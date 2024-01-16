39 Products For Anyone Planning On Bringing Home A New Pet This Year

1. A pet carrier in case you're picking up your new furbaby on your own and haven't considered the specifics of making sure they stay put during the drive to their new furever home. This roomy carrier boasts a heads-out design, making it perfect for keeping pets calm during travel and even grooming.
Promising review: "I have a 20-pound, 13-year-old diabetic cat who haaaaaaates going to the vet, so in an attempt to make her as comfy as possible, I purchased this carrier. The day it arrived I unzipped it and set it on the floor and found her sleeping in it hours later LOL. My vet even commented on how nice it was. She has to go in every so often for them to test her glucose levels and they don't even have to take her out of the carrier; they just unzip the top portion and can draw blood easier that way since she can't really escape (or bite them like she did the first visit without this carrier). He told me he wished more cat owners had a carrier like this since it made their job much easier that day." —SaraPo
Get it from Amazon for $18.39+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
2. A cleaning magnet that'll keep your fish friends happy as a clam with a super clean tank. Instead of emptying or having to reach into the tank for scrubbing, this tool goes on the inside wall and attaches via magnet, so you can move it around from the outside, scrubbing and squeegeeing away algae and other gunk.
Each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.
Promising review: "As we all know the maintenance routine you are most likely to follow is going to be the one that is the easiest. I bought the small one for my 18gal, bowed front, glass aquarium; I absolutely love the ease of use. Cleaning the algae off the tank has gone from a monthly chore to an every few days routine, it only takes me a few moments to give the front and sides a quick wipe with the brush. No mess, no wet hands, and the fish don’t even really mind. In regards to the bowed front, if I use the scrubber in the vertical position and clean back and forth horizontally, it works perfectly (maybe takes a few extra passes because you are not using the entire scrub pad but not much more effort). The one and only complaint I have is that it has trouble getting in the corners and the very edge of the substrate." —Starr Voigt
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in four sizes).
3. A hands-free leash because you're going to be walking a lot if you're bringing a puppy home, and this will allow you to pick-up poop or take a call when you need to without worrying about your pup wandering off while you do.
When I knew I was getting a dog, I reached out to the rest of the BuzzFeed Shopping team about some must-haves and this leash was recommended. This leash is incredible. You can use it as a long leash or wear it crossbody and around the waist, and it's adjustable to fit around jackets and coats if you need it to! My favorite part is that it's designed with an Ezee lock buckle for simple adjusting or for easily leashing your dog around a park bench, tree, or sign when you need him to stay put. It's pretty durable and super lightweight. My puppy pulls on walks, so there's some fraying around the metal hook (I have an older design, these leashes do not have the same design around the stitching), but I continue to use this leash and have even gone back to get two more leashes from the same brand. Highly recommend!
Get it from Zee-Dog or Amazon for $39.99 (available in 11 colors).
4. An innovative transparent toy blocker because one thing you can count on is your new furbaby rolling or losing treats and toys underneath the furniture, be it intentional or not. (TBH, when I brought my puppy home he slept under the depths of the couch for a week, and this would have been very convenient, so I could keep an eye on him.) Anyway — petproof your home with these easy-to-use blockers and enjoy a lot more peace of mind.
For installation, try to figure out the perfect position you want and then cut (if necessary) to get the desired length and height that you need. Then, remove the protective paper and stick the blocker in position on a clean and dry floor!
FYI, reviewers also love these for blocking kids' toys from the depths of the couch! After removing the panels for cleaning (maybe annually), the adhesive won't remain sticky but you can replace them with the help of large clear Command Strips.
Promising review: "Love these! I no longer have to get on my hands and knees trying to get the cat toys from under the entertainment center. Looks great being clear. Was easy to put down. I even used the unused pieces under the front of a dresser. I couldn't stick them to the floor, as it's was a carpeted floor, but has also kept toys from going under." —Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).
5. A pair of food storage containers with a stackable design, so you can keep your pet's food fresh and away from moisture *and* keep track of all their treats and supplements in the smaller container. Not to mention, it has wheels for convenient moving from room-to-room or storing out of the way.
The larger bin is 33-qts and can hold up to 30 lbs of food, while the smaller bin is 12-qts and can hold up to 10.5 lbs of food. Both containers are airtight, making sure food stored inside stays fresh and moisture-free.
