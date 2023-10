Viral Rapper Sexyy Red Revealed She's A Trump Supporter

Let's take a moment to consider what Sexyy said. Yes, Trump did sign off on two rounds of stimulus checks — but a third round was signed off by Biden shortly after he got into office. A big difference might be that Trump's name appeared on the initial checks, whereas Biden's did not (there were rumblings that the addition of Trump's name to the checks caused delays). Plus, in December 2020, the GOP actually blocked House Democrats' attempts to increase the stimulus check amount to $2,000.