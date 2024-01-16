31 Products To Help You Deal With All The Not-So-Fun And Sometimes Gross Pet Issues

And if you don't own a bird, it will still work on your outdoor furniture that might be the unfortunate target of your local avian residents!

Promising review: "I wish I had bought this years ago. Don't be cheap like I was! I've kept parrots on and off for 17 years. I just got this for the first time, and nothing has ever cleaned off nasty caked-on poop like this, with the exception of my pressure washer. According to the label, it can be sprayed on poop while the bird is around. Unbelievable. So I've started spraying the grate every day, and no more stacks of poo! Yes, I'm not the best about staying on top of it, but with Poop-Off I can just spray the caked-on poop once every day, and it doesn't have the chance to build up. I use Publix Puppy Pads in the tray and on the tray for the play top because they are the best pads on the market. They have an internal gel so when I spray the grate, it's absorbed immediately after dripping down off the grate. Now that I'm in a wheelchair, I don't have the luxury of disassembling the cage once a month. Spraying once a day IS something I can do without assistance, and this spray has given me back a cleaner home without the smell of bird poop (ugh). Had I not been so cheap before and just bought this stuff, I would have saved the backbreaking work of cage cleaning for many years." —Possum Queen

Get it from Amazon for $13.95.