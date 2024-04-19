46 Things For Anyone Whose Favorite Place Is Their Own Home

1. A top-rated ~secret~ popcorn salt, so you can enjoy that buttery, salty movie theater taste without having to leave your house (or spend a ridiculous amount of money).
BTW, you can still make microwave popcorn with this delicious stuff — all you have to do is mix popcorn kernels, some vegetable oil, and this seasoning in a reusable popcorn maker (like this one!), follow the microwave directions and BOOM 💥 movie theater popcorn with all the works from the comfort of your kitchen!
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.45.
2. A copy of Burn After Writing — this TikTok favorite is a guided journal for you to put all your feelings on the page, potentially figure your stuff out (maybe not, there's no timeline for self-care), and then literally burn it afterwards. 🔥 If you want to enjoy some me-time and get in touch with your softer side, this is the perfect option!
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.
3. An ~expandable~ bathtub caddy designed with a book or tablet stand so you can keep poring over your #currentread or continue that episode of Grey's Anatomy in extra comfort. There's also a phone holder and a slot to keep your wineglass stable if your bath time leans more luxurious.
Did I mention it folds away for storage?
Promising review: "This Bambüsi Bathtub Tray Table is really good quality and is very flexible on size. Our tub only has a 1/2" lip on one side but this tray rests on it and doesn't move due to the rubber base. It stays securely where you need it, but isn't hard to move. There is plenty of room for a drink, book, phone, washcloth, etc." —Kerri Durham
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in five styles).
4. A Goodful All-in-One pan created with a nonstick interior and a deep, 4.4-quart capacity, meaning you can make pretty much everything from omelets and grilled cheese sandwiches to jambalaya and fried chicken!
Each pan includes a lid and beechwood turner spatula.
Promising reviews: "I had the original Always Pan for about three years and was heavily used, got wear and tear on it. I wanted new one, but I didn’t want pay the high price all over again. Saw this pan on IG and I love it. It is bigger, which is better. Price is better because nonstick pans eventually wear out anyways." —Amazon Customer
"Bought this kind of on a whim — it's one of my favorite pans. It is large and takes up some real estate in the cabinet, but well worth it!! Distributes heat evenly, cooks up meals so well. It is super easy to clean!!" —Christine O.
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop on Amazon for $64.54 (available in seven colors).
5. A pair of down-alternative cooling pillows to make your bedroom feel like you're snoozing at a 5-star hotel without having to spend the big bucks to stay.
Promising review: "I have searched high and low for the perfect pillow. All the new memory foam or bamboo pillows were usually too hard or too high and would hurt my neck. These pillows were perfect and just what I was looking for. I would definitely buy these again." —Sylvia L. Williams
Get a set of two from Amazon for $49.99 (and clip the coupon for 10% off!).
6. A rechargeable lighter, so you can light and relight your favorite scented candles without worrying about running low on lighter fluid or successfully lighting a match on the first try.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly owns one of these and here's what she has to say: "I bought one of these about two years ago and have only had to charge it a few times. (If I'm home and awake, a candle is most likely lit.) It's super easy to use, I feel safer about storing it than a gas lighter, and I no longer have to be on the prowl for bar and restaurant match books to help fuel my candle habit. Plus the lights on the handle make it easy to see when it's time to recharge...which only entails plugging up a USB cord. Easy-peasy!"
Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super minor annoyance. It's a super intuitive device. Plus the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" —Jee W
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A waterproof shower phone holder, which features an adjustable rotating mount and screen cover, so you can swipe through IG reels and your favorite TikToks while getting sudsy.
Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder in action.
Promising review: "This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable. The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white so it would match my shower." —Brittney Steele
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors).
8. A pack of Keurig cleaning cups to help you rinse your coffee maker of stains and other old coffee ground remnants if your java has been tasting a little lackluster lately, and you haven't changed anything. 🧐 Cleaning your Keurig — with the press of a button — is waaaaaaay easier than changing into real clothes and heading over to your neighborhood cafe.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
9. A super cozy, extra-large blanket that is literally 10 by 10 feet, meaning you'll have more than enough room to cuddle up with friends, partners, or even your giant pup!
The blanket is designed with a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, so it's softer and keeps you cozier than a fleece or sherpa blanket without making you too hot!
Promising review: "I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with. It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." —Lindsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $159 (available in 16 colors).
Big Blanket Co. is a small business that sells the world's largest blankets.
10. Orrrrr if you want a blanket on your own, this popular plush blanket, which is designed with a lightweight material to keep you cozy during your next game night or horror movie marathon.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 10 styles and two sizes).
11. A reusable roller pet hair remover to pick up allllllllllll that pesky fur on your couch cushions, and you don't have to continue ripping off disposable sheets from your current lint roller. Instead, remove all the collected hair from the container, and simply throw it away!
Promising review: "This tool is great for removing cat hair. We use it every day especially on the furniture. Easy to use. We would buy it again." —J Orndorff
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.