I'm reusing the same pages instead of tearing them out and starting with a brand-new page or notebook. I wish I had known about this when I was going to college, how much time and money it would have saved me. I love the fact that you can just scan each page and send it to a specific place that you have designated. Way to go, Rocketbook! You are my new favorite thing! I literally show as many people as I can about this." —Natasha
Get it from Amazon for $29.34+ (available in executive and letter sizes and in 18 colors).
12. A sofa arm caddy, so you never have to worry about losing the remote again. 😩 But it's also a great place to stash whatever you need while lounging or watching your favorite shows, including your phone, glasses, charger cable, candy bar, whatever!
It can also be placed underneath a seat cushion or mattress.
Promising reviews: "Our remotes and reading glasses were always missing when needed. I saw this over the couch arm organizer and ordered. It was just what we needed. The slip resistant backing keeps it in place. There are four small pockets for remotes/glasses and one large pocket for bigger items." —Mary H Lombard
"Perfect for my needs. I had surgery on my right hand and needed a place for the items I would need during recovery while my hand is splinted. I purchased this armrest organizer to put on the left side of my recliner and it works perfectly! This organizer hasn't slipped at all and I'm pleased with the smooth cotton fabric. There is plenty of room for the items I need like my phone, iPad, TV remote, etc." —CLH
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).