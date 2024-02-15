23 Products For Pet Owners With Carpet Floors

1. A Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro if your long-haired furbaby is head of household and you've got the ridiculous amount of shed fur and caked-on dirt all over to prove it. This multifunctional must-have not only vacuums, but also mops, so you can get all your cleaning done throughout the house in a single go without having to swap out for a different tool when you move on from the living room to the bathroom to the bedroom.
This magical appliance works on hardwood, tile, linoleum, carpet, and more! Watch it work its magic in this TikTok.
Promising review: "We recently remodeled and got all wood floors, and have two puppies as well. I tried three different vacuum cleaners, a regular manual mop, and a steam mop. There was no way to keep up with these floors and puppies! I had nearly given up when this product was recommended to me. It gets all the sand and mud and pet hair up all in one swoop, while mopping and shining! Please note: It doesn’t get dog food kibble up, that’s too big to fit under the vacuum. It does get ALL sand and dirt up! I love it!" —Erin Vail
Get it from Amazon for $267.99+ (available in assorted bundles).
2. A carpet cleaning solution for anyone who's owned a dog for awhile now and their carpets and rugs have been collecting dirt, mud, urine, poop, crumbs, and more deep down in the fibers for some time now. If you're this close *pinches fingers together* to ripping up the carpet — try out this biodegradable and non-toxic cleaner (adored by over 9,000 5-star rating reviewers, BTW) and ugly cry at your carpets looking and smelling like new.
Promising reviews: "My foster dog decided to paint my brand new rug with his poop (twice in one week). After using this stuff in my little Hoover pet dash, you couldn’t even tell! There was no lingering smell, no evidence of the poop at all, on a white rug. We even use it to spot treat any accidents, it cleans better than Resolve." —Kristen
"With a 3-year-old, three dogs, and a husband who loves to wear his work boots all the time our 12-year-old carpet has seen many spills, accidents , vomit, grease and dirt from everyone. I needed something that was gonna take care of everything. This REALLY WORKS!!!! Pictures are proof. My house smells better and looks a million times better and I'm not embarrassed to have the lights on in the loving room with company over anymore. I used this in the Hoover dual power max carpet washer. I am so happy with this product and the results. It has been a game changer for sure!!! Will purchase again!" —Denise H.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three scents and two sizes).
3. The uber-popular Chom Chom pet hair remover that's earned over 113,000 5-star ratings from reviewers whose leggings, sweatshirts, couch cushions, cars, and more are now (temporarily) dog hair-free after each use. If a member of your family happens to have four legs and very long hair, this is a must-buy.
I just got one of these, and I use it on everything. My chow chow puppy is only ten months old, so when I got this, I hadn't even experienced his true shedding season, but he's already started leaving fur any and everywhere around my house. This roller keeps my couch, bed, blankets, and definitely my clothes, looking like I don't even have a dog at home. It's my new favorite product, seriously.
Promising review: "I have a short-haired dog who sheds like no other. No amount of grooming can keep it at bay. She’s part of the fam and always goes on the couch. I have a couch that is a woven material and it literally collects attracts and holds onto any amount of dog hair it can. The Chom Chom is such a lifesaver. I quickly use it daily and the amount of hair I pull off the couch is unreal. I love that it isn’t wasteful and you don’t have a bunch of lint sheets to manage . This thing works so well! Put it in your cart immediately!" —Audrey Kon
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
4. A bag of premium clumping litter, which boasts a hard-working odor-control, dust-free, and low-tracking formula. Over 46,000 people have rated this 5 stars for a damn good reason.
