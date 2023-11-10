28 Makeup Products Under $25 That Reviewers Swear By

1. A top-rated Maybelline foundation that comes in wide range of different shades with each one delivering an oil-free, pore-blurring, matte complexion that lasts. If it's time to re-up on foundation, get the most bang for your buck with this one.
Reviewers say it gives excellent coverage and wears all day.
Promising review: "I love this foundation. This is the first foundation I have tried that has matched my skin so closely. It gives me medium to light coverage which I personally love since I like wearing this during the summertime. I have acne scars, but this product provided coverage over them. Also what tops it all is that this foundation is matte! I have very oily skin so this thing is my holy grail. If you are wondering whether to get it just read this review. It goes on and blends flawlessly. I bought another bottle just because I love it so much!" —Simpleebekah
Get it from Amazon for $6.59+ (available in 24 shades).
2. A 4.4-starred eyeshadow primer because nothing is worse than spending a lot of time and effort on the perfect smokey eye to have it smear and smudge after a few hours. Become the talk of the town with this must-have primer that'll keep your eyeshadow looks bold and pigmented throughout the day!
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper. Game-changer." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
3. Colorfix — an award-winning, long-wearing liquid pigment that's so versatile you can use it practically anywhere and for any occasion. Plus, it comes in an assortment of glossy, matte, metallic, nude, and high-shine shades!
This multifunctional beauty must-have was designed by a makeup artist to deliver an ultra-pigmented finish in glossy, matte, and metallic shades.
Promising reviews: "I am so in love with everything about these pigments! The possibilities are endless, and application is simple to pick up. Every makeup artist should own every shade. 10 out of 10 recommend. 👌🏽" —kreneerose
"Mega pigmented!! Using this as a blush, you need just the smallest amount. Like a dot! It packs a lot of pigment for a small amount. It blends out very nicely. I love the versatility of this, too. You can go bold or subtle on the edges, lips, or cheek!" —vivaladoc
Get it from Danessa Myricks Beauty (available in 50 shades and finishes) or Sephora for $20 (available in 46 shades and finishes, and the nude collection).
Danessa Myricks is a Black woman-owned small business that specializes in unique, premium-quality makeup and beauty products created by the founder, a professional makeup artist.
4. Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray, which lasts up to 16 hours to make sure your makeup look makes it through pretty much everything: humidity, heat, unexpected rain showers, tears of joy, last-minute outings, etc. Its transfer- and smudge-proof formula has an overall 4.7-star rating and has earned over 9,000 5-star ratings from some *very* happy customers.
BuzzFeed shopping editor, Jenae Sitzes uses this setting spray, and here's what she had to say: "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking multiple trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was ~limited~. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked *flawless* by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray, which I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something *on top* of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)
"Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying multiple times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
Promising review: "I used this as my setting spray for my wedding makeup, and it was such a game-changer!! My makeup lasted throughout the entire warm summer ceremony day, through jumping in a lake, and through the dance party. Cannot recommend this enough!! Worth every penny and more honestly." —Eliza Morgan
Get the travel-size from Amazon for $16.
5. Orrr a vegan and cruelty-free makeup setting spray because you want to be confident that your makeup look you worked so hard to create actually makes it to *and* through your event (or day) without worrying about sweating, crying, or wiping it off. Plus, it lasts up to 16 hours!
Promising review: "I have been purchasing the NYX Matte Finishing Spray for years but would rotate between this and other high-end sprays. I always end up coming right back to NYX because the finish is incomparable. No matter which foundation I use, my makeup is long-wearing, stays matte and there's no cakey, oily or melted/separated look even after hours of wear. I also have some visible pores on my cheeks and this spray does NOT highlight them or make them stand out more like other sprays do. It's the perfect combination for my makeup needs. Also, so happy that Amazon sells this in jumbo size so this bottle will last me a really long time!" —Krystle M.
Get it from Amazon for $7.06+ (available in matte, dewy, radiant, and plump finishes, in regular and jumbo sizes, and in various packs).
6. A super glowy powder highlight that boasts a buttery feel when going on and transforms into a pearlescent, satin finish. Nothing is better than beating your face with a highlight so gorgeous it stuns all your haters into silence. A touch of this on your cheekbones will probably start your villain era; we love to see it.
Promising review: "This highlighter is amazing! It is soft, works like magic, and very budget-friendly! You can tell the quality of the product by the texture and smoothness, and the ease with which it glides onto the skin! I'm a fan!" —Shweta Sinha
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in five colors).
7. E.l.f. Wow Brow — it'll take your brows from regular to fleeky in no time thanks to a buildable, wax-like gel that helps you sculpt the shape you want and deliver a fuller look with its tinted hue. Plus, the spoolie brush makes each swipe look like hair as you comb and create.
TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueria uses this brow gel in this quick makeup look, describing it as "the tinted brow gel that does the job."
Promising review: "This product has replaced ALL of my high-end brow products. This is the most amazing brow stuff I’ve ever used. I don’t even have to fill in my brows because this has such great coverage. It’s a game-changer!!" —Isabella
Get it from Amazon or Ulta or Target for $5 (available in four shades).
8. A bestselling Maybelline eyebrow pencil with over 6,500 5-star rave reviews for the way it transforms brows into literal perfection. Create the brows you've always wanted with its dual-ended design featuring an angled pencil on one side and a spoolie brush on the other, so you can fill, shape, and blend until you achieve your look.
Promising review: "Spent years using a brow pomade but got tired of it drying out in the little pot so quickly. I avoided pencils since I could never find one that went on as saturated and with a creamy sort of consistency that I was used to. Tried this on a whim since I'd seen a few positive reviews via YouTube and thought the angled tip was pretty neat. I don't know if I'd want to use anything else ever again because I love it so much! Easy to apply, goes on smoothly and the little brush on the end is great for evenly brushing product through the brows once they're filled in. Looks so natural and precise. So very happy to get out of my comfort zone and try something new." —Shannon M Slape
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four shades).
9. A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette that features 40 shades in assorted matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes, so you can literally make the eye look of your dreams. The only thing stopping you with this palette is your imagination...and maybe the number of eyeshadow brushes you own!
Promising reviews: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not-even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer. This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." —Daniel T Adams
"Best palette I've owned and you can't beat this price! The colors are beautiful and vibrant. They are also extremely pigmented, especially the shimmery colors, and they all seem to blend well. I'm happy to have every color I could ever want in an eyeshadow in the palm of my hands and I've been experimenting with colors I've never worn before!!" —Mary Diamond
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss — it's created with a hydrating formula featuring hyaluronic acid to help keep your lips luscious with sheer, tinted shine.
Promising review: "I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THEE gloss. You can throw it on alone and it has enough pigment to look great even without lip liner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky. I have some fine lip lines and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." —Natalia
Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (currently only available in ICE/light pink).
11. A top-rated set of makeup sponges that make a great affordable alternative to your favorite name-brand makeup applicators, especially considering you get five for under $10! These little tools are my favorite for blending and applying liquid foundation, concealer, and other cream or liquid beauty products.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $5.94+ (available in 10 sets).
12. An E.l.f. poreless putty primer with over 32,000 5-star ratings from reviewers who are out here stunning others with their complexion. This under-$10 makeup essential is designed to provide a base for your favorite foundation and reduce the appearance of pores for an almost photoshopped finish.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and for $8 thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
13. Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint, which is celebrated for its long-lasting, ultra-pigmented formula that delivers a matte finish without being too heavy or sticky on your lips. Forget diamonds, lipstick is my best friend.
Promising review: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 44 shades and in a three-pack).