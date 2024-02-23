If You Don’t Have These 40 Personal Care Products, You’re Missing Out

1. A pack of Mighty Patches designed to practically disappear your pus-filled blemishes and pimples with barely any effort. Whether you wear them to sleep or throughout the day, these circular patches work their magic over the course of a few hours, aka right before your eyes.
Promising review: "These patches are great for white heads. I personally put these on right after I wash my face and let my skin dry. The patch will absorb the gunk from your blemish preventing the bacteria from spreading to other parts of the skin. These speed up the healing process as well. They stick very well but only to clean and dry skin. They come off easily when you need them to without causing any discomfort. I always need to have these on hand!" —Tristan Schultz
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
2. Or these larger Mighty Patches, which can tackle several pus-filled pimples or zits at once in larger areas (like your jawline, back, or neck). Get at those blemishes in harder-to-reach areas and worry less as the hydrocolloid works overnight, and even if you move around in your sleep, these sticky strips won't budge!
Each strip is 2 inches long and can be cut into smaller sizes if necessary.
Promising review: "Amazing! I was using a number of little patches on large areas and they just didn’t work that well. I put this patch on my chin and left it over night and was extremely pleased with the results. I had two little pimples and a bunch of hard-to-get blackheads. My chin has never been more clear. It basically feels like those clear waterproof Band-Aids so it did not slide off during the night. I was so surprised and a little grossed out that so much gunk was in my chin. I highly recommend these patches!" —Erin Brown
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
3. A top-rated, alcohol-free oral rinse for anyone struggling with keeping their breath fresh even after a thorough brush and floss routine. Not to mention, it helps combat bad breath caused by allergies or nasal drips, which is great because, until those clear up, there's not much you can do!
Pour a capful, swish and gargle for 30 seconds, after you've finished brushing your teeth in the morning and at night.
Promising review: "I'm actually a dentist who often has bad breath, which is not a good combination. My oral hygiene is great (tongue scraping, brushing, flossing, etc.), but I have allergies and constantly have a bit of post-nasal drip, which contributes to the bad breath. While this stuff isn't perfect, and my breath doesn't stay fresh all day, it is definitely the longest-lasting product I have tried so far. It is the first thing I have tried that still gives me that minty feeling when I breathe deep 4–6 hours after using it. I've found that gargling and using the TheraBreath throat spray in addition to rinsing with this have greatly improved my breath. Will definitely be buying again." —Alex
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.34 (also available in mild mint).
And if you need more convincing, check out our in-depth review of TheraBreath oral rinse!
4. Some Sevích hairline shadow, so you can conceal graying roots and thinning hair without making a salon appointment. This simple powder delivers the appearance of thicker hair, and no one has to know your secret... 🤐
It's also cruelty-free and contains nontoxic plant fibers and beeswax so it's safe to use on your scalp and skin!
Promising review: "My hair is thinning on top and at the crown and this powder is just what I need. A few dabs along the part and at my crown and it dims down the shining scalp and makes my bald spots much less obvious. It doesn’t rub off easily and is sprinkle-proof. I got caught in the rain and it had no effect on it, yet it washed off easily. I used it on my eyebrows with a stiff angled brow brush and it worked GREAT, too! My hairdresser used this on me and advised me as to the color. I have medium ash brown with grey hair so she advised the gray (I got the darker gray) and even though I thought it kinda looked dark in the pot, it was perfect for me. If you have a problem with thinning hair and want a quick, inexpensive hack, this is your product." —D. Kauble
Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in 12 shades).
5. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes with a clinical strength formula to help put a stop to excessive sweating for anyone who finds themselves drenched, no matter the weather or activity. Each application works for up to seven sweat-free days.
As always, this is a clinical-strength product, so make sure you do a spot test first (especially if you have sensitive skin)! And each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in packs of two and three).
6. A stainless-steel blackhead spatuala for anyone who doesn't even have enough time in their day to schedule a facial, let alone actually get one. This easy-to-use scrubber helps unclog pores using high-frequency vibrations, which helps you have skin that better absorbs your favorite skincare products. Each cycle runs for just five minutes before automatically shutting off, and TBH that's all you need for a satisfying daily clean!
See it in action on TikTok here.
