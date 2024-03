Olivia thanked her medical team and support system saying, "I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I'm so thankful to John [Mulaney] for the nights he spent researching what operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."