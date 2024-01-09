Face, Body, Hair — These 53 Beauty Products Work So Well They Must Be Bewitched

1. An E.l.f. poreless putty primer with over 32,000 5-star ratings from reviewers who are out here stunning others with their complexion. This under-$10 makeup essential is designed to provide a base for your favorite foundation and reduce the appearance of pores for an almost Photoshopped finish.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and for $8 thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A cult-favorite facial serum that's earned over 91,000 5-star rave reviews. This multipurpose serum features hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for a powerhouse of a skincare product to help brighten your skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and even soften skin. I bet a potion like this was whipped up by literally any Disney enchantress.
Promising review: "This serum works wonders on my skin. I had slight hyperpigmentation on my face and I do have acne scars, my skin looked dull and lacked moisture, after I applied this serum everyday in the morning my skin looks so much better than before. My pigmentation is reduced, my skin looks fresh and moisturized. I am very happy with my purchase and I highly recommend this to buy." —Kavita
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).
3. A bottle of dermatologist-approved Vanicream facial cleanser designed with an irritant-free formula to help gently cleanse sensitive skin. This mild cleanser is sulfate-, dye-, fragrance-, and paraben-free, and its non-comedogenic formula won't clog pores!
It has a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association!
Promising review: "I bought this after much research and review scouring, and I’m so glad I did. I have been trying to repair the moisture/lipid barrier on my face, and needed a cleanser with the right balance to aid in that process. Washing with Vanicream cleanser is great because it removes things like sunscreen and light makeup but it will not leave your skin feeling stripped or tight." —C. Hollz
Get it from Amazon for $4.95+ (available in two sizes and various packs).
4. And a tub of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream — also for sensitive skin — if you want to soothe dry, itchy skin all over. A gentle paraben-, fragrance-, and formaldehyde-free formula makes this skincare superstar earn a gold star (actually, it's a blue seal, but still) from the National Eczema Association. We love to see it.
Promising reviews: "I have had eczema my whole life. I have tried many different creams and lotions. Vanicream by far is the best I have used. It does not burn my skin when I apply it. It is very reasonably priced." —Carzie
"Finally a moisturizer that doesn’t burn, sting, or irritate my skin. I’ve had super-sensitive skin all my life, especially on my face, and I am 46 years old. I have finally found the one lotion that doesn’t irritate my face. I am day two into using the cleanser and the moisturizer, and you have no idea how great it is for my face not to burn and turn bright red — just fantastic!!!! The moisturizer is a bit thick so you don’t need a lot; even though it’s a little higher priced it’ll last forever, and it’s worth it when you have super-sensitive skin. FAN FOR LIFE!!!" —Alisa Griffey
Get it from Amazon for $13.56.
5. A deep-conditioning hair mask by Briogeo that works on all hair types to help strengthen and repair hair that's been damaged from heat, excessive styling, or chemicals. (And prevent future breakage!)
The model in the before and after used this hair mask as well as other products in the Don't Despair, Repair! line, so definitely check out the whole collection. The model used: the Super Moisture Shampoo, the Deep Conditioning Mask, the Strengthening Treatment Oil, and the leave-in spray.
Promising review: "MY HAIR HAS NEVER BEEN SOFTER! Seriously, this stuff is magic. My hair was so soft using this product and never felt greasy like a lot of other products will make my hair feel. I have straight, fine hair, and it was awesome!" —mhopp
Get it from Briogeo for $39+ (available in three sizes) or from Amazon for $15+ (available in four sizes).
Briogeo is a Black woman-owned small business creating cruelty-free and mostly-vegan hair products.
6. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because who wants to deal with wearing falsies when you can get a more voluminous look with a few flicks of a wand? This cruelty-free mascara boasts a long-lasting, flake- and clump-free formula, so you can bat those lashes without any worries.
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.
7. Orrr Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High mascara, which has earned a whopping 92,000 five-star ratings for the spellbinding results it delivers. With a few strokes of this bamboo extract-infused mascara, get ready to say hello to your new voluminous, long lashes that will have you batting your eyes like the bad witch you are.
And here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby had to say: "OOOOH! I have this and the dramaaaa this mascara brings is almost as good as the drama the Dance Moms moms brought."
Promising review: "Best mascara I’ve ever used. My eyes are very sensitive and this mascara doesn’t bother them at all. I can put it on at 6 a.m. and it won’t flake off into my eyes or smudge at all even at 3 or 4 in the morning after a night out. I’ve even slept in the mascara, which would normally cause intense pain from the flaking/smudging but I just wake up and the mascara still looks fresh. Not to mention the volume. The volume and thickness is amazing. I even lost a huge chunk of my natural lashes right in the center on the top of one of my lids due to a terrible lash glue when I first received the mascara and somehow this magical mascara found some tiny invisible lashes to grab onto and completely filled in that bald spot and made those lashes just as long as the rest of my lashes. I will continue to only buy this brand. You won’t be disappointed if you buy it." —Katie H.
Get it from Amazon for $8.89+ (available in nine shades).
8. A wildly popular Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo with a 4.6/5-stars rating from reviewers for how effectively it helps provide relief for itchy scalps while fighting dandruff. Now, every time you scratch your head or brush hair out of your face, you don't have to be worried about leaving flakes behind! Seems like this product is nothing less than enchanted!