I got a facial a couple of years ago and I could tell something was different about my extractions, so I asked the aesthetician to write down the name of the product. I went home and immediately bought this! I LOVE IT. I love it more than any other skincare tool that I own. This thing gets gunk out like nothing I've ever tried before, and the first time I used it, I was absolutely disgusted. But I kept on using it. I don't have much acne, but I do have oily combination skin and visibly clogged pores, so this has been a lifesaver when I don't have time to visit an aesthetician. You have to use it while your face is still wet, so after washing your face or even using toner, and you just start scraping. Make sure you have a paper towel near (and maybe a camera) because you will be amazed and disgusted all at once, but you will literally never stop using. I use mine every other day to once a week if I'm having skincare issues, but it also does a great job with monthly use (it's just much grosser)! I follow mine up with Clinique's Clarifying Lotion 3 and Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel!
Promising review: "Don't doubt it, a staple in skincare. I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors and a multipack).
7. A two-pack of dark spot corrector bar soap boasting a revitalizing and hydrating blend of retinol, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, turmeric, and vitamins C and E for a hydrating cleanse to help even skin tone and reduce dark spots wherever you need it.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
8. A Renpho percussion massager because sometimes foam rolling just isn't working out your knots enough, and paying for massages quickly gets expensive. This handheld gadget helps you release knots, muscle tension, and other body aches you might not even have noticed were making you a grump on the daily!
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.
Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (get this price by clipping the $20 off coupon on the product page; available in five colors).
9. A must-have and infinitely washable face roller for anyone with oily skin. Its volcanic stone roller ball soaks up excess oil and delivers an instant matte finish in seconds. A shiny T-Zone will never get you down when you've got a magic stick like this!
Promising review: "I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them) and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next. I keep one in my desk and bought a second for my purse. This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom everyday." —Jennifer Helseth
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
10. A box of dentist-recommended Crest whitening strips that only take 30 minutes of treatment each time but, with continued use, can remove up to 20 years of stains from your teeth. With results like this, could it be anything but witchcraft???
Each pack includes 30 minute treatments, and two hourlong treatments.
Former BuzzFeed editor Haley Zovickian uses these strips and here's her review: "Folks, these are not the gloppy whitening strips of your childhood that slid all around your mouth and had you spitting out globs of product every few minutes so you wouldn't swallow it. I know this because I grew up using those exact strips to treat my hereditarily naturally-kinda-yellow teeth. I eventually swore off whitening strips because they were so awful and uncomfortable. 10 years later, I decided to give at-home whitening another try since I now drink like a million cups of coffee a day, which obviously did nothing to help my yellow teeth lol. Long story short, I was FLOORED when I tried these strips. They may or may not be the best beauty development of the 21st century. These things stay put with literally zero gloppy residue, no spitting or readjusting required. They work so well, I'm almost resentful ~kids these days~ won't experience how absurd at-home whiteners used to be lol. Anyway, they're so comfortable that the 30 minutes or an hour you have them on zips by, so that by the time you're through, your teeth look whiter with virtually zero effort on your part. Can I nominate this for some sort of award??
"BTW: If your teeth feel sensitive while you're using the strips (mine did), just take a break for a few days before starting them again."
Get a 22-count pack from Amazon for $45.99.
11. Orrrr a teeth-whitening pen which delivers results in just two weeks by simply painting a thin layer over your teeth every night! If whitening trays and strips seem like too much of a hassle, these travel-friendly pens are easy to use and effectively remove stains over time for a brighter, whiter smile!
Promising review: "These pens really work. I was skeptical before buying them, but then saw a difference after just one use. The best part is they even whitened the stubborn coffee stains I had between my teeth. I’ll keep using them. They are super easy to use and have no taste that I could discern. Really good product." —LCassie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.97.
12. O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream because winter is here, which means dry skin season is definitely upon us. This restorative cream helps transform and soothe dry, cracked skin with a protective moisture layer that delivers hydrating relief.
Promising review: "My hands suffer every winter with not only dryness, but also cracking around the fingertips. I've tried many creams, lotions and paint on products that would work temporarily, if at all. I saw a commercial for O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream and read many, many reviews on the the product. I've tried it and all I can say is that it's a miracle. The dryness has left my hands and my fingertips are well on the way towards healing....and this is after only two days of use. I wish I had found it years ago. It would have saved me lots of pain, agony and money." —Desert D.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.