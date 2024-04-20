Getting Organized May Seem Impossible, But These 43 Products Offer Legit Solutions

1. An expanding file folder — it fits up to 200 pieces of paper, so you can take all those receipts you've been saving over the past year and organize them by date, merchant, or whatever you were keeping them for...*shrugs*
Promising reviews: "This organizes my paperwork. It holds a lot and I love the pastel color of it. It came with labels to help identify each slot. Its made of plastic but still sturdy enough." —SuzyB
"I own more than six of these and they never disappoint! I recommend it for organizing all of your documents. I personally use it to separate my tax paperwork, paid off bills, work documents, etc. The possibilities are endless." —Honest Reviews
Get it from Amazon for $6.98 (available in 11 colors).
2. A cutlery drawer organizer that takes up half the space of a typical organizer, so you can get more drawer space for larger utensils. Having a drawer of loose utensils can be stressful *and* a safety hazard, so organize your full set of knives, forks, spoons, wine stoppers, etc. in a way that makes sense.
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small shallow and narrow drawer in our house but it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
3. A set of space-saver bags for storing bulky clothing, bedding, or towels by vacuuming all the air in side to minimize their size, so you can slide them out of sight and out of mind until you need them!
Promising review: "First of all, when you see 'jumbo' in the title, you better believe these things are JUMBO! These bags of limitless storage can hold just about anything fabric that you need squishing down into a manageable block. I've used these for blankets, clothes, and precious keepsakes and I feel secure in the knowledge that they are all well-protected. The plastic is thick but not stiff, so you know it's good quality." —Kimball Household
Get a pack of six large bags from Amazon for $43.99 (also available in five other sizes and a variety pack).
4. A Shoe Slotz space saver to help you organize your massive shoe collection in a way that makes sense and allows your to see all your options at once. The white device neatly stacks shoes on top of each other, so they take up half the shelf space. Did I mention this method also means you'll have a less cluttered closet?
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa has to say about this handy organization unit: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Promising review: "These things are genius. I had my closet redone and asked for the back wall to have cubbies so I can easily display my shoes, but I either underestimated the number of shoes I have or overestimated the space that was in the closet and I couldn't display them all. I bought a few packs of these and now I have extra space. I guess I'll have to go out and buy more shoes now!" —Hercules
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $34.99+.
5. A styling station that's designed with silicone and heat-resistant mesh, so all your hot tools can safely end up where they belong after use and you don't have to worry about leaving your straightener on to cool down on your countertop. 😅
Plus, it conveniently hangs on your towel rack!
Promising review: "I have a ridiculously small bathroom and a super small vanity. After too many instances of my dryer and straightener falling to the floor, I went searching for an option to get them off the non-existent counter and onto the towel holder next to my sink. This product has done the trick — it helps me keep my counter space organized and provides me with a great, heat-resistant holder to place them in while I'm working through my hair. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.09+ (available in three colors). Or, check out an over-the-cabinet-door styling station.
6. An expandable spice rack that helps you arrange your spices so you can see them all at once without having to dig for the chili powder. No more ending up with three bottles of cinnamon or feeling "ugh" anytime you confront the mismatched pile of bottles!
Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer
Get a set of two shelves from Amazon for $27.99.
7. A fireproof document bag, so you can protect your valuables from destructive flames. This heavy-duty carrier boasts 16 card slots, mesh pockets, and a lock, of course, to keep people out. This is a must-have whether or not you've been doing your due diligence and keeping your most important items in a weatherproof bin up to now.
Promising review: "I have bought this to store my certificates and valuable documents. Most of my documents are of letter size or a4 and few of them are a bit bigger. And luckily all of these are properly fit in the bag. The bag is strong and thick. I have tested it by pouring some water over it and it looks water resistant. The zip and lock is of good quality." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $25.63.
8. A four-shelf over-the-toilet rack with over 15,000 5-star ratings from reviewers thanks to all the valuable shelving space it offers. No matter if your bathroom is big or small, having one of these is a must if you don't want to use up too much countertop space around or under your sink, but still like to have things like tissues, Poo-Pourri, and extra TP within reach.
