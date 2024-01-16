31 Products To Help You Deal With All The Not-So-Fun And Sometimes Gross Pet Issues

1. A rechargeable nail grinder featuring a low noise design to help make quick work of extra long nails in need of trimming without traumatizing your pup or stressing you out.
Promising review: "This is amazing for my dog! She hates when I clip her toenails and is always super timid but using this drill not only cuts the time down but also ensures her nails are even and helps to prevent me from cutting her quick. It charges super fast. I love that I can drill down her nails on the couch laying in the bed or literally anywhere because it’s wireless! Love love love, buy it! You won’t regret it." —TheoTheo
2. A Poop-Off cleaning spray, so your house doesn't look like the behind-the-scenes of Hitchcock's The Birds... 🤢 This spray helps you safely remove any bird droppings from almost everything with a nontoxic and biodegradable formula.
And if you don't own a bird, it will still work on your outdoor furniture that might be the unfortunate target of your local avian residents!
Promising review: "I wish I had bought this years ago. Don't be cheap like I was! I've kept parrots on and off for 17 years. I just got this for the first time, and nothing has ever cleaned off nasty caked-on poop like this, with the exception of my pressure washer. According to the label, it can be sprayed on poop while the bird is around. Unbelievable. So I've started spraying the grate every day, and no more stacks of poo! Yes, I'm not the best about staying on top of it, but with Poop-Off I can just spray the caked-on poop once every day, and it doesn't have the chance to build up. I use Publix Puppy Pads in the tray and on the tray for the play top because they are the best pads on the market. They have an internal gel so when I spray the grate, it's absorbed immediately after dripping down off the grate. Now that I'm in a wheelchair, I don't have the luxury of disassembling the cage once a month. Spraying once a day IS something I can do without assistance, and this spray has given me back a cleaner home without the smell of bird poop (ugh). Had I not been so cheap before and just bought this stuff, I would have saved the backbreaking work of cage cleaning for many years." —Possum Queen
3. A cleansing cream for wrinkly pups or pets with stubborn tear stains. I mean, just look at that before and after photo! Wouldn’t you be happier without all that gunk under your nose folds? Give this dog all the treats!
Promising review: "This cream is a miracle worker. My 2-year-old English bulldog had yeast in his wrinkles. I cleaned everyday with hydrogen peroxide but it didn't clear it up. It just kept it from getting worse. Then I used a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and apple cider vinegar but nothing. I also used the products from the Natural Dog Company but my bully hated the smell. One night I came across this product. I was desperate and decided to give it a try. Within 24 hours of using Squishface I noticed a huge difference. Within 48 hours it was almost gone. By 72 hours it had cleared up. I clean his face before bed and apply the cream. I only use once a day and that was enough for us. I can't say my bully loves it because seriously what bully likes having their wrinkles cleaned? He tolerates it and I love that it worked for us. It has no smell to it, it's natural, and it WORKS!" —KS92
Squishface is a small business specializing in skincare products specifically for wrinkly dog breeds.
4. A bottle of Folex spot remover with over 49,000 5-star ratings from customers amazed at how effectively it makes stains disappear from pretty much any fabric surface. If you're potty training a puppy or have a furbaby who gets a little too excited and pees a little on the carpet, couch, etc...with this in your cleaning arsenal, you can't lose.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
5. A long-handled pooper scooper rake and bin set for anyone whose backyard is practically a minefield of dog poop and bending over with a plastic bag every five seconds is taking you to your breaking point. *internal screaming* This will scoop it all up, saving your back and patience the headache.
Promising review: "With three dogs, two small and one large, scooping the yard is a never-ending job. But with the Arm & Hammer swivel bin and rake, there is no more bending to pick up the doggy droppings. I am able to easily use the rake to push the droppings into the bag covered bin. When I am done cleaning up the yard, I just simply remove the plastic bag from the scoop, tie it off, and dispose. I do spray the rake off with the hose sprayer and then clip the rake onto the scooper for easy storage. I really like this handy scooper. It makes a very icky job much easier to handle." —Kelly Eldred
6. *OR* a DogBuddy pooper scooper because let's be real: picking up dog poop can be an awful experience. This scooper is designed with built-in bags, so the mess is collected and bagged up with barely any work on your end. Plus, it can attach to your leash for easy access and use on your walks!
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper in action.
Promising review: "I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags if you’re taking a number of dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross. I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard. It holds a lot more than you’d think!" —Joslyn Cavitt
DogBuddy is a small business focused on creating must-have pet care products.
7. A UV black light flashlight if you can smell the pee, but cannot see it. 🤨 Shine this handy light in the dark and finally find the source of your pup's favorite spot when they're ~relieving~ some big feelings or figuring out how to mark their territory when you're not around.