Promising review: "Love Dr. Elsey's cat litter! I have tried several brands throughout the years with my cats and this one clumps nice and it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan hardly at all. If it does stick a little, it will scoop off easily. It has almost NO DUST and the litter barely sticks to my cat’s paws. This litter is superior over all of the brands I have tried. It also has good odor control too. I smell it a little bit but not as much as some of the other brands. If you’re thinking about trying Dr. Elsey’s litter, go for it, I don’t think you would be disappointed... Make sure you get the ULTRA litter. I have tried the other ones and they are pretty good too, but this one is the best out of all of Dr. Elsie’s litter." —Roku Fan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. Plus, this double-layered litter mat created with a honeycomb design to catch and trap litter your cat might track onto the floor. And whenever you're ready to clean, just press the sides in to open the mat and dump it out (into the litter box or trash)! This way, you don't have to worry about stepping on crunching litter while walking barefoot across your carpeted floors.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses these protectors, and here's what she has to say: "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size, and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, and they used to track cat litter everywhere in my house! I mean, it was everywhere! Since I've been using this mat, the amount of cat litter that gets tracked around has been reduced by about 95%. I'm not exaggerating. I used to have to vacuum up the tracked litter several times a day. Now I vacuum it up about once a week, and it's still less than I used to have in one day. I wish I had gotten this mat years ago. My cats even love the texture of it, and roll around on it frequently. You don't really even have to empty it. You can vacuum the litter out of it with a dust buster or hose attachment. It truly is miraculous!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.89+ (available in two sizes and five colors).
6. An air purifier — if you have a dog or cat (or several) *and* carpeting, this will help you manage the quality of air inside your home, working to eliminate pet dander, dust, and odors that might be kicked up every time you walk across the room. Plus, it's whisper-quiet, so you can have it on in the background and not even notice it's running!
It captures not only pet dander and odors but also smoke, pollen, and other indoor irritants that can be harmful. One air purifier can cover up to 258 square feet of space. Just remember to replace the filter every 6–8 months!
Promising review: "Works great! We have two large dogs that shed a decent amount. I usually vacuum the floors about twice a day and mop the floors regularly to reduce dust and dander from the dogs since we have allergies, but there seems to always still be a lingering dog smell around the house which leads us to use plug in air fresheners that usually bother my allergies as well. But, this unit made the air feel and smell so clean! After a full day of running it in our open floor plan home I was able to unplug the air fresheners and there was no dog smell! My dogs are indoors and get bathed once a week so they don’t ever get really dirty (except when they go on adventures but they get baths after that). Even after cooking, the unit was able to get rid of any food smells within an hour or so. I would definitely recommend this for anyone with pets and allergies. It’s easy to use and move from room to room. In the lowest setting it’s pretty quiet and we had no issue sleeping with it running during the night." —Margaret Thiessen
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in black or white).
7. A length-adjustable pet hair broom that might end up replacing your vacuum (just kidding, you'll still want to vacuum because of dirt, dust, and surface pet hair), but its rubber bristles will remove all the embedded pet hair your vacuum misses. Just look at that pet-sized pile of hair in the photo below! 😭
If you want even more before and after photos to blow your mind, check out BuzzFeed Shopping writer (and my fabulous colleague) Emma Lord's Evrilholder FURemover broom review.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this thing!! Total life saver! My dog leaves literal tumbleweeds of wooly hair around the carpet, this really gets in there and makes it so easy to pick up." —j
"Where has this been all my life?? A statement my teenager said when she put this together and started to use it. With three dogs and living in Arizona (where it is always dusty) this works SO WELL. Maybe too well, because it got stuff up off the floor that I didn't even realize was dirty. This would be wonderful for anyone who has tile or wood floors — even if you do not have four legged family members. I especially love it because it is not heavy, and with my arthritis in my hands I can use this comfortably." —Linda D
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
8. A bottle of Folex spot remover with over 49,000 5-star ratings from customers amazed at how effectively it makes stains disappear from pretty much any fabric surface. If your cat loves to bat around mugs of coffee and glasses of juice until they tumble from the counter's edge onto your favorite rug...with this in your cleaning arsenal, you can't lose.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes).
9. A Poop-Off cleaning spray, so your house doesn't look like the behind-the-scenes of Hitchcock's The Birds... 🤢 This spray helps you safely remove any bird droppings from almost everything with a nontoxic and biodegradable formula.
