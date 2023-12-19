Skip To Content
Suki Waterhouse Was Spotted With Robert Pattinson Wearing A Ring That Has To Be Seen

The Daisy Jones & the Six actor confirmed her pregnancy last month.

Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed Staff

Hear ye, hear ye: It appears that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse may be engaged.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Karwai Tang / WireImage

The two have been linked since mid-2018, but have generally kept things fairly on the DL. The two did spark engagement rumors back in early 2020, when Suki appeared to wear a gold wedding band, but the news was never commented on.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Suki told the Sunday Times, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years." Of course, the big news came last month, when Suki confirmed that she was pregnant with their first child at a music festival in Mexico.

Closeup of Suki and Robert
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Fast-forward to yesterday, the model and musician, 31, was spotted wearing a Toi et Moi ring while out and about with The Batman actor, 37:

Closeup of Suki&#x27;s ring
Backgrid

While nothing has been confirmed, Neil Dutta, managing director of Angelic Diamonds, estimated that the ring is worth $330,000 in a statement provided to BuzzFeed. Casual!

Closeup of Suki&#x27;s ring
Backgrid

We'll keep you posted with any updates!