The brand recommends using it every three to four days for up to eight weeks for best results.
Promising review: "For so many years I couldn't wear black, would have to dust my chair off, and was constantly moisturizing my nose and face. One day, a doctor friend suggested I try this out for my nose, she didn't know I suffered with severe dandruff as well. She then told me to use it on my scalp as well. At first it did nothing. Then magically after say, the third week of using this off and on, I noticed a difference. I now have almost zero dandruff, 10,000 percent better and I no longer have a dry flaky nose, brow, or beard area. My face is no longer red as well. This has been a miracle cure for me. One I take for granted but quickly remember when I put on a black shirt or check my chair for an embarrassing snow storm. Try it!!!" —Grumpy Dad
Get it from Amazon for $15.47.
9. Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly, so you can enjoy all the perks of a glossy pout without any of the sticky finish, thanks to a jelly formula packed with a blend of nourishing oils to help soothe and protect your lips.
Here's a TikTok featuring the gloss along with other Tower28 products, and an unboxing and application of the XOXO glossy shade.
Promising reviews: "I’ve totally found my newest favorite gloss. XOXO is so pretty (and I know because I tried literally almost all of the glosses out there). I’ll repurchase till I die." —Madelyn H.
"Honestly so impressed with how amazing the ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly is! I saw someone recommend it, and loved it, but was heistant at first. But since I've tried it, I have become OBSESSED (to the point I am going to get some for my sisters). So excited for a lip gloss that is actually non-sticky. :)" —Holly
Get it from Tower28 or Sephora for $16 (available in 12 shades and two finishes).
Tower 28 is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that specializes in creating beauty products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and created with non-toxic ingredients.
10. A two-pack of dark spot corrector bar soap boasting a revitalizing and hydrating blend of retinol, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, turmeric, and vitamins C and E for a hydrating cleanse to help even skin tone and reduce dark spots wherever you need it. As Gandalf the Grey once said in the Mines of Moria: "Dark spots, acne scars, and uneven skin tone...YOU SHALL NOT PASS!" Or something like that, right?
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
11. A top-rated set of makeup sponges that make a great affordable alternative to your favorite name-brand makeup applicators, especially considering you get five for under $10! These little tools are my favorite for blending and applying liquid foundation, concealer, and other cream or liquid beauty products.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $5.94+ (available in 10 sets).
12. Glossier skin tint — it boasts an ultra-thin, breathable formula to help deliver an even, glowing complexion without a heavy feel. Not only that, but it also helps minimize the appearance of pores and locks in moisture for hydration!
Promising review: "60 is the new 30! Like others have written, I was skeptical about trying sight unseen makeup. But I kept coming back to Glossier saying to myself 'Could this be as good as everyone says?' I finally ordered a few items including the skin tint. When first putting it on, you think it does nothing but add moisture and shine. But a few minutes later, you have this lovely better than bare finish to your face that is a great base for what ever else you want to apply. In places I’ve wanted a bit more coverage I put the face tint on first and let it dry a bit before blending. Like others have said, it does not cover up anything, it just makes you look like you, but better. And most importantly, it does not leave anything in lines or on dry skin. In fact I believe it helps alleviate dry skin. Not sure how I will feel in warmer weather, but in the cold, dry East Coast coast, it’s fabulous!" —Missy248
Get it from Glossier and Sephora for $26 (available in 13 shades).
13. Youthforia's BYO Blush Oil, which is perfect for anyone sick of swatching blushes that end up too pigmented or not pigmented enough on their skin. This must-be-enchanted oil is designed to react with your skin's pH to deliver a customized color to your cheeks that's *Goldilocks's voice* juuuuuuuust right.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord says: "I tried this out myself, and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
Promising review: "Obsessed with this blush and the natural flush it gives my cheeks. Super blendable and buildable and doesn't dry out my skin. Don't think I will ever go back to powder blush after trying this hydrating blush oil!!" —SQW
Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business creating cruelty-free makeup products with renewable and environmentally-friendly ingredients. Plus, all of their products are perfectly fine to sleep in, if you happen to fall asleep after a night on the town!
14. A 4.4-starred eyeshadow primer because nothing is worse than spending a lot of time and effort on the perfect smokey eye to have it smear and smudge after a few hours. Become the talk of the town with this must-have primer that'll keep your eyeshadow looks bold and pigmented throughout the day!
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or MAC Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper. Game-changer." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $11.19.
15. Foot exfoliating peel masks that must be magic considering the way dead skin flakes off after one application, eventually leaving you with feet softer than when you were born, TBH. Is the peeling skin process gross? Definitely. It's basically black magic, but over 13,000 5-star ratings prove it's worth it.
Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel (or be totally grossed out) at the layers of dead skin peeling off your feet.
Promising review: "Easy to use and will make your feet peel. And I mean peel aaaaaalot!! The first time I used them was on a Friday night and by Monday I was peeling. Soaked my feet on Tuesday and used a pumice stone on my heels and calluses under my big toe. Be prepared as you will have skin in your socks and everywhere you walk without shoes/socks in the house. So worth the results." —Tracey
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in three scents).