Promising review: "We have the most amazing 13-year-old Lhasa Apso dog, Scout — but unfortunately, due to how well this light works, my husband and I discovered he is a secret serial pee-er. In his defense, he was diagnosed with bladder stones 3 months ago. Amazon delivered this light and within a half-hour, I was breathing into a paper bag and watching a grown man cry. What we thought were a few accidents that had gone unnoticed were revealed to be CSI- or Dexter-worthy crime scenes. Our spot-cleaning machine even cried out and threatened to quit and move out of our house. Luckily, we have a professional carpet cleaning company on the way, along with pet gates to prevent the further defiling and murder of our poor, innocent carpets. This is the first-ever Amazon review I've written because, despite sending my husband and me into panic attacks of shock, IT WORKS AMAZINGLY WELL." —Jennifer Hollingsead
8. A cleaning magnet that'll keep your fish friends happy as a clam with a super clean tank. Instead of emptying or having to reach into the tank for scrubbing, this tool goes on the inside wall and attaches via magnet, so you can move it around from the outside, scrubbing and squeegeeing away algae and other gunk.
Each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.
Promising review: "As we all know the maintenance routine you are most likely to follow is going to be the one that is the easiest. I bought the small one for my 18gal, bowed front, glass aquarium; I absolutely love the ease of use. Cleaning the algae off the tank has gone from a monthly chore to an every few days routine, it only takes me a few moments to give the front and sides a quick wipe with the brush. No mess, no wet hands, and the fish don’t even really mind. In regards to the bowed front, if I use the scrubber in the vertical position and clean back and forth horizontally, it works perfectly (maybe takes a few extra passes because you are not using the entire scrub pad but not much more effort). The one and only complaint I have is that it has trouble getting in the corners and the very edge of the substrate." —Starr Voigt
9. A set of mini combs in case you're bringing home a puppy who tends to have tear staining or eye crust that wiping away with a wet cloth just isn't a good enough solution. The combs will detangle fur around the eyes for effortless cleanup.
Promising review: "Love these little tear combs. My dog has really bad tear stains. I bought Angel Tears pet tear stain remover, which removes the reddish rust stain, but not completely. I get the eye really wet with it on a cotton disk then comb the hair under and around the eye with this little magical comb. You get all the yuk out of their hair." —Debbie Darling
10. A Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro if your long-haired furbaby is head of household and you've got the ridiculous amount of shed fur all over to prove it. This multifunctional must-have not only vacuums, but also mops, so you can get all your cleaning done throughout the house in a single go without having to swap out for a different tool when you move on from the living room to the bathroom to the bedroom.
This magical appliance works on hardwood, tile, linoleum, carpet, and more! Watch it work its magic in this TikTok.
Promising review: "We recently remodeled and got all wood floors, and have two puppies as well. I tried three different vacuum cleaners, a regular manual mop, and a steam mop. There was no way to keep up with these floors and puppies! I had nearly given up when this product was recommended to me. It gets all the sand and mud and pet hair up all in one swoop, while mopping and shining! Please note: It doesn’t get dog food kibble up, that’s too big to fit under the vacuum. It does get ALL sand and dirt up! I love it!" —Erin Vail
11. An anti-itch ear treatment to help soothe your pet’s irritated ear canals and lobes. The best part is, all you have to do is apply it to their inner ear, rub their ear to rub it in for a bit, let them shake their head a few times, and back to business.
Promising review: "This is by far the best stuff on the market today. I have a Cavalier King Charles/cocker spaniel mix and every once in a while he will get an ear/yeast infection. Nothing else seemed to work until I tried this. I gave it to him three days in a row and it’s completely gone! I won’t even bother to try anything else besides Zymox now. Well worth the price and extremely fast shipping. Saves me about 50–60 bucks considering I don’t have to take him to the vet for this particular issue anymore. If you’re having the same issue then try Zymox first before taking your dog to the vet like I did twice before I found this stuff. Absolutely perfect product!" —FinnishFlash
12. Or these aloe vera ear wipes if your pup is prone to waxy ears, but starts running at the sight of the bottle of ear drops or simply can't stay put long enough. Turn those daily cuddles and pets into a soothing session of grooming by gently cleaning out their ears with alcohol-free wipes.
Friendly reminder that aloe vera and eucalyptus can be toxic for dogs when ingested (but safe on skin unless allergic), so make sure your pups don't swallow these wipes and always supervise cleanings if not doing it yourself!