Promising review: "So I rescued a feral cat after months of befriending her. She is the sweetest and so grateful. One thing though, she has not forgot her times of hunger. She will literally tear bags of cat food open when she has a full bowl just to eat a few pieces. Shreds of paper and random cat food pieces no more! Thank you for this mobile fortress for feline food. It's purrrrfect." —Christa Franklin
Get it from Amazon for $26.79+ (available in 10 colors).
6. The uber-popular Chom Chom pet hair remover that's earned over 113,000 5-star ratings from reviewers whose leggings, sweatshirts, couch cushions, cars, and more are now (temporarily) pet hair-free after each use. If the newest member of your family happens to have four legs and very long hair, this is a must-buy.
I just got one of these, and I use it on everything. My chow chow puppy is only 10-months-old, and leaves fur any and everywhere around my house. This roller keeps my couch, bed, blankets, and definitely my clothes, looking like I don't even have a dog at home. It's my new favorite product, seriously.
Promising review: "This thing is aahhhh-mazing! I’ve had several kinds of cat hair removers — adhesive strips, sticky rollers, rubber nubby gloves. Nothing else works as well and as quickly. Easy to clean out, too. I bought one handheld and a bigger one on a long handle for carpet and area rugs. Love them! They even clean the hair off the stupid red velvet drapes that came with the house when we bought it." —M. Bauer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A cardboard box with refill scratch pads for any cat whose favorite hobby is scratching up furniture and bodies — this simple form of entertainment will keep them busy and satisfied, and both of you will be oh, so grateful for it.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Courtney Lynch (that's her kitty in the photos) has this product, and here's what she has to say: "Listen up, people. If your cat loves to take their scratching habit out on your furniture, you absolutely *need* one of these in your home. They're especially great for kitties who automatically take up residence in any cardboard box you bring into the house 😆 (iykyk). These last a really long time, so you only need to buy 'em every few months — maybe more often in a multi-cat household. It comes with a box, three scratching pad refills, and three small bags of catnip. The scratching pads are reversible, so you can flip it over once the first side is destroyed and get more use out of it. I keep one of these in the living room and one in my bedroom and my cat has no interest in scratching anything else now. Also, she loves these so much that she'll often end up taking a little snooze inside of the box!"
Promising review: "I have a cat who only likes a few things, and she obsesses over those things. Cardboard scratchers are one of her favorite things. I love that this comes with three inserts that can be flipped over. Basically it's six scratchers. This will last her several months and we will be back for more when she goes through them all. Also, the price for this item was so much better than many others I see out there." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
8. A de-shedding glove to tackle your furry friend’s grooming routine with such ease, they’ll think you’re just really lovin’ up on them when you use it. And now you can sit on your couch (or in your car) without being covered in fur, too. 🥲
Promising reviews: "I'm amazed at how much hair that comes off my cat with this glove! My cat loves it and I love the fact that there are far less hairballs and cat hair flying around my home!" —Stephanie E. Hinkel
"I love this brand of gloves. I find it works very well on short- and medium-hair cats and on a German shepherd mix with a soft undercoat. The gloves are not easy to clean completely. If you’re very fussy about cleaning this completely, a quick rinse under running water will take the hair off the blue part, and a lint roller will remove the hair from the back. I love being able to buy single gloves as I tend to use just one on my dominant hand for cats. For a large dog I use both at once. This is by far the most effective brand of deshedding glove that I have used. Due to it’s larger surface it takes off more fur more quickly than a comb or brush teeth deshedding tool." —K.
Get it from Amazon for $12.09+ (available in four colors).
9. A double-door crate, so your pet can have their own safe space when you're not around or working on crate-training. It includes a leak-proof pan in case of any accidents and has an easy-to-assemble folding design for simple set-up and takedown. With over 11,000 5-star reviews, you don't even need to comparison shop!
It also includes a puppy divider that you can adjust as your pup grows, so they have just enough room to turn around and lay down, but not too much room to potty inside the crate. But accidents can happen!
