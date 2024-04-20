45 Products That Are Determined To Make Life Easier For Pet Owners

1. A mounted brush that you can attach to the corner of your table or wall with the included adhesive strips, so your furbaby can get all those feel-good scritches in even when you're not around.
Promising review: "My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and knew he would love it! It took a little convincing but once he got a hang of it he’s been loving it! We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall." —T. Mangiaracina
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. An allergy supplement to give your pup probiotics and other nutrients that help improve their immune system, aid digestion, and even promote healthy skin and a shiny coat. If your pooch suffers from unavoidable allergies making them itchy, this could provide them with some much-needed relief.
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $29.97.
3. A top-rated reusable pet hair roller just perfect for banishing that ridiculously thick layer of pet hair on your pup's favorite spot on the couch — which also happens to be his neighborhood watchtower and nap spot — in just a few back and forth swipes. Then all you have to do is empty the container of the collected hair, fur, and lint, and start all over again!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
4. A broom for pet hair, so you can actually remove the pet fur that's trapped deep in the fibers of your carpet thanks to rubber bristles, which are basically a hair magnet. It even has a swivel head to help you reach all those nooks and crannies around the house and a built-in squeegee for wiping up any wet messes.
Promising review: "What made me buy this rubber broom!! I bought a small one for my couch, gets the pet hair off, I used my small one on the floor and had to buy a bigger one for the floors, I am beyond impressed. Great for folks with animals or just dirt in general. My son works third shift, so I can use this on the throw rugs until the weekend where I can vacuum. I am impressed and all ready recommend it to some folks. My cousin has all ready purchased. Great thing is when it gets dirty you can wash off. Easy to put together, easy to push or pull." —Bren
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two styles).
5. An interactive cat toy if your cat is shockingly high-energy and they need somewhere to put it, or else they'll transform into the predator lurking within. It might only be a few paper rolls bouncing at the end of a 30-inch steel wire, but you can literally sit on the couch holding it in one hand while scrolling your phone with the other, and your feline friend will still have an absolute BLAST.
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
Get it from Amazon for $3.53.
6. A creamy paw butter for dry paws and snouts that features moisturizing and soothing ingredients including shea butter, jojoba oil, and aloe vera. Plus, it's completely safe if your furbaby licks or swallows some of it!
Promising review: "One of my puppers is a super athlete who lives to go for walks and on runs. She is about 9 now and the vet gave her a stellar bill of health save one thing: her pads were getting really rough and worn from paved trails and city walks, and this may be uncomfortable, especially as summer comes and pavement heats up. I was skeptical about any kind of balm as I figured that it would leave a mess on my floors or one/both dogs would just lick it off their feet. No problems whatsoever, and after a single application, both dogs' pads are really soft and supple. Hopefully the dogs can feel the difference. I can surely see it and feel it. Also, the balm smells like oatmeal cookies, so bonus for that." —Todd Snyder
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A lawn repair formula in case your yard is patchy from pet urine, digging, or simply heavy traffic — this will help fertilize and regrow the grass, so it's lush and green while your and your pooch sunbathe on the front lawn this summer. All you have to do is sprinkle it over the problem areas and water the grass regularly — voilà, new yard, who this?
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
8. A pack of matatabi chew sticks, which are made of silvervine, aka a great catnip alternative for kittens to keep busy and calm, plus it can also help keep their teeth clean.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart loves these...or...her cats do! Here's what she has to say: "I recently tried some of these out with my cats and they were a hit! TBH they've never really been super into catnip — they'll play with it but they don't go wild — so I was excited to see they were into these. They bat them around, rub their faces all over them, and ultimately, when they're done, hide them under a chair or in their cat condo so they can come back to them later."
Promising review: "The second I put a stick down our kitty was obsessed! Our cat loves 'chewing' so these are a great fit for him. All natural, great packaging, and quick shipping! Thank you." —kr323
Get it from Amazon for $10.21 and Meowy Janes on Etsy for $11.85.
Meowy Janes is a small business based in New Jersey that specializes in catnip and catnip alternatives (if the name didn't spoil it for you). 😸
9. A purring cat toy featuring a built-in mechanism to soothe anxious kitties by delivering the purring, vibration-like sensation of several cats cuddling up with each other.
Promising review: "Works like a charm! I recently found myself a cat mama of an abandoned week-old kitten. I bought this knowing she needed just something to cuddle up to in her bed. Turns out it basically hypnotizes her to sleep. She crawls to it, kneads it, and eventually her meows turn to silence. I wish the purring lasted longer but for $10 it is a lifesaver. She's pooped on it a couple of times so I've had to throw it in the washer and dryer minus the battery pack. It's held up great." —S Leytem
Get it from Amazon for $16.01.
10. A top entry litter box, so the litter stays IN the litter box thanks to a grooved lid that'll catch any remnants before your cat's precious little toe beans track grainy bits all over the house for you to step on later. 🙃
Promising review: "We are first-time cat owners and our very skittish and easily spooked 1.5-year-old cat had just come from a foster home where she wasn’t thriving. First day in our home and she used this litter box (she had been using a traditional, completely open low box). We opted for the large size since we knew she might grow a bit still. I'm glad we did, because even though she’s a small cat, the large size gives her plenty of room. We wanted a covered one because our only place for a litter box was right next to our claw foot tub and we didn’t want a bunch of water splashing in and wasting litter. Can’t say enough about how stoked we are about this litter box! Not hideous, super easy to clean, and our sweet (and no longer skittish) cat loves it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).
11. Or an enclosed litter box, which offers privacy for your cat when it's "business time" and also extra storage space for you that blends in perfectly with the rest of your decor. So, if your litter box was NOT discreet before, this will make it so guests don't even know it's in the room with them!
And if you're worried about the paperboard material being ruined from liquids that don't make it completely into the litter box, some reviewers recommend using waterproof liner underneath!
Promising review: "Looks really good and was easy to build. It can blend in with furniture; you can’t tell it’s a litter box enclosure, so it's great for people who are looking for that. Also if you have small children, it can be really useful." —Joyce
Get it from Wayfair for $64.99+ (originally $129.99; available in five colors).
12. And don't forget a bag of premium clumping litter which puts an end to dirty litter breaking into a bunch of smelly pieces during scooping, and instead boasts an odor-control formula that makes cleaning the litter box a much better experience for all.
Promising review: "Love this litter! Finally a litter with no odor! We have two cats; they're sisters. We have two litter boxes in a 2,500-square-foot, 150-year-old house. Before switching to Dr Elsey's litter I could smell those litter boxes no matter where I was in the house, no matter what brand the litter was, and we tried at least a dozen of the top name brand litters! Dr Elsey's litter clumps well and is lightweight. My one kitty is very particular/fussy about her litter. We changed just one litter box, to this litter at first, because we still had some of the previously purchased litter left. The fussy kitty would no longer use the litter box with the old litter in it. Dr Elsey's litter is very clean and not dusty. And the price for this litter is very competitive. I would easily give this litter a 10-star rating." —Diane Zillich
Get a 40-pound bag from Amazon for $20.55.