And if you don't own a bird, it will still work on your outdoor furniture that might be the unfortunate target of your local avian residents!
Promising review: "Poop-Off is a great product. It takes off poop of any age (you may have to spray and let it sit, and then either wipe or spray again for very old poop). It also works on fresh or dried-on food and whatever else my birds can throw, drop, or wipe on their cage bars and wood perches. It makes cleaning their wooden playtrees really easy, and I've even used it successfully on the carpeting in their room (after first testing in an inconspicuous spot)! I usually use the Poop-Off Wipes, but have decided that their Spray and a clean rag is the cost-efficient and environmentally friendly way to go!" —mla
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
10. An iRobot Roomba S9, which comes with all the bells and whistles you need to have a clean home without having to lift a single finger. By "bells and whistles," we're talking: superior suction power for tackling pet hair, dirt, and debris, smarter navigation sensors, and even the ability to empty itself for up to 60 days! Work smarter, definitely not harder.
This Roomba smart vacuum can be controlled via app, with Alexa, Siri, Vera, and voice. It boasts a corner brush for optimal cleaning in corners and along edges. You can also have this smart vac clean by rooms, zones, or even objects (ex. vacuuming under the kitchen table). Plus, it's safe on all floor types!
Promising review: "This product is definitely expensive so it is not a good value for your dollar. If it is in your budget, however, it is an amazing buy. If you have a number of pets, this is amazing. My old Roomba would will the waste basket before it would finish a single pass in the living room. That's what you get when you have two long haired dogs that both shed like they get paid to do it. This Roomba 9s+ will simply return to the base station to empty out and then will continue where it left off. Definitely effective since it doesn't just take a random path. TAKE TIME TO MAP YOUR HOME AND SET UP AREAS. A properly mapped home with areas can be control through the app to clean specific areas. Did your kid and dogs track a lot of dirt in, have it clean the living room. Made a mess in the kitchen, have it clean only that area. Pair this with a scheduled run and you can very easily keep your home in check." —Dan
Get it from Amazon for $852.95.
11. OR an under-$200 Eufy robotic vacuum — this smart vac is designed for set-and-forget cleaning by sensing the messes and tackling them with zero guidance. Not only can it transition seamlessly from carpet to hardwood flooring, but its sleek shape means it can slide under furniture to get to forgotten and out-of-reach dust bunnies!
This robotic vacuum also includes a remote control in case you want to limit its power in your household. Think Smart House, but less scary!
Promising review: "I did a lot of research before settling on this brand and model. This unit gives reliable performance and is less expensive than many of the other options. As I live in an apartment, I can’t comment on battery life. It’s certainly plenty for me. We have a cat and a dog and two humans and the Eufy makes a huge difference in keeping things clean with low effort. You do have to occasionally rescue it from under a piece of furniture and be very diligent about pre-clearing cords and shoes with untied laces. It is so satisfying to empty the contents after a sweep! I’ve had it for a year now and there have been no issues at all." —Brooklyn222
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (clip the $100 off coupon at checkout to get this price).
12. A citrus pet odor eliminator to use on *any* surface that your pet might consider a great potty spot, including tile, carpet, non-leather furniture, and more. It's designed to make sure your pet doesn't find their go-to spot after cleaning, and you can keep working on successfully potty training them.
Promising review: "I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone! I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
13. A UV black light flashlight if you can smell the pee, but cannot see it. 🤨 Shine this handy light in the dark and finally find the source of your pup's favorite spot when they're ~relieving~ some big feelings or figuring out how to mark their territory when you're not around.
Promising review: "We have the most amazing 13-year-old Lhasa Apso dog, Scout — but unfortunately, due to how well this light works, my husband and I discovered he is a secret serial pee-er. In his defense, he was diagnosed with bladder stones 3 months ago. Amazon delivered this light and within a half-hour, I was breathing into a paper bag and watching a grown man cry. What we thought were a few accidents that had gone unnoticed were revealed to be CSI- or Dexter-worthy crime scenes. Our spot-cleaning machine even cried out and threatened to quit and move out of our house. Luckily, we have a professional carpet cleaning company on the way, along with pet gates to prevent the further defiling and murder of our poor, innocent carpets. This is the first-ever Amazon review I've written because, despite sending my husband and me into panic attacks of shock, IT WORKS AMAZINGLY WELL." —Jennifer Hollingsead
Get it from Amazon for $10.79.