Promising review: "When I first got this crate, I knew I wanted to use it for crate training, however, I seriously had no idea what I was doing. Nada. Zilch. I thought we were all set. We have the crate. We have the puppy. Now what?The crate is working well for our puppy. I felt like a meany at first, but, it all worked out. Our puppy will randomly visit her crate during the day and does not see the crate as a punishment. The assembly is super easy. It’s strong, it’s sturdy and it’s actually bigger than what I visualized. It has this tray in the bottom that slides out for easy cleaning. The doors and latches are easy to use. It is definitely chew proof! I’m working on training them for different things, and every single time I say, the word crate, it’s a race to see who can get into the crate first! It’s more useful than just for potty training. It makes them feel safe, give them their own space to relax, and in our case or useful tool for other types of training. I certainly feel like we got our money's worth out of it. I love it how the dogs still use it. I hope this review helps you!" —Deb Mericle
Get it from Amazon for $20.68+ (available in seven styles).
10. A pair of top-rated stainless steel tongs because having a reptile is cool and all unless you absolutely can't stand handling bugs and insects. These 15-inch tweezers will keep a wide berth between you and grubs as you feed your cold-blooded baby their favorite creepy crawling snacks.
Some reviewers also use these for carefully handling houseplants!
Promising reviews: "Great to use when feeding our baby girl Lilah and her babies scorpions. Or when moving Lilah, and not having to worry about getting stung." —Marie J.
"Bought for my grandkids, who like to capture toads in the spring (and release them in the fall). Great for feeding wild-caught or store-bought bugs. Long enough for kids with short arms to use, with grippy end pads." —StrongDreams
Get it from Amazon for $7.49.
11. A self-cleaning slicker brush if you've decided your perfect furry companion is one with a long hair, don't care kind of attitude. To deal with *all* the shedding that will inevitably occur, this slicker brush is designed with bristles that are angled for top-notch detangling and retractable, so all you have to do is press a button and remove all the hair you brushed off!
Hi, Negesti, here. 👋 You've read about me having a now, 10-month old chow chow puppy, well THIS, let me say it in bold THIS BRUSH HERE is quite possibly the most important pet tool I own. It gets everything out of his fur from burrs, thistles, mud, slobber, dirt, and whatever else gets in there! I use it daily, seriously, and it has yet to fail me. My favorite part is being able to click the button and the fur just peels right off the brush, no digging or struggling around bristles like a regular comb at all. I wish I had one of these for my own detangling process. Plus, he loves it! I can literally brush him while he sleeps, no problem. Get it. GET IT NOW. Also, it literally has over 68,000 5-star ratings, so I'm not the only one.
Promising review: "We love this brush so much we just purchased a second one! This has been a godsend with our Goldendoodle. We had tried so many other brushes before this one, but this one was a game changer. I love that the bristles retract and the design cleans out the undercoat which now means we can leave the coat longer, fewer Haircuts but still no shedding." —J.P.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
12. An odor-eliminating spray that works like literal magic, releasing enzymes to tackle stubborn pet messes. This is my favorite spray to use for cleaning up my Chow Chow Tormund’s pee, poop, vomit…literally everything.
Promising review: "I love EVERYTHING about this. Like every other reviewer, we've tried every other option we could find to get rid of urine stench and stains. Ours were from an elderly dog who couldn't make it through the night sometimes. Long story short, we have YEARS of urine stains that, after being 'cleaned,' continued to reappear. Now every single recurring stain on our carpet is GONE! Not a single one has returned. I don't have sufficient words for how truly thankful we are for this product. It's like NOTHING else. And the cherry on top is the wonderful scent when you first apply it and NO scent once it's done it's job. So, from the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for these amazing products." —Anita McCarty
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
13. A digital power center timer for anyone raising a cold-blooded pet and dealing with an unpredictable schedule (or occasional forgetfulness, TBH). This power strip replaces the chaos of wires and timers, and instead features a built-in timer that'll control the lights, filters, and heaters 24/7, meaning you can worry less about their comfort while you're away, and more about where to get some gourmet insects or vermin for them to munch on.
Promising reviews: "This timer is a lifesaver! My daughter’s crestie is on a very specific schedule and when she isn’t home I love not having to worry about getting his lights on or off by a certain time. This power strip is amazing and I love the timer because it is always working perfectly! Never had an issue and can set up different times if needed which is so helpful when we add a misting system. Highly recommend this for anyone needing a reliable timer with the benefit of a power strip." —Ashley H.
