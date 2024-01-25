Tyra Banks Sat Between Two Furries At An Event, And Their Behavior Was Not Okay

Clips of Tyra Banks being sat in between two furries at this week's Knicks/Nets game are going viral.
As The Cut noted, comedian Kareem Rahma posted footage of the evening where Tyra appeared to initially be chatting with and generally amicable with the furries — even doing a lil' dance at one point.
However, as the two kept leaning over her and even mimicking caressing the other's leg, Tyra appeared genuinely uncomfortable, even seemingly asking them to stop and trying to flag down a member of staff.
According to Kareem's video, the furries were later escorted out by security.
This probably goes without saying, but while being a furry is fine, please don't harass people.