14. A no-effort stain remover bot, just perfect for anyone with pets or children, or both! All you have to do is place this hands-free cleaner wherever your stain or mess is and it'll work hard, so you don't have to. This spot cleaner sprays, scrubs, and suctions away the grime and grossness, while you relax or do other things, and when it's done, your favorite rug, cushion, etc. looks practically brand-new!
The Bissel SpotBot Portable Deep Cleaner has two modes: one for quick cleaning and another for deep cleaning. It can be used on carpet, upholstery, and fabric, and even includes a brush attachment for places where the machine won't fit, but you still need to get a deep clean!
Promising review: "This worked even better than I expected! My dog had three nights of that horrible medicine/sickly induced diarrhea. I already hand scrubbed my wool entry rug and used my upright carpet cleaner (with pet stain tool), and I was sure I was just going to have to replace it (which was very expensive). My co-worker swore by the SpotBot, and it was better to spend a fraction of the cost as a latch ditch effort. Totally in awe of how simple and completely effective it is! Easy to fill up, pretty sizable tank but not heavy to carry. Literally just set it down and push the button, and it dings when it’s done. I only had to use the quick clean setting (especially on wool), and you can’t even see where the accident happened." —SW
Get it from Amazon for $185.39.
15. A set of Bissel Stomp 'N Go stain removal pads just perfect for anyone who tends to clean up pet messes (well, urine that is) by stepping on a paper towel. These easy-to-use pads were designed for area stain removal and get to work in just a few easy steps: set, step, leave for 30 minutes, and remove. Time to tackle that vomit stain on your carpet that never seems to come out!
Promising review: "This stuff is absolute magic! I first purchased these pads a few years back when I got my puppy and she made my living room rug her personal pee pad. It's unbelievable how the stain just rises to the pad and removes the smell! I just finished my last pad so had to replenish. I will say, the fresher the stain is, the better this product will work but it definitely does improve old stains as well." —Natalia H.
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.12.
16. A pack of microfiber cleaning cloths, so you don't end up going through rolls and rolls of paper towels, sopping up urine stains and stain remover from your carpet during those potty training days or after any accidents.
Promising review: "Shines, dust, soaks up liquids without leaving residue behind, very absorbent. Material is soft. Hand wash or delicate setting to clean. Definitely buy again." —teresa bravo
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in five styles).
17. A Shark Navigator Lift-Away upright vacuum designed to tackle all that pet fur lurking deep in your carpet fibers (and other upholstery). It boasts a self-cleaning brush roll to pick up *more* pet hair than other vacuums and even includes a Pet Crevice tool to get into those hard-to-reach spots, like corners and between couch cushions. It's earned over 61,000 5-star reviews for a pretty damn good reason!
It can be used on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors, and comes with the Pet Crevice tool and an upholstery tool! And many reviewers state having one for years *or* buying another one as a replacement or second vacuum to use!
Promising review: "Wow! I just thought we were vacuuming before. We've been using an old Bissel and yeah the canister would fill with dirt, debris, and pet hair (we have 3 cats and a golden retriever/lab mix service dog). However, I plugged this in when it arrived and vacuumed a 5x5 foot square and boy was I surprised. I ran it a second time over the same square and got the same amount. My Bissel obviously wasn't doing the job. Now, I'm a wheelchair user so this is a bit heavy for me, I'll power through it, though my husband and son will most likely use this more often than I will. This is a great vacuum, it really gets the deep-down packed in dirt, and I love that you can leave the roller brush off for the vinyl and hardwood floors. A great purchase, I highly recommend it." —Lsai
Get it from Amazon for $229.99.