"This power center is a godsend for my little ADHD brain. As much as I love my critters, I’ll be damned if I can remember to turn on their lights or heating pads at the correct times. I have two of these strips now and they’re absolutely phenomenal. Just look up the programming on YouTube if you’re having difficulty — it takes a bit of getting used to but once you’ve got it, it’s super fast to use." —A.H.
Get it from Amazon for $23.
14. A baby gate, which will conveniently allow you to cook and/or eat without having to fight off a greedy puppy who loves to beg whenever anyone is eating. You could also clean without them fearlessly defending you from the vacuum. Just me? Anyway, adding to my cart right now.
Promising review: "Great product. Not at all difficult to install. Works just like it is described to work. Highly suggest that the little cups that fit on the rubber foot be used. You just screw them into the door frame/wall and put the rubber feet into them. It's still a pressure foot, but the little cups being screwed into the door frame make it very, very secure and stable. My old Aussie feels a little betrayed, but peace reigns. No more stealing cat food while I'm out and about, dang it." —Mary Valentine
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
15. A waterproof car seat cover — it boasts a versatile design for set-up as a backseat hammock or a car bench, so your pup can be comfortable, but your seats and doors stay protected. If you plan on taking your pup on any outdoor adventures or want to make sure your car survives any car sickness, this is a must-have on your new pet purchase list!
It also has nonslip backing to make sure it stays in place, adjustable headrest anchors, seat anchors, and two seatbelts openings to keep your pup in place.
Promising review: "I got the XL size for my 2017 Silverado, love this thing. Super easy to set up and fits perfectly. I got it because my poor beagle mix gets car sick anytime we go anywhere — whether it's down the street or not, he's guaranteed to vomit. Sure enough on the 5 minute drive home from the trainer, there was a pile of puke. This time though it was on this waterproof cover and not the seats or floor. I scooped up the chunks, sprayed it with some cleaner, wiped it down and all clean and good. So 5 stars for size, installation and purpose! I hardly ever leave reviews of great products so let it be known‚ great product for less than $40." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
16. A nose butter created with Vitamin E, jojoba and hemp seed oils — so good at softening, we love to use them in human-grade skincare products too — to help soothe pups with dry, cracked snouts, so they can stop trying to treat it with their tongue.
Promising review: "Our boxer had the crustiest, driest nose for years. Three different vets couldn't offer any solutions for years! We tried olive oil and other remedies, but nothing worked. After the first application, there was noticeable improvement. After a few days of treatment, our beloved boxer's nose is looking great and on the road to recovery. I'm so disappointed in our vets for not knowing this product. If you are a vet, you NEED to recommend this product and stock it at your office. It is a miracle worker! LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE this product and finally able to kiss my baby on the nose again." —M Keady
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
17. A cat litter deodorizer because no one likes walking into a house that smells like a dirty litter box, but who has time to clean it out everyday? This odor-absorbing powder keeps your space smelling its best and even works on multi-cat homes!
Promising review: "The only thing that truly works! Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
18. Or a bag of premium clumping litter that your cats will love as much as you, thanks to its odor-control, dust-free, and low-tracking formula. Over 46,000 people have rated this 5 stars for a damn good reason.
Promising review: "Love Dr. Elsey's cat litter! I have tried several brands throughout the years with my cats and this one clumps nice and it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan hardly at all. If it does stick a little, it will scoop off easily. It has almost NO DUST and the litter barely sticks to my cat’s paws. This litter is superior over all of the brands I have tried. It also has good odor control too. I smell it a little bit but not as much as some of the other brands. If you’re thinking about trying Dr. Elsey’s litter, go for it, I don’t think you would be disappointed... Make sure you get the ULTRA litter. I have tried the other ones and they are pretty good too, but this one is the best out of all of Dr. Elsie’s litter." —Roku Fan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
19. A liquid tartar remover in case brushing your dog’s teeth ends up way more of a hassle than any other part of grooming, IMO. Simply add it to their water bowl and revel in fresh(er) breath during your next round of puppy kisses. Plus, your vet will be hella proud of their pearly whites.
Promising review: "I’ve tried other product for my dogs that never worked. After only a few days of adding this to their water, and that awful bad breath is so much better. This is the first additive I’ve ever claimed it works, but it really does. My girls had awful breath but this makes that better and I can even see a difference in their teeth. It appears it is taking the tartar off of their teeth and I may be able to cancel their dental appointment. Love the clean breath and the teeth appearing to be cleaner. Worth every penny!" —