Promising review: "So nice! Even though it’s just two of us we struggle to keep things clean. I finally realized that it’s because we don’t have enough stuff that'll actually organize everything. This makes life sooo much easier for us! It keeps everything in the open but still organized. I have curly hair and have a TON of products. I also love baths and have a ton of stuff for that too (salts, bubbles, bombs, candles). I now can keep everything on here and it’s perfect access from the shower and the sink! Our bathroom is small and it’s perfect. Usually, my husband assembled but I did this time because I didn’t want to wait. Super easy! It’s not super sturdy but we haven’t had any issues. You might want to bolt to the wall though. But you don’t have to." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.49.
9. A set of top-rated adjustable mug organizers — it allows you to neatly and securely stack mugs on top of one another, which helps prevent chips and breaks whenever you go to reach for one. Not to mention, you'll be able to show off your ever-growing mug collection and free-up valuable counter and cabinet space.
Promising review: "I have a small space for coffee mugs and just needed a better way to stack them. These little things did the job! You can stack different sizes on top of each other. ☕️" —Erin Proudfoot
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
10. An under-$10 over-the-door shoe organizer just perfect for sneakerheads and shoe collectors who want to see all of their options in the same place. This hangs perfectly on your door, so you don't have to sacrifice valuable closet or under-bed space. Plus, this clear organizer can be used for a bunch of other things too, like tools, cleaning supplies, crafting materials, etc.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde uses this organizer in her coat closet (pictured on the right), and here's what she has to say: "That's my coat closet pictured above, and using this to organize my and my husband's winter gear is so, so helpful. The clear pockets are great at helping you see exactly what you have stored, and basically you can just grab and go on your way out the door. It might just be the best under-$10 purchase I've ever made."
Promising review: "I recently downsized from a 3 bedroom house to a 1 bedroom apartment and knew we’d have to be more creative with storage solutions. I decided to buy two of these organizers and turned my laundry room doors into awesome storage solutions for our shoes, reusable grocery bags, dog leashes, and more! The holes fit my women’s size 11 shoes fine, but they are a bit small for my husband’s size 15s. We do make it work but keep this in mind! I no longer have to look at a pile of shoes in my entryway. 😅" —Alyssa
Get it from Amazon for $9.87+ (available in six colors).
11. A set of drawer organizers that allow you to transform all that junk, makeup, or writing stuff just rolling around in your drawers into a much neater collection, so that everything has its proper, easy-to-find place. Plus, you can customize the arrangement to your needs, meaning practically anything will fit in that drawer if you know how to Tetris it the right way.
The 16-piece set includes one large rectangle bin, two medium square bins, two medium rectangle bins, five small rectangle bins, and six small square bins.
Promising review: "Love this product. Tall enough to fit things, short enough to not block drawers when closing. Sturdy to put in all kinds of things. This round I used for makeup, toiletries, etc. Ordering more for junk drawer and crafts. Extremely versatile and practical and look good too. My husband loves the organization of our bathroom drawer and I love the fact if I need something I can take that piece out to where I need it and then bring it back nice and neat." —Jen
Get a set of 16 organizers from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. An under-sink rack if you've got a pedestal sink and no sort of cabinet or storage space underneath it. With this, you can still stock the things you need in a convenient place within reach!
Promising review: "This was the VERY accessory that I've been searching for to go under my bathroom basin. It fits perfectly under there and hides the drain pipe from view and adds extra shelving for things that are needed in the bathroom. Adds to the appearance of the bathroom, but at the same time conceals what I wanted to conceal from view." —Sue Vertrees
Get it from Amazon for $33.53.
13. A water bottle organizer to help you optimize your cabinet space — so now you can see all your water bottles at once — by cutting down on clutter and making use of all that vertical space collecting dust!
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with two or three shelves).
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business specializing in home and kitchen storage solutions.