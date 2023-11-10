28 Makeup Products Under $25 That Reviewers Swear By

BuzzFeed shopping editor, Jenae Sitzes uses this setting spray, and here's what she had to say: "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking multiple trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was ~limited~. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked *flawless* by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray, which I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something *on top* of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)

"Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying multiple times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."

Promising review: "I used this as my setting spray for my wedding makeup, and it was such a game-changer!! My makeup lasted throughout the entire warm summer ceremony day, through jumping in a lake, and through the dance party. Cannot recommend this enough!! Worth every penny and more honestly." —Eliza Morgan

