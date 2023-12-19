The two have been linked since mid-2018, but have generally kept things fairly on the DL. The two did spark engagement rumors back in early 2020, when Suki appeared to wear a gold wedding band, but the news was never commented on.
Earlier this year, Suki told the Sunday Times, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years." Of course, the big news came last month, when Suki confirmed that she was pregnant with their first child at a music festival in Mexico.
Fast-forward to yesterday, the model and musician, 31, was spotted wearing a Toi et Moi ring while out and about with The Batman actor, 37:
While nothing has been confirmed, Neil Dutta, managing director of Angelic Diamonds, estimated that the ring is worth $330,000 in a statement provided to BuzzFeed. Casual!