    Viral Rapper Sexyy Red Revealed She's A Trump Supporter

    "Oh baby, we love Trump, we need him back in office."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sexyy Red is facing criticism for saying that she's a supporter of Donald Trump.

    Sexyy Red holding money
    Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

    The rapper went viral for her song "Pound Town" earlier this year, and currently has 1.3 million and 2.2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram respectively. This summer, she joined Drake and 21 Savage's tour as an opener.

    Closeup of Sexyy Red
    Leon Bennett / WireImage

    Sexyy recently appeared on the podcast This Past Weekend where she was asked if "more people are going to support Trump now in the hood." She replied, "I like Trump. Yeah, they support him in the hood."

    Closeup of Sexyy Red
    This Past Weekend / Via youtube.com

    This Past Weekend has also recently interviewed noted conspiracy mongers Jordan Peterson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in recent weeks. 

    “At first, I don’t think people was fucking with him like they thought he was racist, saying little shit, and you know against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people their free money. Oh baby, we love Trump, we need him back in office," she continued.

    Closeup of Sexyy Red
    This Past Weekend / Via youtube.com

    "We need him back. Baby them checks, them stimulus checks? Trump, we miss you," Sexyy said. "I like Trump."

    Closeup of Sexyy Red
    This Past Weekend

    "I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to watch him talking to people, he used to be calling people fat," she added with a laugh. "He funny. We need people like him."

    Closeup of Sexyy Red
    Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

    Let's take a moment to consider what Sexyy said. Yes, Trump did sign off on two rounds of stimulus checks — but a third round was signed off by Biden shortly after he got into office. A big difference might be that Trump's name appeared on the initial checks, whereas Biden's did not (there were rumblings that the addition of Trump's name to the checks caused delays). Plus, in December 2020, the GOP actually blocked House Democrats' attempts to increase the stimulus check amount to $2,000.

    Closeup of Donald Trump
    Robert Perry / Getty Images

    On the note of getting people out of jail, Trump used his executive clemency power less than almost every president since the turn of the 20th century. In 2019, Trump spoke a lot about how his First Step Act would help Black people through allowing many nonviolent offenders early release from prison. Four years later, NBC News reported that "thousands of nonviolent federal prisoners eligible for early release under a promising Trump-era law remain locked up nearly four years later because of inadequate implementation, confusion, and bureaucratic delays."

    Closeup of Donald Trump
    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    The federal prison population did continue to decline under Trump's presidency, after Obama was the first president to have a decline in decades, but it's worth considering how much the pandemic could have affected final figures, as well as Trump's policies — including his Department of Justice reversing some Obama-era efforts to reduce nonviolent drug punishment.

    None of this is even getting into Trump's ongoing legal issues, which include being indicted in four separate cases.

    Trump&#x27;s mug shot
    Handout / Getty Images

    As her comments made the rounds on social media, some people expressed their criticism:

    Twitter: @moonIlghtgrande

    @LoneStarCjaye / Via Twitter: @steventphoto

    Twitter: @onikascumragg