Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Rebel Wilson Spoke About Losing Her Virginity At Age 35, And Why Others Shouldn't Feel "Pressured"

    "You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ahead of her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson spoke about first having sex at age 35.

    Rebel smiling on the red carpet wearing a dark top with sheer sleeves and a tiered skirt
    Chris Hyde / Getty Images for AFI

    In a new interview with People, Rebel, now 44, said that she had been "embarrassed" about her virginity as a teenager — but ultimately wanted to send a "positive message" about her story.

    Rebel walking on the red carpet at a premiere event
    Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images for Opera Australia

    "People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature," she said. "You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."

    Rebel Wilson smiling at an event in a long-sleeved  dress with ] sleeves
    Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

    Rebel further said that when the topic of virginity was brought up in conversations, she would tend to leave. "Then [there are] the people that said, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my God, my number's 35. What the hell? I'm going to look like the biggest loser.'"

    Rebel Wilson in an strapless dress with one shoulder, posing on the event backdrop
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    While describing herself as a "late bloomer," she said that she would have had a "very different" experience had she been born 20 years later. "I probably would've explored my sexuality more. I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing," Rebel explained. "Then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that — I just think it's a sign of where society kind of was."

    rebel and Ramona kissing at an event
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    Rebel is engaged to designer Ramona Agruma and had her first child in 2022.

    the two walking outside at night
    Rachpoot / Getty Images

    Rebel Rising comes out on April 2.