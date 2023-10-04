Viral Rapper Sexyy Red Revealed She's A Trump Supporter

Sexyy Red is facing criticism for saying that she's a supporter of Donald Trump.
The rapper went viral for her song "Pound Town" earlier this year, and currently has 1.3 million and 2.2 million followers on TikTok and Instagram respectively. This summer, she joined Drake and 21 Savage's tour as an opener.
Sexyy recently appeared on the podcast This Past Weekend where she was asked if "more people are going to support Trump now in the hood." She replied, "I like Trump. Yeah, they support him in the hood."
“At first, I don’t think people was fucking with him like they thought he was racist, saying little shit, and you know against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people their free money. Oh baby, we love Trump, we need him back in office," she continued.
"We need him back. Baby them checks, them stimulus checks? Trump, we miss you," Sexyy said. "I like Trump."
"I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to watch him talking to people, he used to be calling people fat," she added with a laugh. "He funny. We need people like him."
Let's take a moment to consider what Sexyy said. Yes, Trump did sign off on two rounds of stimulus checks — but a third round was signed off by Biden shortly after he got into office. A big difference might be that Trump's name appeared on the initial checks, whereas Biden's did not (there were rumblings that the addition of Trump's name to the checks caused delays). Plus, in December 2020, the GOP actually blocked House Democrats' attempts to increase the stimulus check amount to $2,000.
On the note of getting people out of jail, Trump used his executive clemency power less than almost every president since the turn of the 20th century. In 2019, Trump spoke a lot about how his First Step Act would help Black people through allowing many nonviolent offenders early release from prison. Four years later, NBC News reported that "thousands of nonviolent federal prisoners eligible for early release under a promising Trump-era law remain locked up nearly four years later because of inadequate implementation, confusion, and bureaucratic delays."
None of this is even getting into Trump's ongoing legal issues, which include being indicted in four separate cases.
As her comments made the rounds on social media, some people expressed their criticism: