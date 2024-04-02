1. A citrus pet odor and stain eliminator to use on *any* surface that your pet has considered a great potty spot, including tile, carpet, non-leather furniture, and more. It's designed to make sure your pet doesn't find their go-to spot after cleaning, and you can keep working on successfully potty training them.
Promising review: "I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone! I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $19.97 (available in two scents).
2. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop and bucket set — this nifty gadget wrings the mop automatically, which speeds up drying time so you can thoroughly clean your hard floors without tip-toeing around a wet floor hours later. Plus, the mop head boasts a unique shape to get into nooks and crannies!
Plus, the microfiber mop head is machine washable!
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
3. A bottle of Liquid Plumr Pro Strength Hair Clog Eliminator — when they say "eliminate," this gel-based drain cleaner literally melts hair away in three simple steps: pour, let sit, and drain with piping-hot water. No wonder it has over 9,000 5-star ratings and all for under $10! 😭
BTW, this product is designed specifically for drains clogged with hair! For a different drain cleaner, check out this one!
Having never read a review of this product, I used it and now I'm furious I didn't do a before and after photo. My shower drain, which had hair from previous tenants, soap scum deep in there, and more grossness from before I moved in five months ago...is now 98% clear and looks like a completely new drain. The hair that is still there is attached to my handy dandy drain cover, so no biggie to get rid of. This was the easiest drain product I've ever used and it didn't require me to even look at the nastiest lurking down there. All I had to do was pour the entire bottle (I poured most of it, but I was skeptical, so I saved some just in case), let it sit for 15 minutes, and then pour hot water down the drain. For this, I boiled water in my tea pot and poured it down the drain and everything is gone! I could cry. This is my new go-to drain product from now on — so if your drain is gross and you want nothing to do with it, definitely grab a bottle of this!
Promising review: "I wanted to wait awhile before I left a review, you know, just to make sure it worked worked lol. Our drain was super clogged with hair and soap scum! Three women, a golden retriever and a golden doodle! So when I say super clogged, I mean SUPER CLOGGED. No water was draining. I tried to use one of those sticks that you put down the drain to pull hair out and I got very little. I poured the whole jug in the drain hole, a bunch of it just sat in the bottom of the tub because it was just that clogged. After I poured that in, I started a big pot of water on the stove. After about 30 minutes, my water was veryyyy hot, but I didn't let it get to a boil. I took it into the bathroom, and I could tell a little drain action was going on because the stuff wasn't pooled way up into the tub anymore. I poured just a little hot water in and watched. Nothing happened. I finally just poured the whole pot of water in and BAM, the tub took a second and it drained. Honestly, I thought I was at the point of having to call a plumber, so I was shocked. I turned the water on and filled up the tub just to see what happened, and it kept draining perfectly! We're at about a month later and she's still draining like a champ! So, I would recommend this product a million times over, 10/10!" —Ian
Get it from Amazon for $16.60.
4. *OR* a drain clearing tool that's designed with a rotating handle and a snake with 4,000 micro hooks to grab onto the hair and other grossness clogging up your tub. It's thin enough to fit down a drain without moving the cover, so you can ratchet it out in a single pull.
Promising review: "I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so! I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voila, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." —Linsey Walker
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A tub of the bestselling Pink Stuff that'll turn those "impossible" stains and messes into something possible to clean with its mildly abrasive formula, so all you need is a microfiber cloth or sponge and a little elbow grease. Seriously, use it on almost everything, including your caked-up oven, burnt-up pan bottoms, scummy shower walls, and even those unfortunate doodles from your little one's artist phase.
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
6. A hard water stain remover to dissolve years of mineral buildup and staining in your shower, toilet, tub, or faucet in a matter of minutes! This professional-quality cleaner will help restore your plumbing fixtures, and even your brick and concrete finishings with a spray and a light scrub. One treatment can deliver results that keep repelling stains for months afterward!
It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.
Promising review: "I have tried for weeks to get rid of some very tough hard water stains on my glass shower panel. They had been there for three years while my apartment was rented and never cleaned. I have tried just about everything from toothpaste to vinegar to different types of chemical products. Then I found this product...PURE MAGIC!!! The nontoxicity of the product is definitely a plus, it doesn't smell bad and doesn't sting your lungs like some hard chemicals do. Its biodegradability is a plus! I feel better knowing I'm not dumping some more toxic chemicals down the drain. Most importantly, it works!!! After 10 minutes of work it has removed 90% of the hard water stains that simply would not come off in the past!!" —O.R
Get it from Amazon for $17.77.
7. An instant stain remover spray to tackle any stubborn mold and mildew staining that you figured you just had to live with — not anymore! Forget scrubbing; just spray this on whatever surface has the stain, walk away, and do whatever else is on your agenda, and when you get back...the mess is gone, just like magic.
Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain in my patio, naturally the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away, I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and a multipack).
8. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that only requires you to run hot water and place one of these packets in your disposal, turn it on, and watch it foam up and drain away the nastiness, leaving you with a delightful citrus scent and a cleaner sink. No more sticking your hand down there like a scene from a horror movie trying to find the gross source of the smell coming from your drain!
Back when I had a garbage disposal (I miss it), I tried out this top-seller and it was amazing to watch *and* it worked! It's created with ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal, and septic tank, and the instructions are very easy to understand. Plus, it smells good! You can use it as often as weekly to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top condition. But it won't unclog a drain or disposal...for that, you'll need to call a plumber.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need too). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten garbage disposal freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
9. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover that removes almost everything from any fabric surface??? Seriously, this cleaner works on pet stains, wine spills, ink, dirt, blood (!!!) and even that mysterious stain you can't actually remember how it was created. The best part? No scrubbing or rinsing involved!
In order to use this no-scrub product, all you have to do is apply it to the stain, gently rub it in (it's safe for humans and pets), and then blot with a cloth. It may take a couple of rounds, but you'll definitely see the mess disappear in no time!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
10. A jetted tub cleaner to get into those hard-to-reach places (read: the inner pipes and jets) and wash all those dead skin cells, body oils, and hair from every user before you out of there. 🤢 Just look at the difference in the tub below — how would you even know all of that dirt is lurking in there?!
11. A top-rated Dawn Powerwash bundle that'll save you time by eliminating the need for a pre-soak since the spray helps break down grease and food debris in minutes. And then you just wipe the mess away. 🥲 If your stress is mainly caused by the growing stack of dishes in the sink you keep putting off for "tomorrow..." Well, it's a new day!
This bundle includes one spray bottle and three refills.
Promising review: “The first place I tried this was in my air fryer basket. It gets caked with the grease that comes from the food. The dishwasher doesn't get it clean. I sprayed this on it and within a few minutes, the soap started turning a brownish color. I sprayed a little more and let it sit for an hour. All of the grease came off with a rinse!! Bonus use: I just used it to get resin off of mine and my daughter's hands!! How did I ever live without this??" —A D
Get it from Amazon for $17.50.