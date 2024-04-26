Here's Why Rebel Wilson's Memoir "Rebel Rising" Has Been Censored In The UK, Australia, And NZ

"What followed was the worst experience of my professional life. An incident that left me feeling bullied, humiliated, and compromised. It can't be printed here."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

A passage in Rebel Wilson's memoir where she details an alleged negative experience working with Sacha Baron Cohen on The Brothers Grimsby has been redacted in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand editions.

Celebrity at event wearing a V-neck black dress
Brendon Thorne / Getty Images for AFI

Before the release of memoir Rebel Rising, Rebel claimed that a then-unnamed actor — later revealed to be Sacha — was "trying to threaten" her and "stop press coming out about [her] new book."

Book cover featuring Rebel Wilson for her memoir &quot;Rebel Rising.&quot; She poses confidently in a glittery outfit
Jonathan Brady - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

A spokesperson for SBC called the claims in the book "demonstrably false."

The book was published in full in the US earlier this month and included a chapter titled "Sacha Baron Cohen and other assholes," where Rebel made several claims about her time on the 2016 set. Amongst them, she alleged that Sacha repeatedly pressured her to perform nude on screen and to perform a lewd sex act in a room with his friends.

Actor and actress in a tense scene with man comforting woman in a domestic setting
Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

What's in the book is consistent with allegations Rebel has made about Sacha for over a decade. He has denied the claims and his rep issued statements stating that the scenes were pre-scheduled.

New images of the UK edition of the book, released yesterday, show that a significant portion of Sacha's chapter has been blocked out:

An individual holding a book with redacted text on visible pages
Jonathan Brady - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Above the blacked-out portion reads, "What followed was the worst experience of my professional life. An incident that left me feeling bullied, humiliated, and compromised. It can't be printed here due to peculiarities of the law in England and Wales."

Person reading a book with text and piano score
Jonathan Brady - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

A spokesperson for Sacha told Deadline, “Harper Collins did not fact-check this chapter in the book prior to publication and took the sensible but terribly belated step of deleting Rebel Wilson’s defamatory claims once presented with evidence that they were false."

A person in a tuxedo standing in front of an Oscars backdrop
Pool / Getty Images

They continued, "Printing falsehoods is against the law in the UK and Australia; this is not a 'peculiarity' as Ms. Wilson said, but a legal principle that has existed for many hundreds of years. This is a clear victory for Sacha Baron Cohen and confirms what we said from the beginning – that this is demonstrably false, in a shameful and failed effort to sell books.”

Rebel's attorney told Deadline that she maintains her version, stating, "Rebel and I want to thank all the woman who have shared their stories with us about their experiences with Sacha Baron Cohen. We are grateful for their strength and bravery.”

Rebel Wilson in a one-shoulder green dress with a statement necklace
Mike Marsland / WireImage

You can read more about the excerpt here.