Promising reviews: "These wipes are very convenient to have. It definitely beats pouring solution on a cotton swab while trying to also keep your dog sane. Just grab a wipe and do your thing. My dogs actually seem to enjoy ear cleanings now. And they really do clean well. There’s so many in a container, it lasts me a long time." —Bekah
"These have really helped with ear cleanings for my golden retrievers. We have tried a few different products. My dogs seem to not mind these wipes. They do a great job of collecting the gunk. I recommend!" —Brittany
13. A top-rated soothing balm to help tend to your pooch's skincare concerns, including itchy skin, bug bites, cuts, rashes, burns, and even hot spots. Over 8,000 customers have rated this 5 stars for how well its blend of moisturizing cocoa butter and softening vitamin E has worked for their furbabies!
Promising review: "I have been buying this product including their soothing wipes and dog soap for five years! This helps my pitbull with her heat rash due to allergies and is the only product that works quickly and she enjoys it! When she sees me getting the tin she runs to her bed and lays on her back! Love this product!" —Stephanie Gamboa
Natural Dog Company is a small business creating plant-based wellness products for canines to help with common health problems, such as hot spots, allergies, joint pain, and more.
14. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner that's made to tackle those stubborn stains like pet vomit, feces, urine, mud, etc. on your favorite furniture and not just your carpet, but also your stuffed animals, curtains, car interiors, really anything upholstery-ish you can think up.
This thing is a miracle worker! I have a ten-month old chow chow puppy, and we've successfully entered the no-more-accidents-in-the-house phase of life 🙌 , but I had five months of poorly-cleaned stains from vomit and urine on my carpets that needed some serious power put behind them. I nabbed the Little Green on a discount during Fall Prime Day and a week later, my puppy threw up SEVEN times after a later dinner and very exciting round of the zoomies throughout the night. Long story short: this portable carpet cleaner removed every single stain, including older stains that I thought had set into the carpet and were a lost cause, and I learned I can use it on my couch from a previous vinegar and baking soda stain! If you have pets of children, I seriously recommend adding this portable cleaner to your arsenal. I wish it came with a storage bag because I literally take it to other people's houses to tackle their stains. So satisfying!
Promising review: "The dog that I raised as my child decided to vomit whatever snack he ate last night. Also it sat in this rug for about 9 hours. Needless to say, I was annoyed. Haven’t used this baby too often but I’ve borrowed it to people. I got to it this morning and did a before and after a clean that took about 10 minutes or so. I didn't dump the water yet cause I’m going to use the rest on some other spots. But it works great!! I totally recommend this to anyone who has pets or any other little friends who make messes. Adult friends or child friends. I’m sure this will work great. 10/10." —Wendy Campos
15. A cat litter deodorizer because no one likes walking into a house that smells like a dirty litter box, but who has time to clean it out everyday? This odor-absorbing powder keeps your space smelling its best and even works on multi-cat homes!
Promising review: "The only thing that truly works! Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
16. Or a bag of premium clumping litter that your cats will love as much as you, thanks to its odor-control, dust-free, and low-tracking formula. Over 46,000 people have rated this 5 stars for a damn good reason.
Promising review: "Love Dr. Elsey's cat litter! I have tried several brands throughout the years with my cats and this one clumps nice and it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan hardly at all. If it does stick a little, it will scoop off easily. It has almost NO DUST and the litter barely sticks to my cat’s paws. This litter is superior over all of the brands I have tried. It also has good odor control too. I smell it a little bit but not as much as some of the other brands. If you’re thinking about trying Dr. Elsey’s litter, go for it, I don’t think you would be disappointed... Make sure you get the ULTRA litter. I have tried the other ones and they are pretty good too, but this one is the best out of all of Dr. Elsie’s litter." —Roku Fan
17. A liquid tartar remover in case brushing your dog’s teeth ends up way more of a hassle than any other part of grooming, IMO. Simply add it to their water bowl and revel in fresh(er) breath during your next round of puppy kisses. Plus, your vet will be hella proud of their pearly whites.
Promising review: "I’ve tried other product for my dogs that never worked. After only a few days of adding this to their water, and that awful bad breath is so much better. This is the first additive I’ve ever claimed it works, but it really does. My girls had awful breath but this makes that better and I can even see a difference in their teeth. It appears it is taking the tartar off of their teeth and I may be able to cancel their dental appointment. Love the clean breath and the teeth appearing to be cleaner. Worth every penny!" —NG
18. Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray because it'll help your cat’s coat look its best by minimizing flakes, softening skin, and reducing redness. Add this to kitty’s grooming routine for a purr-fect spa day!
Promising review: "I love this product for my cats, their skin is healthy with no pet dander. And it helps to comb through thick hair easily. It makes the cats coats so shiny. I also ordered the wipes because it is convenient and quick. People don’t believe my daughter is allergic to cats and she can come by for a movie because I keep cat dander away. And I have three cats!" —Blitzz
